The right lipstick can be a total game changer, boosting your confidence, showcasing your personality, and even turning some heads. However, finding the perfect lipstick shade that suits both your style and your beauty habits can be easier said than done. If you're looking for a way to select the perfect hue of this makeup, why not let astrology guide the way? Keep reading to hear from astrologer and best-selling author Lisa Stardust about which lipstick shade will help you channel the energy of your zodiac power color.

Aries: Velvet Red Lipstick

Truth be told, Aries, you naturally command attention. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, you gravitate toward leadership positions and successful circles. There's something about your direct communication style that rubs people the right way and opens doors for you. So you need a strong lipstick that lets the world know you mean business before you ever open your mouth—like a dark velvet red shade.

"Known for their passionate nature, Aries will love to add a pop of flavorful color this season," says Stardust. "Step into the power of femininity with a bold… red lipstick that radiates high vibes with fierceness and courage."

Taurus: Blush Pink Lipstick

As an earth sign, you like to keep things pretty simple in all aspects of life. Whether it's your home decor or your personal style, clean lines and classic elements always win out. And when it comes to choosing a lipstick color that represents your personality, you might be surprised to learn that pink is not only your best shade, it's also your zodiac power color. This hue highlights the true inner nature of a Taurus and allows you to indulge in your more playful side.

"As the zodiac sign of beauty and romance, Tauruses are known for their bullish charm and elegance," Stardust explains. "A low-key but classic blush pink lipstick will coordinate well with their tender lovin' ways."

Gemini: Sheer Lip Gloss

Despite what others may say, you're not two-faced, Gemini. However, you do have trouble with changing your mind every other day. As an intellectual and quick-thinking air sign, you like to have several options open at all times—which can make choosing a signature lipstick shade difficult. But what if every time your mood changed, so did your lip color? A sheer lipgloss works well on nude lips if you're going for a casual look, though it'll also add sheen to a brighter lipstick shade when you want to spice things up.

"Geminis are known for their lip service, and what better hue to wear than a vibrant sheer lip gloss color?" Stardust says. "It will draw attention to their mouths, making everyone hang on to Gemini's every word." Who says you can't have it all?

Cancer: Matte Mocha Lipstick

You have the reputation as the nurturer of the zodiac, but there's a sensual and dark side to your energy that is dying to come out. As the sign ruled by the emotional and dramatic Moon, you're no stranger to diving deep into your feelings and connecting with others on a more intimate level. You need a lipstick shade that reflects your mature and enticing aura, like a matte mocha.

"Cancer is known for being soft on the inside, but is tough on the outside," explains Stardust, "Rich mocha-colored matte lipstick is deep, surprisingly seductive, and silky smooth—just like you, Cancer."

Leo: Shiny Glitter Lipstick

In your mind, Leo, every moment is a chance to make a statement, so traditional lipstick shades just won't cut it. As the sign ruled by the intense and commanding energy of the Sun, you're pretty much incapable of blending into the crowd. And what better way to draw attention to both your lips and your fun-loving personality than with a glittery lipstick?

"Leos are known for their passionate and dramatic nature, which is why this bright and glittery lipstick will allow them to mark their territory wherever they prowl," Stardust says. These funky glitter glosses come in a variety of shades, so be sure to grab a few that you can match to your mood!

Virgo: Long-Wear Peach Lip Stain

You're polished and elegant, Virgo. You're not the type to buy something on a whim; everything in your life is chosen after careful consideration. And when it comes to personal style, you prefer the classics over trends. You're also highly organized and meticulous, so your ideal makeup is something you don't have to think about during your tightly scheduled day—like a long-wear peach lip stain.

"Virgo is all about boundaries, and they need lipstick that will last all day without fuss or reapplication," says Stardust. A long-lasting lip stain is just what your "perfectionist heart" desires. Plus, the subtle peach color never goes out of style, making it a worthy investment.

Libra: Bold Gold Lipstick

Beauty is your middle name, Libra. As the sign ruled by luscious and romantic Venus, you love to express yourself via your style. You're always looking to indulge when it comes to beauty products and aren't afraid to experiment a bit. So why not be a trendsetter with a regal gold lipstick?

"Champagne wishes and caviar dreams is the tagline of every Libra," says Stardust, "This solid gold and sparkly shade will allow Libra to feel like the bon vivant goddess they are on the inside and out. And, their puckers will even match their glasses of bubbly." It's a tricky color to pull off, but don't worry, you've got the grace and confidence to make it shine.

Scorpio: Deep Berry Lipstick

It should come as no surprise that Scorpios are considered among the sexiest zodiac signs, thanks to your water sign intuition and ability to connect with others on a deeper, emotional level. But it's your mysterious aura and famous smirk that really drive people crazy. As a Scorpio, you crave intensity in your relationships, and a deep berry red lipstick will mirror that power and ferocity.

"Scorpios love to make a statement—especially with the one they are kissing," Stardust says. "This deep berry red shade will make anyone want to pucker up to their sinfully delicious, beautiful pout."

Sagittarius: Tinted Lip Balm

As the adventurer of the zodiac, you're here to set trends, not follow them. And though you pride yourself on staying in shape and looking good doing it, most traditional lipsticks aren't going to keep up with your energetic lifestyle. You need a lip shade that travels well and covers multiple needs and uses. A tinted lip balm is the perfect moisturizing solution to keep you looking fresh-faced and glowing while you conquer the world.

Since you also love switching things up, "a bundle of lip tints means you don't have to choose just one, which is ideal for change-seeking Sagittarius," suggests Stardust. Use a subtle tint with SPF while hiking during the day, and switch to a deeper hue for cocktails.

Capricorn: Matte Taupe Lipstick

As the workaholic of the zodiac, people might joke that you don't have the time to indulge in frivolous things like makeup. But this couldn't be farther from the truth. You take pride in how you present yourself, and as a pioneering cardinal sign, you tend to be very bold when it comes to your beauty choices. However, you also want to ensure any investment you make will last in the long run. If you're looking to add a new staple to your makeup collection, a matte taupe lipstick is a perfect blend of bold and beautiful.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Always the practical one, you want a lipstick that you can splurge on one time and wear on any occasion, which is why I recommend a classic taupe shade for Capricorn," Stardust says. These highly pigmented shades last all day, which, as Stardust points out, will free you up for the things you care about the most.

Aquarius: Jet Black Lipstick

Is there any lipstick shade out there daring enough to match your fearless energy? With Uranus, the planet of rebellion, as your ruler, you tend to hit your stride in life the more you push against the mainstream. So the best lipstick shade for you is a fun and funky color that gets people talking. Why not dig out your favorite black lipstick from your teen days and elevate it with a modern twist like a colored lip liner or ombre finish?

"Aquarians like to make fashion statements, which is what makes a shocking but bold black lip [perfect]," says Stardust. Your unique personality will certainly shine through with this hue.

Pisces: Barbie Pink Lipstick

Pisces, you're known as the daydreamer of the zodiac, and also among the most nostalgic. Never content to live in the moment, you're always looking to surround yourself with people, places, and things that remind you of a sweet and distant memory. And as one of the more sensitive and moody water signs, you tend to play it safe with your style. If you're looking for a lipstick shade that exudes wistful, romantic vibes, you can't go wrong with a baby pink lipstick (reminiscent of the beauty icon herself, Barbie).

"Blotted and matte, this dreamy pink is a staple that allows you to move in and out of environments, states of consciousness, and moods," Stardust explains. And all while looking like the gorgeous and ethereal goddess that you are.