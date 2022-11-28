The Hat You Should Wear, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you prefer to stay behind the scenes, wearing neutral colors and simple basics, or you'd rather draw attention to yourself with bright colors and funky statement pieces, your style says a lot about your personality. And an often-overlooked way to express yourself is with a hat. This accessory may seem mundane, but there are too many styles to count, from sporty visors to avant-garde cloches to sophisticated berets. So, we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to match each of the zodiac signs with the hat style that suits them best. Keep reading to see what you should be wearing.

Aries: Visor

Aries are the leaders of the zodiac, usually having a very active and on-the-go lifestyle. Nobody can compete with your level of dedication and drive. You have a lot you want to accomplish, so sometimes you just need your hair out of your face while you tackle the day ahead.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

A visor is the perfect accessory when you're going non-stop but still want to look your best. Just because you have a lot on your plate doesn't mean you can't be stylish while doing it. Try pairing it with a cute outdoorsy jacket or your favorite matching workout set for a fun and sporty vibe.

Taurus: Cloche Hat

Ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty, Taurus is a bit of a fashionista. But you're not the type to blindly follow the trends; you have a very particular taste and defined sense of self, so your wardrobe is likely full of statement pieces and slightly expensive, well-crafted items.

A cloche hat will help elevate your looks but not distract from them. Hallmarked by their bell-like shape that fits snuggly against the head and frames the face, cloches first gained popularity thanks to Coco Chanel. Today, they're a posh way to add a little fashionable flirtation to any outfit in your closet.

Gemini: Breton Hat

As the social butterfly and resident trendsetter of the zodiac, you like to make a statement with fashion. You stay abreast of what's trending and often make bold and daring choices in the name of trying something new. You're not afraid to look silly; you just want to have some fun.

Breton hats have never really fallen out of style, but they're back in a big way thanks to the Y2K resurgence that's happening at the moment. These hats come in a variety of styles and colors, perfect for your indecisive side. So, grab a group of friends and go thrift one (or several!) of your own.

Cancer: Sun Hat

Charming and cheerful, Cancers always know how to brighten the mood. People are drawn to your down-to-earth vibes, and you reflect that back in your personal style. You're known for having simple yet elegant taste, so following trends and reinventing your look every few years isn't really for you. It's more important that your fashion choices are fun and functional.

Sun hats are an old favorite that are stylish and protect you from the sun. Whether you're spending an afternoon tending to your garden or you need the perfect vacation accessory, you simply can't go wrong with this floppy hat.

Leo: Rhinestone Cowboy Hat

Leos are vibrant, outgoing, and always looking to have a good time. You have a hilarious personality and a uniquely creative side, which is why you always find yourself as the center of attention. You want to stand out from the crowd, and when it comes to your personal style, you're not afraid to look outrageous.

So, why not opt for something extravagant like a customized rhinestone cowboy hat? This fun spin on an old favorite is a surefire way to ensure all eyes are on you the next time you step out on the town. Grab your leather jacket and cowboy boots to complete the look!

Virgo: Statement Headband

Virgos have incredibly high standards and taste levels. It takes a lot to impress you, and you're not likely to be swayed by popular opinion. Anything you purchase must have staying power in your wardrobe for years to come. And while you might be practical, you're anything but boring. Your keen eye for detail means you can spot accessories that are fashionable and functional.

A statement headband adds a bit of fun to any look, but it also keeps your hair out of your face while you tackle your meticulously organized to-do list. Who said you can't do it all and still look good?

Libra: Beret

Libras are the charming extroverts of the zodiac, always looking for people to enjoy life with. And as somewhat of a self-proclaimed fashionista who's also ruled by sensual Venus, you're drawn to soft, sweet, and indulgent aesthetics that feel luxurious and dreamy.

A chic beret is an ideal hat for you, as it's emblematic of romanticism and versatility. It can be worn with any outfit and during any time of year. Plus, it'll give you an alluring vibe that is sure to turn a few heads!

Scorpio: Fedora

Scorpios are passionate and intense, which is reflected in your style. Trends aren't your thing; you'd rather experiment until you find that one piece that complements your personality. But once you've got your signature look, you're unlikely to stray from it and will devote time and energy to refining it even more. So, you need a hat that expresses your aloof and introverted side but still leaves others wondering what's lurking under the surface.

From movie stars to mobsters, all manner of mysterious and alluring types have sported fedoras over the years as a symbol of their power—which is why this stylish soft felt hat is the perfect choice for the most mystifying sign of the zodiac.

Sagittarius: Trapper Hat

Sagittarius lives life on the edge. Others may have a five-year plan, but you like to keep your options open. You're no stranger to stepping outside your comfort zone, meeting new people, and crossing things off your bucket list along the way. So, your fashion accessories need to be functional and lightweight enough to travel with you.

Rapper hats are the perfect headwear for the adventurer of the zodiac. The fur-trimmed cap comes with ear flaps that can be tied up when the weather heats up or fastened at the chin to shield you from the cold. No matter where you roam, this versatile and stylish hat can keep up.

Capricorn: Baseball Hat

Capricorns don't like to overcomplicate things. Known for your discipline and ambition, you keep things no-fuss and practical. In much of your life, from your relationships to what you spend your money on, you prefer understated quality over pomp and circumstance. For you, fashion should be equal parts timeless and stylish.

This is why you can't go wrong with a baseball cap. Whether you're running errands, hitting the gym, or cheering on your favorite sports team, there's rarely a time that this casual and comfortable hat doesn't suit the occasion.

Aquarius: Beanie

Aquarius is the eccentric, free-spirited zodiac sign. And while it's true you love to stand out, it's not because you like attention. Expressing your style and all the fun quirks that come with it is more important to you than fitting in. Rather than look like everyone else, you like to prioritize comfort and creativity over the latest trends.

Why not embrace your inner rebel by sporting a slouchy beanie? These casual accessories are a great way to mix up your regular wardrobe with some cool flair without looking like you're trying too hard. Plus, they come in a variety of styles and colors to suit your tastes.

Pisces: Bucket Hat

Pisces is the whimsical daydreamer of the zodiac, and your fashion sense tends to reflect that artistic side of your personality. Just like you're not afraid to try new things, your style is very fluid and shifts with your mood.

If you're looking for an accessory that embraces your offbeat aesthetic, the '90s bucket hat might be your perfect match. This nostalgic throwback is having a major moment and is a great way to shield yourself from the sun while also showing off your fun and funky personality. Not to mention, it's a hat that works well if you're taking a long walk on the beach.