When it comes to personal style, everyone has different taste. Whether you prefer the tried and true classics or you're the type who likes to experiment, it's always fun to express yourself through your wardrobe and makeup. With summer here, it's now is the perfect time for a fresh manicure/pedicure to spice things up. But if you're not sure exactly how you want to adorn your nails, astrology can help narrow things down. After all, your zodiac sign can say a lot about your personality. So, read on to find out what nail polish you should wear based on your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aries: Ruby Red Polish

Aries are passionate leaders who aren't afraid of making a statement, trying new trends, or experimenting with bold shades. But since you're always on the go, a simple but classic design that makes a statement is best for you. A sassy and colorful dash of ruby-red polish will let you indulge in your fun, playful demeanor. Plus, red is your power color, so you'll feel emboldened and confident no matter what mischief you're up to.

Taurus: Classic French Manicure

If you're a Taurus, you're loyal and reliable. Unlike other signs that like to switch up their look every few months, Taurus is a fan of the tried and true. You like things that are classic and always in style. "Taurus, you're known for your natural beauty," says professional astrologer, KJ Atlas. "So you need a style that is gorgeous, intentional, but nobody would ever know how much work actually went into it." The classic French manicure with a glossy finish comes to mind for Taurus: It's simple and effortless but also timeless and beautiful.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Compatible Celebrity Couples, According to the Zodiac.

Gemini: Rainbow

If you're a Gemini, you're quick-witted and adaptable. And although you love to treat yourself, you can have a tough time narrowing down your options and you tend to get bored fast. When it comes to beauty and fashion, you like to make your own unique statement. It's not like you to blindly follow trends—you like to have options. So, you'll want a nail polish color that allows you some versatility. Why not try a vibrant multi-colored polish that reflects the many colorful sides of your personality? With so many colors to choose from, you can never be bored.

Cancer: Opalescent Pearl

Sensitive and highly intuitive, your sentimental nature leads you to make most choices based on your emotions and feelings. You like things that make you feel comfortable and familiar. And as a water sign who is always in your feels, you also enjoy nostalgia. So, you might be the first to bring back the most popular nail polish colors of the past, like a sweet and sophisticated opalescent shade of pearl to help you to show off your softness. "Always taking care of others, Cancer needs a style that is easy to maintain on the go, however, it must still be chic," says Atlas. This pearl hue reflects your calming and serene energy, making it the perfect polish choice for you.

READ THIS NEXT: This Zodiac Sign Is the Best Kisser, According to an Astrologer.

Leo: Custom Ombre

Leo, you are known for your head-turning looks, so you need nail polish that shows off your confidence and style. If there's a chance for you to make an entrance, you'll take it. You can't go wrong adding a little bit of color when Leo is involved. As the sign ruled by the Sun, you're most drawn to warm colors and rich, deep hues. Nail polish that accentuates your natural glamour and charm are ideal for you. The next time you're out looking for nail inspiration, why not opt for a custom ombre with your favorite shade? These color changing claws are sure to attract attention.

Virgo: Pretty in Pink

Virgo, you're known for your straight-forward and grounded approach to life. You're always on the move and can't be bothered to slow down for anyone or anything. Let's be real, you've got a lot to get done and you need a manicure that looks good and lasts. "Virgo knows how to make a minimalist style seem maximalist," says Atlas, "You like to show-off without being too showy." As long as the style in question looks good and isn't too difficult to maintain, it's perfect for busy-bee Virgo who has too much going on for regular trips to the salon. So, a simple blush pink nail polish or a classic nude nail works perfectly for Virgo.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra: Embellished French Manicure

You live and breathe beauty, Libra. If there's a nail polish style out there, it's likely you've already tried it once or twice. As an air sign, you're not afraid to switch up your look and experiment with new things. Ruled by romantic and alluring Venus, you're not afraid to spend a little extra time primping, so you might fare better with a more high-maintenance style. Like your personality, the ideal nail polish style for a Libra would be bubbly and bold. So, why not take a spin on the classic french manicure and add a bit of bling? It's classic, stylish, and still has an element of that Hollywood glam that you love.

Scorpio: Black Stiletto Nails

Scorpios can rock any look, but you're most often drawn to any style that reminds you of rock 'n roll. You're naturally drawn to dark, moody colors, but you're also down to switch things up. With the planet of sex and darkness, Pluto, ruling your zodiac sign, you're also no stranger to walking on the darker side. You know how to play up your sexuality and won't miss out on a chance to let your personal style express that part of yourself. The next time you sit down in the nail chair, channel your inner rebel for inspiration and choose a bold set of black stiletto nails. This twist on the classic nail shape is a refreshing departure from your regular routine, but still gives you the mysterious vibe you love so much.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Sagittarius: Tie–Dye Nails

As someone who is generally more interested in exploring the world than primping and preening, you prefer to keep your nails cool and polished, with a wild little twist. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, you're not afraid of stepping outside your comfort zone with a new style. "The adventurer of the zodiac, Sagittarius can rock a bohemian style that looks as if you haven't seen a salon in weeks—yet somehow still looks impeccable at the end of the day," says Atlas. However, you're also a bold fire sign, so you might be open to a wild color or a style that goes against the status quo. For that reason, tie-dye nails are the perfect multi-colored design for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Capricorn: Earthy Greens

You like to keep it professional and pretty, while still having an element of boldness and beauty. As a sign that is always making big plans and even bigger money moves, you need a nail polish style that shows you mean business. For this reason, it's important to inject a bit of your own personal style in your manicure choice. Going with something that suits your style and won't require much upkeep, like a classic shade of green to reflect your mature and reliable nature is a wonderful choice. It might be more subtle than some, but you've got bigger things to worry about!

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius: Animal Print

You're a natural born rebel, Aquarius, so any manicure that's out-of-the-ordinary is just what you're looking for. "Regardless of what choice you're making, Aquarius is always going to break the mold." says Atlas. Whether it's a bold color choice, an unusual print, or something totally unique to you, Aquarius energy can pull off any style. If you're hoping to show off your unique personality and ability to show up and be different, you can let your nail polish lead the way with something unexpected, like a mix-and-match animal print design. Don't be afraid to push the envelope, Aquarius. If anyone can rock a set of loud and eye–catching nails, it's you.

Pisces: Funky Florals

You're the dreamer of the zodiac, Pisces. So when it comes to your personal style, you don't take yourself too seriously. There's something whimsical and charming about how you express yourself, Pisces, and you need a nail polish color to reflect that. And while you tend to be drawn to colors that remind you of cool and calming waters (you're a water sign, after all), you also are down to switch it up and experiment with things. As the romantic of the zodiac, your sweet and soft side needs to be expressed in everything you do. A funky floral design on your nails will add just the right amount of pizzazz and shine to your day. This nail polish will make you feel as though you're spending time in nature and remind you to stop and smell the roses every now and again.