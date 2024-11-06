Lost Your Owner's Manual? Lowe's Just Launched a New Tool That Keeps Them All in One Place

Owner’s manuals are a lot like takeout menus—they often end up in a junk drawer somewhere alongside expired coupons, dried-out pens, and old batteries. And when the time comes to actually reference an appliance’s manual, it’s, of course, nowhere to be found. Luckily for us, Lowe’s has a solution, and the best part is that it’s free. The home improvement chain is expanding its loyalty program MyLowe’s Rewards with the launch of its Digital Home Platform , per a Nov. 4 press release.

Right now, My Lowe’s Rewards members can score member-only benefits, including points on purchases, exclusive offers and deals, freebies, and free standard shipping on orders over $35. However, with Digital Home Platform, customers will now have digital access to owner’s manuals and warranties. These will be housed all in one place, freeing up your junk drawer and eliminating stress down the road.

Members can access their manuals and warranties one of two ways. For major appliances (think: fridges, washers and dryers, and dishwashers) purchased in the last five years with a MyLowe’s Rewards account, documents will be automatically added to users’ profiles. Alternatively, you can manually search for appliances on the Digital Home Platform and add them to your profile that way.

"With our new digital home platform, we're now making it easier to manage and maintain your home's maintenance needs starting with appliances," Lowe’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jen Wilson said in a statement. "Lowe's is all about being a helpful partner and through the digital home platform, we can serve up the exact filter customers need for their refrigerator at the time it needs [to be] replaced."

Within Lowe’s Digital Home Platform, users will be able to easily browse and shop for new parts, compatible replacements, and maintenance supplies for their appliances. There’s also an option to enroll in regular maintenance reminders. The platform also comes with its own expert-backed library, filled with helpful how-to guides and video tutorials.

These robust offerings aim to alleviate confusion and answer common questions that come with major household appliances. "We're building towards a future where our customers have all the information about their home and home maintenance needs in one place—think digital twin for their home," said Chandhu Nair, Lowe's senior vice president of technology.

"The Lowe's Digital Home Platform is another way we are delivering on our Total Home Strategy, enabling a total home solution for every need in the home. We are excited to explore how this technology can help personalize the home improvement experience for our customers,” Nair added.