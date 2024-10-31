Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Home Makeover Tips for Small Spaces

Chip and Joanna Gaines know that when it comes to making over a living space, less is more.“In the beginning stages of designing a home, the fundamentals should be your timeless elements,” Joanna told Elle Decor . “Everything else that you layer in are the pieces that tell your story, are what will make your home feel personal. It's always good to find a balance, letting some rooms ‘breathe,’ so that it never feels too crowded. It also depends on your personality. Some people feel most comfortable in a minimalist space, while others are inspired by having many things around them.” Here are Chip and Joanna’s makeover tips to make small spaces shine.

Intentional Storage Space Shutterstock The smaller the space, the more important decluttering is. “A great way to stay organized is to create intentional spaces for toys, craft supplies, and odds and ends,” Joanna tells Architectural Digest . “I think storage is the most undervalued part of a home. Adequate storage can make every room feel more peaceful and beautiful simply by removing clutter and freeing up visual space. If you don’t have room for a piece of furniture, use unique baskets, bins, and crates that help organize the mess. Look for practical pieces that tell a story and fit your style. These may take longer to find, but they’ll be worth the wait.”

Don’t Be Afraid To Size Up Shutterstock Joanna recommends fewer, larger pieces of furniture in small spaces—for example, a large couch and no small cupboards—instead of lots of smaller ones. “In tighter spaces, people think you have to go smaller, but I always like to do the opposite,” Joanna said in an episode of Fixer Upper.

Bold Wallpaper Shutterstock Joanna loves bold wallpaper in small spaces. “Small spaces like bathrooms, mudrooms, and entryways are ideal for trying out a bold pattern because they’re fairly low-risk in terms of the amount of real estate you’re covering,” she says on her blog . “There are other benefits to incorporating wallpaper in small spaces. For example, in a bigger area, like a living room, you have more opportunities to bring in colors, textiles, wall hangings or design elements that are representative of your style. In a small space, you’re limited in what you’re able to do, and wallpaper is a great material to help bridge that gap.”

Joanna recommends giving your space a new refreshed look with blankets and throws. "I want the home to feel even cozier, so I bring out the chunkier blankets and more textured fabric pillows in prints like plaid to really warm up a home," she told HelloGiggles . "Just simple shifts in color and texture make all the difference."

Experiment With Color Shutterstock Joanna says color can make a huge impact on a small space. “If you’re feeling a little more bold or want something more dramatic, change up the color in your home,” she told HelloGiggles. “A lot of the colors in my paint collection are more saturated so this is the best time of year to go bold with those… Just a hit of color can make a big statement in a space. You can experiment with color and have fun with it.”