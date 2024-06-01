9 Couponing Strategies to Save Big at Home Depot, Retail Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you visit your local Home Depot, chances are you're picking up something small and inexpensive, like a pack of batteries or lightbulbs or something extraordinary pricy. Think: a new washer or dryer, a backyard BBQ, or multiple gallons of paint at $50 apiece. Fortunately, there are easy ways to bring down your total. Ahead, we polled shopping experts for their favorite ways to save at Home Depot with coupons. These tips and tricks could knock off hundreds of dollars on those big purchases, but they're effective for the smaller ones, too. All it takes is a little planning!

RELATED: 8 Things Home Depot Shoppers Don't Realize They Can Get for Free.

1 Read the virtual circular.

These are very much alive and well. "Circulars may feel old school, but they are still a great way to save," says Trae Bodge, shopping expert at Truetrae.com. "Check Home Depot's virtual circulars for deals at your local store, including the Buy of the Day.'"

You can find them on the store's Savings Center homepage.

2 Look for deals on couponing sites.

You don't need to comb through the newspaper or even the virtual circular to find deals. "Select coupon sites will have offers that are specific to Home Depot," says Bodge.

For example, she spotted an offer for 20 percent off wall art on CouponCabin—but the coupons will vary from day to day and week to week. Just search the website before you buy.

RELATED: How to Coupon at Walmart: 9 Tips From Retail Experts.

3 Join Pro Xtra.

This is like Home Depot's frequent flyer's club.

"Pro Xtra members can access lower-than-shelf pricing on high-priced appliances, automatically applied at checkout," says Jeanel Alvarado, a retail expert at RETAILBOSS. "They also get up to five percent back in quarterly rewards for qualifying purchases and an extra one percent if you use your Home Depot credit card."

You can find especially big discounts on sale holidays like Labor Day, Black Friday, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July—and you won't need a promo code to get them. If you're planning a big reno project, sign up.

4 Apply for the Home Depot credit card.

Speaking of the Home Depot credit card: You could save big when you open one.

"The special offer is only for qualifying purchases by new credit card holders, but shoppers can get a coupon to save up to $25 off a purchase of $25 to $299, $50 off a purchase of $300 to $999, or $100 off a purchase of $1,000 or more," says Marie Clark, retail expert and editor of the shopping site CostContessa.

However, you don't need a store-specific card for some savings. "Make sure there's a card in your wallet that offers cash back on your purchases, like the Bread Cashback American Express, where you earn two percent back on everything you buy," suggests Bodge. "It's a great way to earn a little money back when you shop at Home Depot or elsewhere."

RELATED: 10 Secrets Home Depot Doesn't Want You to Know.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Sign up for the newsletter

The day you register, you'll get a coupon. "Scroll down [to] the bottom of the Home Depot homepage and drop your email in for $5 off your order," says Clark. It's easy money!

6 Subscribe for repeat purchases.

Promising to buy large quantities of an item can win you cash. "If there are items you use regularly, sign up for a no-fee subscription at Home Depot and save five percent plus free delivery," says Bodge. It's great for things like cleaning products, toilet paper, lawn fertilizer, and more.

7 Buy in bulk.

Or, instead of subscribing to an item, simply buy a lot of it at once. "Home Depot offers bulk pricing discounts on over 4,000 items," says Bodge. If you have the space to store a big order, you might as well stock up.

RELATED: 8 Things Lowe's Shoppers Don't Realize They Can Get for Free.

8 Cash in on the lowest price guarantee, plus 10 percent.

The Home Depot takes its price-match guarantee to the next level. "If you find a current lower price on an identical, in-stock item from another retailer at the Home Depot, they'll match the price and beat it by 10 percent," says Bodge. It's worth clicking around to see if you can find a better offer.

9 Get the military discount.

Finally, if you've served your country, make sure to tell your cashier so you can take advantage of Home Depot's military discount.

"Those who are currently in active military service can save up to 10 percent on their purchases at Home Depot," says Clark. "It's not exactly a coupon, but it's a big savings—maybe better than a coupon on some purchases!"