5 Best Things to Buy at Lowe's, According to Retail Experts

Whether you're a renovation expert or someone who just loves a good deal on an easy upgrade, Lowe's is probably your go-to option when it comes to DIY. However, the store's massive inventory can make it easy to lose sight of the fact that they may be your best resource for some essential purchases. That's why we asked retail and home improvement experts to choose which items are the store's strongest points. Read on for the five best things to buy at Lowe's.

1 Appliances

Upgrading or replacing your stove, fridge, or hot water heater is can be a costly investment where even the slightest savings can go a long way. Fortunately, experts say Lowe's is a no-brainer for these kinds of purchases.

"I find the prices on appliances to be very competitive, and the discounts that they offer during sales are some of the best around—especially during three-day weekends," Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, tells Best Life. "I bought our stove there and appreciated that I was able to change the delivery date when I needed to and that the delivery included the removal of my old stove."

2 Paint

Everyone knows that a painting project can be one of the easiest ways to give your home a new look without lifting a hammer or tearing down walls. And according to Katie Barton, head of cleaning and home improvement at Homedit.com, Lowe's selection makes them one of the best options for getting the supplies you need.

"They carry multiple paint lines, including two customer favorites: HGTV Home and Valspar," she says.

In addition to providing quality products, shopping at Lowe's can also help save you some time and get right to brushing and rolling. "The HGTV Home Paint cards are on a curated display so shoppers can easily see which colors work together," Barton explains. "These curated color collections take the guesswork out of matching undertones and are ideal for those who want a whole-house color scheme."

3 Plants

Some say that paying for a plant is just the first step in a long process. And Lowe's provides one significant benefit to shoppers who are still getting the hang of horticulture.

"Lowe's has a decent selection of plants, and they are guaranteed for a year," says Bodge. "If your purchase doesn't survive that long, bring your receipt and the plant and Lowe's will replace it."

This can also be a great way to save money. "Because of this, I also like to check their clearance section for any potted gems because you can practically always find a great risk-free deal there," Bodge adds.

4 Mirrors

Mirrors are the rare piece of home decor that can be as functional as they are fashionable. Unfortunately, being able to see your reflection clearly is the least they should be able to do. That's why experts often turn to Lowe's when they're replacing these underrated pieces—all without breaking the bank.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Lowe's has an especially nice selection of on-trend mirrors for a fraction of the price of other retailers," says Barton. "I have purchased many pieces from them to use over bathroom vanities and as accents."

5 Power Tools

There's a lot you can get done with your trusty toolbox, but some jobs require a little something extra. If you're planning on investing in a piece of equipment for your next project, you likely won't have to look much further than Lowe's.

"I find that Lowe's has good power tool deals, where you can get a bundle for a good price. The pricing on tools tends to be good in April, prior to Father's Day, and on Black Friday."

Missed the last sale? You might still be able to score the best price at Lowe's. The retailer offers a price match guarantee, both for in-store and online purchases.