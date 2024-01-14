10 Big-Name Stores That Offer a Military Discount

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We tend to focus on sales and coupons when trying to save money, but your profession could also score you some serious deals while shopping. For example, many retailers offer discounts to educators, students, or healthcare workers. It's also not uncommon to find special programs in place for active military personnel and veterans. If you fall into this category, keep reading to hear from retail experts about the big-name stores that offer the best military discounts and how you can use them. Get ready to save on everything from tech to clothes to home improvement products.

RELATED: 5 Stores That Offer a Senior Discount—And When to Shop Them.

10 Best Military Discounts

1. Apple

When you need a new laptop, charging cable, or phone case, Apple has you covered. But if you need some reprieve from the cost, the company provides military members a 10 percent discount on their products and accessories.

Joseph Morgan, a money-saving expert at Coupon Birds, says this includes current and veteran U.S. Military members, the National Guard, the Reserve, and their families all living together.

The discount is available to both in-person and online shoppers upon certifying one's military status through ID.me, a digital verification service that allows users to confirm their identities.

Once that's complete, Morgan says you can access the special online shop on Apple's website: "The discount will be applied automatically when you're checking out."

However, as Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback, advises, be sure to review the full military discount policy before making any purchases. "You cannot do a monthly installment payment plan when using a military discount," she says.

2. Samsung

If you're not an Apple customer, Samsung also offers savings for military folks.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Samsung provides a bigger 30 percent military discount covering phones, laptops, tablets speakers, and appliances," says Morgan. He adds that you can combine this with other Samsung offers. "However, you can only buy two items per category each year," he notes.

To get the discount online, you can either sign up with your military email address (.mil) or confirm your status through ID.me.

3. Home Depot

Not only is Home Depot a veteran-friendly company (they share that more than 35,000 of their employees are active or retired service members and their spouses), but they've been offering a military discount since 1979.

"This offer is available to active duty and veterans and is available in-store and online," says Landau. She explains that the military discount provides 10 percent off the price of select in-stock purchases and that it can be used for up to $400 in discounts annually.

Home Depot partners with SheerID to verify shoppers. Once you've confirmed your military status for the first time, the discount will automatically be applied to your purchase. If you're in the store, you'll need to scan your virtual ID at checkout.

4. Lowe's

If you prefer Lowe's over Home Depot, fear not; they also have a military discount.

"It's our way of saying thank you to our active duty, retired and military veterans and their spouses with a 10% discount on eligible items," Lowe's explains on its website.

Once again, you'll verify your status through ID.me, create a Lowe's account, and then shop in-store or online.

RELATED: 10 Stores That Give You Free Stuff on Your Birthday.

5. Kohl's

Kohl's is a bit different than other stores on this list in that their discount only applies on "Military Mondays," where active military, retirees, veterans, and their immediate families can receive 15 percent off in-store purchases.

"The discount is subject to the same terms and exclusions as other Kohl's coupons," shares Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.Com. "Bring your valid military ID, military dependent ID, or veteran ID for proof of eligibility."

While you can't combine the military discount with another percent-off coupon, Cid points out that you still can use it with Kohl's Cash or dollar-off coupons. However, not all brands or categories qualify, so be sure to check the list of exclusions on Kohl's website.

6. Adidas

If it's sportswear or sports equipment that you need, Landau says Adidas offers a military discount for active duty members, veterans, retirees, spouses, and dependents.

"This discount is 30 percent off in-store or online purchases and 20 percent off of purchases at the factory stores," she says. Once you verify with ID.me, you'll be able to scan a unique code at checkout to redeem the savings.

7. Lululemon

Known for its high-end athletic wear, Lululemon can get a bit costly. Luckily, Morgan points out that they provide a 15 percent price cut for active, reserve, and veteran military members and their spouses.

Like Home Depot, Lululemon uses SheerID to verify your status; you can then use the discount both in-person or online, however, some exclusions apply.

"You can't combine the Lululemon military discount with other promo codes or use it on gift cards or their Like New website," says Morgan. It also can't be used with buy-now-pay-later options such as Klarna, AfterPay, or PayPal, according to their website.

RELATED: 24 Smart Shopping Habits That Will Save You Loads of Money in the Long Run.

8. Under Armour

Fitness apparel brand Under Armour is known for its high-quality, dry-fit options, but it can be pricey if you're filling up a cart. Fortunately, they offer a year-round military discount.

"Under Armour gives a generous 20 percent discount to all active duty service members, retirees, veterans, and is also extended to family members," says Cid.

Shoppers must use ID.me to validate their status, and once approved, they can start saving online and in-store.

9. The North Face

From down jackets to warm hats, The North Face has all kinds of winter essentials—but they're a bit on the expensive side.

"The North Face gives all military members, along with their spouses and dependents a 10 percent discount," says Morgan. "Once you verify through SheerID, you'll get a single-use promo code valid for 30 days. You'll need a new promo code for each purchase."

This discount can be applied in both regular stores and the factory outlets. Keep in mind that if you're shopping in person, you'll need a valid military ID for verification.

10. Madewell

Need a new pair of jeans or a cozy sweater? Madewell gives military personnel 15 percent off in-store and online purchases.

According to their website, to use the discount online, verify your status and then, "Your discount will be valid for one calendar year and applied to eligible items in your bag, no promo code needed."

In-store, simply show a valid military ID.

For more retail advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.