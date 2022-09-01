10 Stores That Give You Free Stuff on Your Birthday

Whether you love or hate your birthday, it's one day a year when you can call the shots. You can celebrate with a big party (especially if it's a landmark year) or a small get-together—or maybe you like to forget that it's your birthday altogether. But one major benefit of your special day can't be denied: presents. Even if you don't expect anything too grand, it's nice when someone thinks of you and gifts you something special. In addition to your friends and family, there are also certain stores that will give you freebies for your birthday. Read on to find out which 10 retailers offer up free food, coupons, and surprise gifts—and what you need to do to redeem them.

1 Yankee Candle

One popular retailer you might not expect to offer a birthday surprise is Yankee Candle. Candles are pricey purchases, but some of us splurge on them often. If you want to cop a freebie from Yankee Candle, join the Fragrance Family, the company's rewards program. It's simple to sign up via email, and you just add your birthdate to your profile.

Yankee Candle doesn't provide details on what the gift will be, but TikToker @SkinnyMinnyEnt posted a video in May showing a smaller candle she received as her free gift. On Reddit, another shopper asserts their gift was for one free candle up to $13 in value.

2 AMC Theaters

Movie theater snacks are notoriously overpriced, but what movie-watching experience is complete without the buttery smell of popcorn?

If you want to avoid the splurge, head to the movies during your birthday month. There's no need to shell out on snacks, as AMC will give you a large popcorn and large fountain drink for free! There's a catch, as you're required to be part of the AMC Stubs Insider program to cash in on the free popcorn, and you need to be part of the AMC Stubs Premiere program or an A-List member for the free soda. To be an Insider, you can join for free, but the Stubs Premiere Membership will run you $15 a year.

For the A-List membership, there are three different options, ranging from $19.95 to $23.95 a month.

3 Kohl's

Why not celebrate another trip around the sun by treating yourself to some new clothes? Kohl's shoppers already know about the major savings you can get through Kohl's Rewards, especially Kohl's Cash.

On your birthday, Kohl's Rewards members receive "a special birthday gift," the retailer's website states, but it doesn't go into detail. You might want to wait for the surprise, but according to Freebie Depot, this year, you get 50 additional bonus points as a birthday gift. It's nothing too crazy, as 100 points are equivalent to $5, meaning 50 points are $2.50.

If you're looking to earn birthday rewards at a Sephora inside Kohl's, read on for exclusive offers in that department.

4 Bath & Body Works

If you can't get enough of soaps, scrubs, and scented candles, you likely frequent Bath & Body Works. You can also cash in on a birthday reward here, but the retailer doesn't make it entirely clear what it'll be.

According to Bath & Body Works' website, when you join the new rewards program, you'll get to "unwrap an annual birthday gift" from the retailer. A Reddit thread discussing the birthday gift notes that it's up to $8.50 toward "Body Care," which is roughly the price of a travel-sized item.

5 Panera

Panera is a go-to spot for comfort food, especially if you like to indulge in some carbs. It's also a great spot to stop for a birthday breakfast or lunch, as well as a free gift.

Members of MyPanera, the restaurant chain's free loyalty program, get a birthday surprise in the form of a free pastry. Skip the birthday cake and instead choose from cookies, muffins, and other decadent treats.

6 CVS

If you fill your prescriptions at CVS, you might also pick up some beauty products, toiletries, or other bathroom essentials. On your birthday, CVS actually rewards its ExtraCare members with a $3 ExtraBucks Rewards. You can put this cash toward anything in the store, meaning you can knock a few bucks off your total or treat yourself to something sweet!

7 Gap Inc.

Gap is an iconic brand, known for closet staples and timeless basics. What you might not know, however, is that the company has four divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.

Members of the companies loyalty program are entitled to rewards from all four brands, as well as a special birthday gift.

"As a member, you will be eligible to receive a birthday gift once a year," the rewards program terms state. "The birthday gift may be additional bonus points or items we've selected at our discretion."

No additional details are provided, nor is clarity on whether you're entitled to a birthday gift from each brand. So, you'll just have to head to your favorite store and find out what they've got up their sleeve!

8 Krispy Kreme

If you find yourself extra hungry on your special day, head to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. The popular sweet shop is another that doesn't mention specifics on their birthday gift, but it's frequently cashed in on, according to numerous TikTok videos. Apparently, Krispy Kreme won't just give you one free doughnut, but an entire dozen of its original glazed!

Again, you need to be a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, but it's free to sign up, and well worth it for this birthday bounty. As an added bonus, according to Krispy Kreme's website, your birthday rewards don't have to be used right on your birthday—they're valid from the first day of your birth month through to the last.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

9 Sephora

Sephora is probably one of the more well-known retailers when it comes to birthday freebies. The makeup retailer announced its 2022 birthday gift offerings in a formal press release on Dec. 28, 2021.

You're eligible for different gifts depending on which of the three membership tiers you fall under—Beauty Insider, VIB, or Rouge. According to the retailer's website, you can pick a mini set from one of Sephora's "top brands," or opt for 250 bonus points. Currently, you can choose between Laura Mercier, amika, and Tatcha products. VIB and Rouge members also have exclusive access to a "rotating gift selection" online, which is currently a mini set from Charlotte Tilbury.

As a little tip, if you're shopping at Sephora within a Kohl's store or on Kohl's.com, you can select a NARS set as your birthday gift, according to the press release.

10 Starbucks

Many of us start our days off with a jolt of caffeine, and our birthday is no exception. On your special day, if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll get a free drink of any size, a free food item, or a ready-to-drink bottled beverage.

According to the terms and conditions, there are a few requirements to cash in on your gift. You must join Starbucks Rewards at least seven days ahead of your birthday and ensure that your birthday is noted in your account information. Your reward is only valid on that date, and with Starbucks beverages being pricey, you'll want to take this opportunity when you have it.