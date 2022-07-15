Smarter Living

8 Secrets CVS Doesn't Want You to Know

Even CVS aficionados may not know these shopping hacks.

By Dana Schulz
July 15, 2022
By Dana Schulz
July 15, 2022

It can often seem like there's a CVS everywhere you turn (it is, after all, the largest pharmacy chain in the U.S.), which can make shopping at the store feel almost robotic. But there are plenty of sneaky secrets that CVS doesn't want you to know. Ever wonder why that receipt is so long? Did you know there's a way to get free gifts each month? Ahead, we uncover eight under-wraps facts about this popular chain.

READ THIS NEXT: 7 Secrets Dollar Tree Doesn't Want You to Know.

1
The long receipts are a sales tactic.

red CVS shopping basket
Kevin McGovern / Shutterstock

The seemingly mile-long receipts they print out after you buy something at CVS have inspired everything from Halloween costumes to a hilarious bit between Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama. But jokes aside, they've also gotten slack for being wasteful and downright annoying. Shoppers who receive these endless printouts are members of the ExtraCare program, a free-to-join frequent shopper membership that gets you both coupons for individual products and ExtraBucks Rewards. The latter are discounts you accumulate based on the two percent back you earn when shopping. These have expiration dates, so they're primed to lead to impulse buys. And since using your ExtraCare membership tracks purchasing history, the specific items are things you're likely to want or need.

However, after all the receipt talk, the company did introduce a digital option back in 2016. Those who select this preference for their account can see all their coupons when they log onto the CVS website and from there can virtually send them to their ExtraCare card.

2
There are even more ways to get coupons.

CVS Pharmacy prescription medicine drop off pickup counter, Saugus Massachusetts USA, March 6, 2019
Shutterstock

Aside from the coupons on your receipt, CVS offers even more ways to find deals. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, explains, "There's a red coupon machine in every CVS store and if you scan your ExtraCare card there, you'll receive extra coupons." If you don't have your physical card, you can enter the phone number associated with your account. (This applies to checkout, too.) And if the occasional text or email doesn't bug you, sign up for those notifications to "receive a special birthday offer and personalized deals sent to you," Ramhold notes.

For shoppers who enjoy browsing, the CVS Pharmacy app has a "scan to save" feature where you can scan an item's barcode with your phone and see all the applicable coupons, as well as those for similar products.

For more shopping advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Prescriptions and pets can save you big.

CVS prescription bottle
Rajarajan Kannan / Shutterstock

Scanning your ExtraCare card when getting prescriptions filled can also earn you "up to $50 ExtraBucks per year," says Ramhold. "This applies to any scripts filled, including for pets, and you can also earn rewards for things like getting vaccinations." All you have to do is sign up for Pharmacy & Health Rewards online. You also have the option to add family members, who can earn an additional $50 a year.

4
The coupon policy is extremely lenient.

Pile of Coupons {Target Black Friday}
Shutterstock

With so much talk about CVS's deals, it's easy to forget that other coupons are out there. As detailed in the store's policy, "You can use both a manufacturer coupon and a CVS coupon on the same item." Additionally, certain in-store promotions can be used together. For example, "Two CVS $3 off $15 coupons can be used on purchases that are $30.00 or higher." You can also pile ExtraBucks on top of this. By employing this tactic, YouTube personality Couponing With Kayla spent just $26.57 on 27 items that normally would've totaled $122. Plus, she received $42 in ExtraBucks from this transaction.

READ THIS NEXT: Walgreens and CVS Will No Longer Let You Do This in Stores.

5
The order you scan items at checkout matters.

CVS drugstore pharmacy prescriptions pick up counter, Revere Massachusetts USA, January 9, 2019
Shutterstock

Assembling all your coupons and rewards isn't the end for ultimate savings. Ramhold points out that the order you scan items at checkout matters, so consider using self-checkout to make this process easier. "Be sure to use your highest value ExtraBuck when checking out—that way, you can save smaller ones for smaller purchases. For instance, if you have a $5 ExtraBuck, you want to make sure you use that on purchases over $5—otherwise, if you have anything left over on it, you just lose that because you can't split ExtraBucks," she says. It's also a best practice to scan ExtraBucks last, once all other promotions have been applied, so you know which dollar amounts to choose.

6
Joining CarePass actually gives you free money.

Woman putting money in piggy bank for retirement
Shutterstock

CVS has a paid membership program called CarePass that costs $5 per month or $48 annually, plus tax. "Perks include 20 percent off CVS Health brand products, free same-day prescription delivery, free shipping, a pharmacist helpline available 24/7, and a $10 monthly promo just for being a member," Ramhold explains. That last point just might be the most important. If you consistently use your monthly promo, you're actually making at least $5 a month.

READ THIS NEXT: 8 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Costco Employees.

7
Joining BeautyClub gets you monthly gifts.

Shutterstock

The ExtraCare BeautyClub is a gem for those who love cosmetics, hair care, and skincare. It's free to sign up, and members who spend $30 on qualifying beauty products during a month get to choose one free gift from a rotating selection. Pick from items like CVS Health Moisturizing Body Wash or a Scunci 34-pack of hair elastics. Members receive mobile-exclusive savings and 10 percent back in ExtraBucks Rewards during special beauty promotions.

8
For two weeks each year, you can get a free item every day.

iStock

For 14 days each July, ExtraCare Rewards members are treated to the ExtraCare Extra Thanks event. To take advantage, you'll need to download the CVS Pharmacy app. Once you've linked your account, just go to the "deals and rewards" section and add each day's freebie to your digital card. You can either redeem it online or in-store, and there's no additional purchase required. For 2022, the free items include CVS Health Chewable Melatonin Tablets, Gold Emblem Abound Omega Trail Mix, and ExtraBucks Rewards.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Jennifer Grey at the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987
    Jennifer Grey at the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987
    Entertainment

    Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Famous Ex

    She says he wasn't "comfortable" with her success.

  • The stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond" at the 2003 Emmy Awards
    The stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond" at the 2003 Emmy Awards
    Entertainment

    See Ally From "Everybody Loves Raymond" Now

    Former child actor Madylin Sweeten is 31.

  • Older Man in Colorful Jacket
    Older Man in Colorful Jacket
    Relationships

    The Most Unique Zodiac Sign

    These signs are a little out there.

  • Woman sitting on bed in discomfort.
    Woman sitting on bed in discomfort.
    Health

    The No. 1 Colon Cancer Symptom People Ignore

    Many people don't realize this is a red flag.

  • Woman waking up in the morning, rubbing at her temples.
    Woman waking up in the morning, rubbing at her temples.
    Health

    This Morning Symptom Could Signal a Stroke

    Catching the condition early is crucial.

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House COVID-19 Response Team January 4 , 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. continues to see daily case counts increase in the midst of another winter surge brought about primarily by the Omicron variant.
    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House COVID-19 Response Team January 4 , 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. continues to see daily case counts increase in the midst of another winter surge brought about primarily by the Omicron variant.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Has a New Warning for All Americans

    You "really should" be doing this—vaccinated or not.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group