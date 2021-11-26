50 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Co-Workers

The holiday season is fast approaching and if you plan to play Santa, you may need a bit of help this year. After all, with so many of us working from home—or at least physically apart from our co-workers—you may feel a bit rusty at social gestures, even those as simple as gift giving. That's why we've sifted through the workshop to round up all the best gifts to give your colleagues for 2021! With thoughtful offerings for every budget and interest, it's time to remind your co-workers that they're so much more to you than another face on the Zoom grid. Read on to discover 50 great gifts your colleagues are sure to love!

1 This wireless phone charger

Everyone has that one colleague who's always on the move, whether they're traveling extensively for work or always taking exciting weekend trips with friends. This wireless power bank from Kenu offers three ways for them to charge their device on the go, offering quick and long-lasting power. With a nano-suction grip pad that attaches to the back of the phone, they can safely recharge inside a pocket, bag, or backpack without damaging their charging port.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

2 This porcelain coffee dripper

For your coffee-loving colleague, this ombre mug-top dripper from Le Creuset means they no longer have to leave their desk for a great cup of joe. It's got a simple, streamlined design and fits onto a range of mugs—plus it's perfect for a party (or office) of one.

$25 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

3 This pasta subscription

If there's a coworker you love to lunch with, getting them a gastronomic gift is a perfectly thoughtful gesture. This pasta subscription lets you choose four fresh-to-order pastas for them to enjoy during their off hours.

$25 and up at Goldbelly Buy Now

4 These reusable sandwich bags

For the work friend that never misses a homemade meal, these reusable sandwich bags make a great gift. Packaged in a cute five-piece bundle, they'll have one for each day of the workweek!

$ 61 $36 at Stasher Buy Now

5 This Baggu shopping bag

And, because the greatest gift of all is a livable planet, these reusable shopping bags from Baggu are another no-brainer. Choose from 79 fashionable designs to find the one that suits their style.

$8 and up at Baggu Buy Now

6 This handmade tree topper

If you really want to contribute something special to their holiday season, you can't go wrong with this hand-felted tree topper. Both the angel and nutcracker designs feature a perfect color palette and exquisite embroidery they're sure to cherish through the years.

$45 at French Knot Buy Now

7 This smart mug for hot beverages

For the coworker who never has a free moment to sit down, this Ember smart mug will put an end to their days of lukewarm coffee. This genius little cup allows them to set the temperature to their exact preferences and turns off automatically after two hours of inactivity.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

8 This nude nail polish set

Neutral nail polish is a work staple, so why not give a beauty bundle of all their favorite colors? Go above and beyond by gifting the full set, or mix and match for $18 a pop.

$150 at Nude Envie Buy Now

9 This de-alcoholized sparkling rosé

Wine and spirits are a classic holiday gift—and now you can even get your friends who don't want the buzz in on the fun. This de-alcoholized sparkling rosé allows teetotalers to partake in the festivities—and can even make a great gift for more typical wine enthusiasts who enjoy mixing things up with non-alcoholic options.

$38 at Sapiens Buy Now

10 This business card holder

For the colleague who's a natural networker, this bifold cardholder from Allegorie will let them socialize in style. Made with cactus-based vegan "leather" and designed with a handsome geometrical pattern, they'll want to carry it everywhere they go.

$86 at Allegorie Buy Now

11 This Truff best seller pack

Truff hot sauce has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list for three years in a row. "Put it on everything. Give it to everyone," she recommends. Don't make Oprah tell you a fourth time—not only is she right about this delicious truffle-oil-infused sauce, but she's also very busy.

$78 at Amazon Buy Now

12 This chrome fortune cookie with a personalized message

Send them your very best wishes for the new year in a stylish chrome fortune cookie from Coming Soon. They can refill it with their own hopes for the future—and manifest their own fortune.

$ 30 $25 at Coming Soon Buy Now

13 This handmade stoneware baker

Got a colleague who's known for their cooking? This stoneware baker lets them make all their favorite comfort foods of the season, from baked apple bread to shepherd's pie. It's oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher safe—not to mention it'll look beautiful on the table next to a range of décor styles, depending on your color choice.

$36 at Bennington Potters Buy Now

14 This tinted glass candle holder

The holiday season is all about hygge—bringing warmth and coziness to the darkest months. These tinted glass candle holders illuminate the night with an added pop of color for their table or mantle.

$40 at Coming Soon Buy Now

15 This home office candle

Your colleagues may not miss the commute to work, but they may miss having a space devoted wholly to it. Help them set a relaxing tone in their new workspace with this intoxicating "home office" candle. With notes of patchouli, cinnamon, amber, and vanilla, you're really giving the gift of calm and focus.

$34 at Homesick Buy Now

16 This clever tea infuser

For anyone that loves loose teas, this clever glass mug is a simple, one-step way to infuse their favorites. With a tea strainer built directly onto the inside of the cup, they can skip the mess and get straight to enjoyment. Pair it with the same company's soothing White Prakash tea for a complete gift set!

$35 at Amazon Buy Now

17 These 14k gold hoop earrings

Is there anything more wearable to work than a simple pair of gold hoop earrings? These beauties from Alexis Jae will be their new go-to accessory—perfect for your mentor or the work friend who put you up for that big promotion.

$140 and up at Alexis Jae Buy Now

18 This Korean sauce set

For the foodie who loves new finds, this crowd-pleasing sauce set is a surefire hit. It comes with three bottles of Korean-inspired flavors, including gochujang chili hot sauce, kimchi mayo, and a honey glaze sauce.

$23 at Amazon Buy Now

19 These diamond-shaped ice molds

Elevate their cocktail game with this set of two diamond-shaped ice molds from Williams Sonoma. Besides making a major statement in a whiskey glass, they're easy to use and convenient to stack for compact storage in the freezer.

$17 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

20 This picnic blanket

Chances are that your colleagues have spent more time outdoors in the last two years than ever before. That makes this year a great time to give them a handy, portable picnic blanket for all their many outings. This handsome plaid blanket comes with a soft fleece top and waterproof PEVA layer on the back, making it perfect for the park, beach, or campsite.

$ 34 $27 at Amazon Buy Now

21 This sushi-making kit

Have a co-worker who's always trying out new recipes? Then this sushi-making kit is sure to be a hit. This cute kit makes sushi simple with two bamboo rolling mats, four sets of chopsticks, and a range of other accessories.

$10 at Amazon Buy Now

22 This rainbow multi-tool

A great gift for everyone in the office, this multicolored multi-tool has seven handy tools in one. Lightweight and compact, it easily fits in a pocket, purse, or glove compartment so they'll always have a range of Allen keys and screwdrivers on hand.

$15 at Amazon Buy Now

23 This chili garlic olive oil

Hand-pressed in California by master millers, Brightland chili garlic olive oil from Food52 is sunshine in a bottle. They'll love drizzling it on top of all their favorite foods, from pizza to dumplings.

$40 at Food52 Buy Now

24 This Amazon Echo hub

For the tech lover in your office, a 4th generation Amazon Echo makes a perfect gift. This smart home hub lets them connect all their smart home devices to its voice-controlled speaker system—and does it all with premium sound quality.

$ 100 $60 at Amazon Buy Now

25 This stuffed Belgian waffle maker

Make every minute before the workday count by transforming their breakfast routine. This easy-to-use Belgian waffle maker lets them add all their favorite flavors to a delicious baked waffle—and the mess-free finished product is easy to take on the go!

$49 at Wonderffle Buy Now

26 This mini donut maker

Love the concept of a novelty baking gift, but need to keep the budget under control? This mini donut maker lets them make six bite-sized donuts at once, offering lots of fun at a wallet-friendly price.

$ 25 $20 at Target Buy Now

27 This Carhartt beanie

Is there any clothing item more ubiquitously worn (and loved) than a Carhartt beanie? It suits all ages, genders, and styles, and virtually every colleague will appreciate its cold-weather practicality.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

28 This popcorn machine

Freshly popped popcorn is a perfect winter snack—especially when it's time to cozy up and watch a movie at home. This electric popper makes perfect popcorn a snap, with a one-touch operation and an easy-to-use butter tray.

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

29 This movie night in a box

Want to go above and beyond to make your colleague's at-home movie nights magical? Help them get creative with their popcorn using this movie night in a box. It comes with three types of popcorn kernels and five flavor accents: chili lime, kettle corn, white cheddar, caramel corn, and spicy sriracha.

$25 at Amazon Buy Now

30 This Amazon Fire Stick

Perhaps the best streaming media stick on the market, Amazon's Fire Stick makes it easy to find and watch all of your favorites. With 4K Ultra HD streaming, they'll enjoy superior picture quality and immersive sound at the push of a button.

$ 50 $25 at Target Buy Now

31 These classic mini pie molds

What's better than making dessert? Making lots of mini-desserts so you can enjoy all your favorite flavors at once. This set of three mini pie molds from Williams Sonoma comes in a variety of shapes with lattice tops, so each pie comes out picture perfect.

$20 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

32 These cozy men's gloves

Looking for a practical gift that will keep them cozy this holiday season? These warm knit gloves from The North Face are made with a durable suede palm patch and have touch screen capability.

$35 at The North Face Buy Now

33 This premium baking tool set

This set of platinum-grade silicone baking tools is perfect for the coworker who loves to bake from scratch. Easy to grip and easy to clean, this set will inspire more than its fair share of confections.

$49 at Food52 Buy Now

34 This handmade hug mug

Real hugs are a little harder to come by these days, so why not give one that can live on their desk while they work? These sweet handmade ceramic mugs get the message across that they're more than a colleague—they're a friend, too.

$45 at Food52 Buy Now

35 These reusable beeswax wraps

Skip the Saran Wrap and aluminum foil in favor of an eco-friendly food-saving option. These reusable beeswax wraps come in a range of sizes and patterns, so they can keep their food fresh sustainably and in style.

$19 at Bees Wrap Buy Now

36 This oversized salt cellar

At the perfect cross-section between practicality and beauty, this handmade salt cellar keeps a crucial ingredient within arm's reach while looking stunning on their countertop or kitchen island. Fans of the product say it's the perfect size, easy to use, and bears fine craftsmanship. It even comes with two salt spoons—one gold and one wood—so they can choose the style that suits them.

$28 at Ada + East Buy Now

37 This retro crystal ice bucket

If you want a gift that looks like a million bucks but won't break the bank, opt for this lovely crystal ice bucket. They'll be proud to put it on their bar cart or pull it out at their next party for a touch of glitz and glamour.

$ 25 $22 at Amazon Buy Now

38 This beautiful jadeite pitcher

Jadeite kitchenware is timelessly charming and this beautiful pitcher from Mosser Glass gets the look just right. At once modern and vintage, it's got heirloom-quality looks that are sure to win them over.

$82 at Food52 Buy Now

39 This retro bandana

'70s fashion is having a major moment, making this retro, camel-colored bandana a stylish gift for any fashion-forward co-worker. And, with built-in ear loops, this doubles as a stylish face covering in a pinch.

$45 at Cuyana Buy Now

40 This cool text clock

Looking for a gift that's a true original? This hyper-stylized clock from Cloudnola, which flips text cards into place for easy reading, would be a great addition to any home office.

$125 at Cloudnola Buy Now

41 These embroidered cocktail napkins

Your work friends may finally find themselves entertaining this holiday season after a long pandemic pause. Make sure their home is party-ready with these elegant beaded and embroidered cocktail napkins from Joanna Buchanan.

$ 68 $48 at Neiman Marcus Buy Now

42 These stylish jade earrings

Perfect for work or an evening out, these white jade earrings are as versatile as they are stylish. Natural, elegant, chic, and effortless, they're a statement piece that somehow goes with everything—especially workwear.

$48 at Seree Buy Now

43 This bubble tea kit

Have great bubble tea any time with this deluxe boba kit from Tea Drops. Simply add hot water to the flavor drop of your choosing and mix in the tapioca pearls and milk to enjoy!

$ 50 $45 at Tea Drops Buy Now

44 This plant subscription

For plant lovers, new greenery is always a welcome gift. With Horti, they'll receive beautifully potted plants that match their likes and lifestyle. Choose between month-to-month, six-month, and 12-month subscription plans to match their space or your budget.

$28 and up at Horti Buy Now

45 This Tetris-like puzzle game

Got a colleague who loves games, or just needs to take brain breaks at their desk? This geometric puzzle game recalls your favorite old Gameboy staple but brings the fun IRL.

$35 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

46 These cute gardening gloves

Know someone with a real green thumb? Help them protect it (and their other nine fingers) with these cute floral gardening gloves. They'll also receive a special gardener's hand soap with shea butter and apricot seed for good measure.

$24 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

47 This ultimate bath set

Beauty products that give the double gift of relaxation? Yes, please. This gift set comes with a lightweight, florally-infused oil that hydrates the hair, skin, and nails, as well as three generously portioned vegan bath soaks.

$65 at Terra Beauty Bars Buy Now

48 These delicious black and white cookies

Yellow taxis and blue paper coffee cups: this is the stuff of New York City lore. Ask a local, though, and it's all about the black and white cookies. For any colleague with a fondness for the city that never sleeps, head straight over to Carnegie Deli for a perfectly soft batch of chocolate and vanilla goodness.

$39 at Carnegie Deli Buy Now

49 This home cocktail maker

Your boss brings you and your colleagues together as a team, so why not gift as one? Chipping in for this premium cocktail maker from Bartesian is the perfect way to show your shared appreciation. They'll enjoy luxe cocktails at the push of a button—perfect for a cozy evening in or for entertaining.

$350 at Bartesian Buy Now

50 This electric screwdriver

This handheld precision electric screwdriver is just the right gift for your team's Mr. or Ms. Fix-It. Its slim, pen-shaped design is small enough to fit into tight space, has enough torque for small screws, and comes with 56 different screw bits!