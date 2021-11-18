The 50 Best Holiday Gifts for Your Husband

The holiday season comes with plenty of stresses, from planning travel to preparing a big family feast. But when it comes down to it, coming up with a great present to gift your loved one can be one of the most daunting tasks of all. Whether you're completely stumped or just need a few ideas, there are plenty of presents for your partner, no matter what their tastes. Read on to see some of the best holiday gifts you can buy for your husband.

1 This comfy robe

Forcing yourself to leave the warmth of your sheets when your alarm goes off can be the hardest part of waking up. Fortunately, this soft robe can keep you snug and comfy whether you're on your way to the shower or enjoying your morning coffee.

$46 at Hanes Buy Now

2 These faux sheepskin gloves

No one should have to brave the elements without the right gear. Make sure your guy is prepared for harsh winter weather by gifting him a pair of these super warm faux sherpa gloves.

$23 at Target Buy Now

3 This comfy hoodie

The pandemic may have permanently changed the way we get dressed for work now that many are no longer commuting into an office every day, but that doesn't mean you can't look your best while staying comfy. This New Balance hoodie comes in nine different colors and is the perfect outfit choice for anyone who appreciates a good piece of athleisure in their wardrobe.

$60 at New Balance Buy Now

4 This heated massage pillow

Whether it's from staring at a monitor all day long or simply from being constantly on the go, carrying tension in your neck and upper back can keep you feeling uncomfortable even when you try to relax. This massaging neck pillow offers both shiatsu and vibration functions to knead away your stress and a heat option to help soothe your muscles while it works. It's just as good for working your lower back while seated at your desk as it is for easing tension in your neck while lounging on the couch.

$50 at HoMedics Buy Now

5 This facial care gift set

Keeping your face looking and feeling fresh is easy once you have the right products in your daily regimen. This Goodfellow gift set is perfect for any husband who is looking to step up their skincare routine with a face wash, face scrub, and face lotion with refreshing scents like Moroccan Mint, Sea Mineral, and Cedar and Kelp.

$15 at Target Buy Now

6 This craft beer reference book

Beer may always have been a refreshing beverage, but the craft beer boom that's taken the world by storm over the past 15 years has made it more important than ever to know your stuff when it comes to brews. Help your hubby get in the know with this indispensable reference that covers everything from Berliner Weisse to Biere de Garde, including helpful historical tidbits, tasting profiles, and food pairings.

$22 at Amazon Buy Now

7 This flannel shirt

Looking to keep your husband nice and warm while still looking his best? This flattering flannel is designed with your dressed-up casual style in mind, cut to the perfect length to be worn untucked, and sporting reinforced collars that never fall flat.

$89 at UNTUCKIt Buy Now

8 This insulated travel mug

Have a hubby who's constantly on the go? Don't let him hit the road without his favorite drink. This Klean Kanteen is a commuter's best friend, keeping your coffee or tea piping hot for 14 hours and iced drinks chilled for up to 47 hours.

$30 at Klean Kanteen Buy Now

9 These noise-cancelling earbuds

Donning a pair of noise-canceling headphones used to require bulky over-the-ear headsets. Now, you can get the same experience from a case small enough to fit right in your pocket thanks to earbuds like these from Soundcore. Patented technology analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit you while delivering top-notch sound quality.

$170 at Amazon Buy Now

10 This sturdy duffel bag

The pandemic may have put a temporary pause on most travel, but it's also made it easier to appreciate even quick weekends away. Get ready for your first big adventure back on the road by gifting your husband this sturdy duffel bag. It's the perfect size for an add-on to any long trip away, but also makes for a fantastic carry-on option thanks to its faux fur-lined tech pocket.

$100 at HEX Buy Now

11 This base-layer shirt

Just because you're pulling on your bulkiest sweater doesn't mean always mean you're going to be protected enough from cold weather. This simple base layer is perfect for anyone looking to really stay warm while hiking, skiing, or just running errands on a frigid day.

$35 at Lolë Buy Now

12 This packable jacket

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the house only to be caught completely off guard by a sudden change in weather. This lightweight jacket can be folded up and tucked into a front pocket and even worn as a belt, making it easily packable in your suitcase or to bring along on your next long jog when the forecast is questionable.

$105 at New Balance Buy Now

13 This wool scarf

Whether they've gone missing in-between seasons or you simply want to refresh your look, it's pretty hard to have too many scarves at the ready. Any husband will appreciate receiving this warm, 100 percent wool scarf as a gift for the holidays, which comes in eight different patterns and colors.

$26 at Muji Buy Now

14 This pine-scented candle

It can be hard to make your home smell as fresh as the outdoors while cold weather forces you to keep your windows shut all winter long. Bring the best scents of nature indoors with this scented candle, which has refreshing aromas of pine needle and juniper berry combined with rich, earthy sandalwood, and bright notes of lime zest, lemon, and eucalyptus.

$36 at Outdoor Fellow Buy Now

15 This smarthome hub and speaker

Smart home devices have revolutionized the way we do things around the house. Why shouldn't they also be a fantastic way to listen to music? This Apple HomePod offers 360-degree audio while granting you easy access to Siri for any quick questions or tasks. You can even pair it with another HomePod to create a truly immersive sound experience while streaming your favorite shows or movies.

$100 at Target Buy Now

16 This pizza oven

The only thing better than ordering pizza is pizza that doesn't require waiting for the delivery driver to arrive. Give your husband the gift of neverending fresh pies with this Ooni oven, which can hit up to 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and cook a pizza in as little as 60 seconds. It's also light and portable, meaning you can bring your pizza party on the road.

$349 and up at Ooni Buy Now

17 This cold brew coffee maker

If your husband is the type of person who likes to get up and start his day with a fresh cup of coffee, you might want to consider picking up this cold brew maker as a gift. Just add grounds and water and let it sit overnight in your fridge. The resulting concentrate has lower acid and can be used to make both hot and cold coffee just the way you like it.

$31 at Amazon Buy Now

18 This sustainably-made swimsuit

Looking your best at the beach or the pool takes a special kind of fashion finesse. In the case of swimsuits, finding the right size, length, and cut is essential. But these trunks by Le Club go even further, not only offering a tailored fit but also helping to keep the world's oceans clean by using fabric made from recycled water bottles. It's the easiest way to help your husband be chic on the shore.

$99 at Le Club Buy Now

19 This Bluetooth soundbar speaker

Headphones may make your workout or commute that much better, but sometimes you just need to fill your room with sound. This 16-inch portable Bluetooth soundbar will help you play your favorite songs or podcasts with crystal clear sound quality. It can even be used to turn your tablet into a home theater on the go.

$60 at Target Buy Now

20 This fleece-lined beanie

It doesn't matter how bundled up your body is: If you venture out into the cold without a good hat, you're never going to keep warm. This fleece-lined beanie is as practical as it is affordable, perfect for winter walks or running errands in brisk conditions.

$15 at Target Buy Now

21 This whiskey decanter set

Even if you've managed to curate the best bar cart on the block, having the finest spirits on hand won't matter if you don't have the right glassware to serve them in. This decanter set from Lenox includes two tumblers that will make your next cocktail hour an even classier affair.

$70 at Amazon Buy Now

22 This gourmet sea salt

No matter what level of cook you are, salt is an absolute must-have item in any pantry. But even though it's an essential, the salts on the market are far from being created equal. Help your husband upgrade his seasoning game with Saltverk hand-harvested sea salts. Different flavors including lava, licorice, and arctic thyme can help you add unique hints to your cooking with each pinch.

$11 and up at Saltverk Buy Now

23 These duck boots

Being prepared to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws at you starts with having the right footwear to handle any situation. These duck boots from Wolverine are made with waterproof full-grain leather and a vulcanized rubber shell to keep your feet dry in wet, nasty weather. The fleece lining also helps keep your feet warm enough while still helping to control sweat and moisture.

$100 at Wolverine Buy Now

24 This rugged backpack

Sometimes, carting your gear around requires a more substantial carrier than your average canvas tote. That's where the Haul Pack from 5.11 comes in handy: It provides 35 liters of storage space that can be used as a backpack or tote. Its sturdy construction makes it great for any husband who loves to hit the trail, beach, or gym with plenty of items in tow.

$100 at 5.11 Buy Now

25 These comfy slippers

Both figuratively and literally speaking, having cold feet is something you never want to deal with. Your best bet is to protect your tootsies with these Minnetonka slippers, which are made with super-soft sheepskin and a durable sole that allows them to go outdoors for quick trips.

$80 at Minnetonka Buy Now

26 This electric bike

Need a gift for a husband who loves to hit the open road? An electric bike can make it even easier to explore your neighborhood or shoot across town to meet friends. This Schwinn offers throttle and pedal assist up to 20 miles per hour for up to 35 miles per charge.

$1,500 at Schwinn Buy Now

27 This award-winning barbecue meal

One of the best parts of travel is trying new cuisines and finding new restaurants to add to your list of favorites. And even though the pandemic put most travel on pause, new services have made it easier than ever to get some of the best meals in the U.S. brought right to your door. This authentic barbecue dinner is the perfect gift for any husband who is craving a full splay of ribs and pulled pork, all prepared by the award-winning 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Ole Hickory Pits competition smokers.

$109 and up at Goldbelly Buy Now

28 This cast iron skillet

It doesn't matter how good of a cook you are: Without the right hardware, you won't be able to get very far in the kitchen. Cast iron skillets make for a perfect gift for any husband who has been known to whip something up on a whim. This durable essential is perfect for everything from fried eggs to fish that can simply be popped into the oven to finish cooking.

$28 at Lodge Buy Now

29 This aroma diffuser

If we've learned anything in the past year and a half, it's that it's important to be able to create a calm, relaxing environment in your home. This diffuser uses ultrasonic waves instead of heat to offer up soothing aromatherapy using a wide range of essential oils. It can also be used to create an inviting, soft glow with adjustable LED lighting.

$70 at Muji Buy Now

30 This henley tee

Being well-dressed means looking your best even when you're going for a casual look. Deck your husband out with the gift of a cool, comfy henley tee from HNLY LA: Each is uniquely tailored to fit beautifully and has an effortless vintage look that will have you ready to look stylish all spring and summer long.

$75 at HNLY LA Buy Now

31 This coffee advent calendar

For some, coffee isn't just about a morning pick-me-up. If you're looking to indulge your husband's affinity for java, this advent calendar by Bean Box offers a truly unique way to discover new roasts and blends. Each box comes with a dozen coffees, complete with tasting notes to help you hone your palate.

$68 at Bean Box Buy Now

32 These jogger sweatpants

Nothing has done more for the importance of owning a good pair of sweatpants than the arrival of "work from home" culture. But even if you're still commuting, it never hurts to have a pair of comfy joggers in your wardrobe. They're an absolute must-have, whether you're looking to lounge around or work out.

$17 at Hanes Buy Now

33 This massage gun

On-demand messages may not be in the cards for the vast majority of people, but there are still ways you can relieve tightness and tension in your muscles. This massage gun from Sportneer uses therapeutic percussion massage to work your deep tissues, helping to relieve muscle spasms, reduce and prevent muscle atrophy, and boost blood circulation.

$ 100 $80 at Sportneer Buy Now

34 This smart pressure cooker

Some nights, it can feel like the only way dinner will ever come together is with an extra set of hands in the kitchen. Fortunately, this smart pressure cooker can make it feel as though a sous chef has wandered in to help you prepare your meals. It includes everything from a scale for precise measurements, over 1,000 cooking presets, and even an app that helps to walk you through over 600 recipes. It's the perfect holiday gift for any husband who is looking to step up his culinary game.

$ 200 $180 at Amazon Buy Now

35 This insulated beer growler

Cans and bottles may be nice, but nothing beats the refreshing taste of good draft beer. This growler from Hydro Flask makes it easy to bring home 64 ounces of your favorite brew, keeping it insulated and protecting its carbonation until you're ready to enjoy it. Your next tailgate, hike, or beach day will thank you for it.

$65 at Hydro Flask Buy Now

36 These eco-conscious socks

It's nice to wear your most important passions and causes on your sleeve, but there's also nothing wrong with wearing them on your feet. This gift set features three pairs of crew-length socks that power a donation to Conservation International, which aims to protect rainforests around the globe. It's a great way to feel good about doing your part for the planet while also making your feet feel fantastic.

$45 at Boon Market Buy Now

37 This classic record player

Have a husband with an impressive vinyl collection? The gift of a retro turntable such as this Crosley record player is a no-brainer. You'll be able to jam out to your favorite tunes either with your favorite set of headphones or bring it along with you to your next get-together thanks to its portable design.

$70 at Nordstrom Buy Now

38 This camping supply flashlight

If your husband likes to hit the hiking trail or set up camp, there's a good chance he'll appreciate a unique way to make sure he's never caught short-handed. This camp supplies carrier from VSSL holds more than 70 pieces of gear in stackable, all organized aluminum tins all inside an LED-powered flashlight.

$135 at VSSL Buy Now

39 These fleece slip-ons

Being to slip into something comfortable after a long day on your feet doesn't just mean donning your favorite hoodie, robe, or sweatpants. Treat your feet to a pair of slip-ons like these ones by Chaco, which offer a comfy way to keep your feet warm and supported without the hassle of laces or straps. Durable rubber soles also make them an option for lounging outdoors.

$75 at Chaco Buy Now

40 This compact blender

When it comes down to it, there's nothing that can replace a good blender in the kitchen. This compact Nutribullet will make preparing everything from healthy smoothies to delicious soups a breeze, all while taking up much less space on your countertop or storage cabinets.

$80 at Nutribullet Buy Now

41 This Japanese-style barbecue sauce

Everyone has a go-to condiment they love with certain foods. And while it's important to have plenty of hot sauce, ketchup, and mustard on hand, adding a new option to the rotation can take mealtime to an entirely new level. Bachan's is a Japanese-style barbecue sauce that's perfect for topping everything from fish and rice dishes to burgers and ribs. It's the perfect gift for any husband who appreciates being able to change things up in the kitchen.

$14 and up at Bachan's Buy Now

42 These Bluetooth headphone sunglasses

Sunglasses are a vital accessory that protects your eyes from blinding glare while making you look even more fashionable. Now, they can even help you listen to your favorite song or podcast. These Soundcore frames feature four speakers and a custom audio processor, delivering rich surround sound that fills the space around your ears without blocking out the world. The frames are also interchangeable, meaning you'll never have to sacrifice matching your electronics with your outfit.

$200 at Amazon Buy Now

43 This versatile portable charger

By now, you probably know your husband well enough to know if he's the type of person who constantly forgets to charge his phone. Instead of gambling on leaving the house at four percent battery, gift him this portable charger that both charges directly from the wall and serves as a battery pack with enough spare juice for a full charge.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

44 This portable TV streaming device

Even when you're on the road, it can be nice to unwind with your favorite shows. Unfortunately, not every TV you encounter along the way will have access to your preferred streaming apps. This Roku Streaming Stick is a portable solution to your problem, allowing you to watch Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, and more while you're out and about.

$ 45 $30 at Amazon Buy Now

45 This unique wine glass

Need a gift for a husband who loves a nice glass of wine? Wow him with some stemware that will be as memorable as the next great vintage he opens. Three different styles are available that have been specifically designed for reds, whites, and even cocktails or champagne.

$9 at CB2 Buy Now

46 This moon puzzle

After experiencing renewed popularity with adults during COVID-19 lockdowns, puzzles are a a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or pass the time on an idle weekend. This 1,000-piece circular jigsaw puzzle uses the clearest image of the moon to date to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing, providing a challenge that's likely to bring the whole family together.

$25 at MoMA Buy Now

47 This retro watch

In an era of smartwatches and expensive luxury timepieces, it can be hard to find a decent watch that keeps it simple. Instead, consider gifting your husband this classic Casio, which can tell the time anywhere in the world, stores up to five daily alarms, and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

$25 at MoMA Buy Now

48 This portable bonfire

Whether you're setting up to watch the stars or chatting with friends after sunset, the addition of a crackling fire can make practically any outdoor gathering better. This portable fire pit from Solo Stove offers a safe and easy way to bring a bonfire into the equation, utilizing a special design that cuts down on smoke.

$ 350 $225 at Solo Stove Buy Now

49 This e-reader

Picking out a book for someone as a gift can be a serious challenge, even if you happen to be married to the person. Instead, opt for an e-reader like this Kindle, which allows users to download entire books with the push of a button. Unlike tablets, the paper-like display has zero glare and a battery life that lasts for weeks.

$90 at Amazon Buy Now

50 This iconic coffee cup

There's a good chance you start off most of your days with a cup of joe. Why not add a little bit of fun to your routine? This ceramic mug is based on the iconic paper cups that have been used in New York City delis for decades, making a great gift for anyone who appreciates a little sense of humor first thing in the morning.