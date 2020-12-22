Culture

The Personal Christmas Gifts John Legend Loves Getting From Chrissy Teigen

The singer doesn't mind getting the same two things every year.

By Lia Beck
December 22, 2020
Hopefully, you're all done with your holiday shopping for this year, but if you need a couple simple gift suggestions for the future, your favorite celebrity couple has the answers. In a new video as part of his "Legendary Christmas Tales" series on YouTube, John Legend shared the Christmas gifts that his wife Chrissy Teigen gets him every single year. And while this celeb couple is known for being fun and silly, the two repeat presents are actually useful, thoughtful ones that anyone could use.

The first thing Legend gets from Teigen annually is a bag.

John Legend Christmas video
John Legend/YouTube

"Chrissy gives me really good gifts every year," Legend said in the video, but she sticks to two types generally. The first is a practical bag that he can use for anything he needs to take around with him.

"It's usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year," Legend said. "So I literally put everything that I care about in the bag. You know, laptop, phone, chargers, passport—everything is in that bag and I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I'm reminded of Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year."

And the second is something cozy to wear at home.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend and kids
John Legend/Instagram

The second gift Legend tends to receive is a robe. "We're a big robe family," he explained. "We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time. So she gives me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good and remember who gave them to me."

Teigen has said her bag of choice for Legend is from one designer in particular.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Teigen shared her go-to gifts for her husband and said the exact two presents that Legend talked about.

"Every year I get him what we call a computer bag, but that sounds so nerdy," she said. "It's like a man-bag, computer-bag thing, so it's usually some kind of leather tote that he can fit his laptop in with all the cords, the watch box, and his passport. … I love getting him that bag." Teigen's said her bag of choice is usually by Tom Ford.

"Aside from that, a robe," she added. "We're very home-y people. It's either cooking stuff, cozy stuff, or the man-bag." The model also published a gift guide on her website earlier in December that is full of present ideas, including specific robe options, if you want to be as cozy as the Legend-Teigen family.

Legend once gave Teigen something much more surprising for Christmas.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend cheese wheel
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen might stick to the same gifts for Legend, but that's not necessarily the case the other way around. In 2015, Legend got Teigen a giant cheese wheel for serving pasta. "John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas!" she wrote on Instagram. "A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit!"

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
