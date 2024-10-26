The 10 New Movies You Need to See Before the End of the Year

This year has delivered some standout films, and we’ve handpicked these 10 because they’ve managed to capture the attention of both critics and audiences. Whether it's their captivating storylines, stellar performances, or innovative filmmaking (or Tom Hardy freaking out), these movies are creating serious buzz. If you're looking for a new thriller, heartfelt drama, or a charming little gem starring an alien symbiote, this list has something for every mood. Get ready to discover the must-see films of the year before it wraps up!

1. The Substance Tinseltown/Shutterstock Directed by Coralie Fargeat, known for her critically acclaimed film Revenge, The Substance dives deep into the disturbing world of obsession and power through the lens of body horror. With star Demi Moore taking the lead, the plot follows an aging aerobics star who finds the fountain of youth—but at a terrifying cost. The movie's unique premise, combined with its eerie atmosphere and visually stunning cinematography, has captured the attention of both fans and critics. Additionally, its exploration of the darker sides of human nature and ambition taps into current societal fears about image and Hollywood. The Substance has become a must-see gross-out film in 2024. It's in theaters now.

2. Transformers One Paramount Pictures “Transformers One” is now in theaters and getting rave reviews. “The screenplay from Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari is wildly ambitious, and includes the kind of next-level detail you wouldn't expect in a Spielbergian epic, let alone an angry android movie,” says Kevin Maher for The Times. It's also available on demand now.

3. Piece By Piece Focus Features This unique documentary about Pharrell Williams, told through Legos, is a must-see. “Williams' collaborators, from Pusha T to Gwen Stefani to Snoop Dogg, also show up as their animated likenesses, which makes "Piece by Piece" feel like a childhood playhouse where everyone is welcome,” says Adam Graham for Detroit News. It's in theaters now.

4. Conclave Focus Features In theaters October 25, "Conclave" is a must-see thriller. "Conclave is packed with unexpected twists and its final reveal is one viewers will never see coming, an increasingly rare occurrence in modern movie-making and the mark of an impeccably crafted thriller," says Maureen Lee Lenker for Entertainment Weekly. It's in theaters now.

5. Venom: The Last Dance Sony Pictures Releasing This is gonna be so bad it's good. Tom Hardy returns for the final time as the titular character in theaters on October 25. “This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story,” director and co-writer Kelly Marcel told IGN. “Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story.” It's in theaters now.

6. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Warner Bros. Pictures Now in theaters, this documentary is a tribute to Christopher Reeve, his life, and his legacy. “What the film does exceptionally well, above all else, is to portray the Man of Steel as a fallible family guy – an immensely gifted and passionate actor, activist, father and husband, who wanted to do the right thing, and ultimately did,” says Ed Gibbs for Time Out. It's in theaters now.

7. The Wild Robot Universal Pictures This sweet movie about a robot shipwrecked on a deserted island is currently in theaters. “DreamWorks was founded 30 years ago this month, and this well-timed anniversary release is their richest, most moving film since 1998’s reputation-making The Prince of Egypt,” says Robbie Collin for The Daily Telegraph. It's in theaters and on demand now.

8. Heretic A24 Hugh Grant is always captivating when he's playing the bad guy, so you know horror movie "Heretic" (cinemas everywhere Nov 8) is worth a watch. "There have been hundreds of horror flicks about religious zealots using violence to get their way, but this clever flick is more of a mind game, a study in not just what stories we're told but who has been telling them to us," says Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com. It hits theaters next month.

9. A Real Pain Searchlight Pictures This comedy drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culki is in theaters November 1 and getting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Understated, funny, and gradually heart-swelling, writer-director Jesse Eisenberg’s Chopin-kissed sophomore feature is as graceful as movies come. Expect to hear about this one in the next awards season,” says Tomris Laffly for Harper's Bazaar. It's in select theaters by Halloween.

10. The Room Next Door Warner Bros. Pictures Movie buffs will love this film from Pedro Almodóvar, in theaters December 20. “It’s a lovely, haunting work from a filmmaker decades into a singular career and clearly feeling ever more conscious of his own mortality,” says Zachary Barnes for The Wall Street Journal.



