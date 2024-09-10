The 10 Best Classic Movies From "The Best Year in Movies" Every Film Fan Needs to See

1939 was an incredible year for movies—perhaps the greatest year in Hollywood history. “There was an embarrassment of riches in 1939, that’s for sure,” Ron Haver, director of the film department at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, tells the Los Angeles Times . “When you look at the number of great films released, there just isn’t another year that comes close to it… An awful lot of accidental things came into play that year. Nazism had driven a lot of refugee film makers over here, creating a great confluence of talent. There was a great spirit of nationalism in the country. Americans were reinvigorated after the Depression, and the movie industry was at its absolute peak in its ability to hold its audience.” Here are 10 classic movies from 1939 every film fan needs to see.

1. Dark Victory Warner Bros. Bette Davis is compelling in this enduring melodrama. “A young socialite is diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, and must decide whether or not she'll meet her final days with dignity,” says IMDb.

2. Gone with the Wind Loew's Inc. Considered one of the first real “epic” productions from Hollywood, Gone with the Wind is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time for good reason. Vivien Leigh and Clarke Gable give unforgettable performances as Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler, set against a background of slavery and the Civil War.

3. Goodbye, Mr. Chips Wikimedia Commons This wonderful romance is full of warmth, wit, and heart, with Robert Donat and Greer Garson unmissable in their lead roles as an English teacher and the woman who captures his heart. Donat won Best Actor that year, beating out Clark Gable, James Stewart, Laurence Olivier Laurence Olivier, and Mickey Rooney.

4. Love Affair Wikimedia Commons Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned romance movie? Charles Boyer and Irene Dunne fall in love on a transatlantic cruise in this movie directed by Leo McCarey, a classic that still pulls at the heartstrings.

5. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Wikimedia Commons James Stewart and Frank Capra always make magic together, and this movie is no exception. “A naive youth leader is appointed to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. His idealistic plans promptly collide with corruption at home and subterfuge from his hero in Washington, but he tries to forge ahead despite attacks on his character,” says IMDb.

6. Ninotchka Wikimedia Commons Greta Garbo is luminous as Nina Ivanovna "Ninotchka" Yakushova, a Soviet woman who falls for Melvyn Douglas’ charms. Directed by Ernst Lubitsch, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1990.

7. Of Mice and Men United Artists Lon Chaney Jr., Burgess Meredith, and Betty Field bring the John Steinbeck book of the same name to life in this classic must-watch movie. “A mentally disabled giant and his level headed guardian find work at a sadistic cowboy's ranch in depression era America,” says IMDb.

8. Stagecoach Warner Bros. This landmark western from John Ford won the Academy Award for Best Original Musical, and the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Thomas Mitchell).

9. The Wizard of Oz Warner Bros. Judy Garland is forever immortalized as Dorothy Gale in this groundbreaking fantasy film based on the beloved books by L. Frank Baum. The use of special effects and technicolor in the Kansas-to-Oz transition and tornado scenes are still incredibly impressive to watch decades later.