11 Best New Walmart Backyard Finds Under $25

Spruce up your outdoor space with budget-friendly patio umbrellas, planters, and solar fountains.

Shopping at Walmart is fun because you never know what unexpected gems you will discover, especially when it comes to home and outdoor decor. The prices are already so competitive, and shoppers can grab impressive bargains at the nationwide megachain. From TK to TK, you can’t go wrong. So what should you add to your list for your next big haul? Here are 11 of the best Walmart backyard finds for under $25.

1 Ainfox 7 ft Beach Round Market Patio Umbrellas

Ainfox 7 ft Beach Round Market Patio Umbrellas are UV Resistant and perfect for summer sun protection. On sale right now for $21.59, it’s a steal. “Love this patio umbrella! Easy to assemble, quality fabric, effective shade coverage,” one shopper said.

2 Mainstays 19.6″ Goose Garden Statues

The Mainstays 19.6″ Garden Decor Goose Garden Statues add a touch of whimsical fun to your yard. “Omg, she’s a cutie! So glad I joined the Porch Goose Club! She is sturdy and just the right amount of heavy, but still easy to move around. It’s made out of a hard, outdoor resin-like material that is easy to clean,” one fan said of this $19.97 goose.

3 Mainstays Solar-Powered Hummingbird Wind Chime

Mainstays Solar-Powered Hummingbird Wind Chimes are perfect for adding a magical touch to your porch or yard. Just $16.93, shoppers love the quality and softness of the chimes. “This is very beautiful! Got it for my Mom for Mother’s Day and she just loves listening to the chimes,” one shopper said.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less

4 Whiskey Barrel Brown 100% Recycled Resin Planter

Better Homes & Gardens Whiskey Barrel Brown 100% Recycled Resin Planter is $14.97 for a vintage-inspired planter that will elevate your garden aesthetic. “They are absolutely gorgeous, they really have that old fashioned barrel look, and I always get lots of compliments on them! first year that I got them several of my neighbors asked me where I picked them up and went back and grabbed a few for them,” one shopper raved.

5 Beautiful 8″ Sage Wildflower Ceramic Planter by Drew Barrymore

Beautiful 8″ Sage Wildflower Footed Ceramic Planter by Drew Barrymore is something special. The $19.88 planter features delicate floral motifs and raised ceramic feet that improve airflow and drainage. “The design is so detailed and adds a nice decorative touch to any space, whether it’s indoors or outside,” one shopper said.

6 Posrue Solar Fountain

The Posrue Solar Fountain is now just $11.69 and customers love it. “The pump needs space to prime itself. Another trick is to change the nozzle,” one shopper recommended. Other shoppers said this solar fountain needs a lot of direct sun to charge.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Summer Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

7 Pennington Red Cedar 2 in 1 Wild Bird Bath and Wild Bird Feeder

The Pennington Red Cedar 2 in 1 Wild Bird Bath and Wild Bird Feeder is a must-have for $12.97. This bird bath and feeder can carry 4 lbs. “I bought 2 of these years ago and they have stood up to our wet FL summers beautifully,” one shopper said.

8 The Knock Out® Family of Roses

The Knock Out® Family of Roses ‘The Pink Double Knock Out® Rose’ Live Shrub in 1-Gallon Grower Pot is a beautiful addition to your garden. At $17.88, it’s a beautiful little rose plant with big potential. “These roses were in great shape with good growth, buds, new leaves,” one fan said.

9 Expert Gardener Womens Synthetic Leather Gardening Gloves

Expert Gardener Womens Synthetic Leather Gardening Gloves are a must-have for gardeners who like cooling gloves. Just $12.97, these gloves are a big hit.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds This Week

10 My Texas House Ceramic 8″ Retro Planter

My Texas House Ceramic 8″ Retro Planter is a beautiful vintage-inspired piece for $11.97. “They are the perfect little medium sized pot!” one shopper said. “I used this pot to upgrade one of my existing Fiddle Leaf Figs from a terracotta pot to this little beauty!”

11 Sm:)e Watercolor Hello Sunshine Sunflower Summer Pillow Cover

The Sm:)e Watercolor Hello Sunshine Sunflower Summer Pillow Covers are perfect for adding brightness to your patio furniture. Shoppers can get a set of four pillow covers for $12.99. “Pillow cases are very vibrant and pretty! Adds color to my living space!” one Walmart shopper said.