For as many loyal fans as celebrities have on Twitter and Instagram, it seems they have just as many haters, hurling hundreds of cruel comments at them every day. But some stars have been able to rise above their social media trolls—like Chrissy Teigen, who has become famous for her iconic clap backs. However, in a new interview, Teigen revealed that she may be putting an end to her famous comebacks, after realizing that commenters' harsh words could be coming from a place of hurt. "I've gained a point of empathy where I can actually understand that [people] might have some s*** going on themselves," she said.

In a Nov. 24 interview with People, Teigen revealed that she would continuously read what people said about her online during her difficult pregnancy and eventual miscarriage earlier this year.

"I read everything. There was a lot of hurt and pain during the pregnancy just because of online stress or feeling beaten down," she said. "Then I realized what I was saying to other people—which was 'You just really have no idea what's going on'—I can apply it to my own life now."

That lesson taught Teigen to reexamine how she approached other people online, even not-so-nice people. "I love to clap back, as they say. I love to get someone back for saying something nasty to me, but I think through this I've gained a point of empathy where I can actually understand that [people] might have some s*** going on themselves," she told People. "I think it's never a bad thing to learn to be a better, kinder person."

Teigen said it was the love and support she and her husband John Legend received from fans on the internet after revealing the loss of their son Jack that made her see what was really important.

"It's just been an incredible experience to see the outpouring of love from the internet and the handwritten cards we've gotten. We couldn't even walk through our house for a week—there were just too many flowers. You do see beauty through the darkest clouds," she said.

Legend credits all the love from strangers to his wife's courage. "I think part of what attracted all that love and outpouring of support for Chrissy was her having the courage to share her story with people and our story with people," he said. "Not a lot of people have had the wherewithal and the courage to do that. So many other families feel connected to us in a different way than they have before, and I think it was really powerful for her to do that."

Teigen's decision to rein in the clap backs is commendable, of course, but it's hard not to also extol some of her famous quips.

When she thanked herself for Legend's Grammy nominations

Legend previously revealed that Teigen is the inspiration behind his famous Grammy-nominated song "All of Me." And if you weren't aware, Teigen will make sure to fix that. The model and author tweeted out in 2014, "2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind 'all of me' without me there is no all of me."

When she clapped back at a stranger's unsolicited beauty advice

In 2018, Teigen shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which one Instagrammer took as an opportunity to offer unsolicited beauty advice. As captured by @commentsbycelebs, the follower, @bcnjw, commented that Teigen should grow her hair long again, as "girls with round faces should not have short hair like that."

Teigen saw the comment, and, of course, offered an iconic clap back: "honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part."

When she told a commenter to just "scroll on by"

In 2018, Teigen shared a photo of herself nursing her newborn son, Miles. And when a Twitter user commented that they didn't want to see celebrities like Teigen nursing, she couldn't help but reply. "I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies, or infinity pool pics, but I let people live," Teigen tweeted. "Calm your t*** and scroll on by."

When she defended her parenting choices and called out sexism

Legend shared an adorable behind-the-scenes family photo from the set of The Voice in 2018, which showed daughter Luna laying next to her grandmother while Teigen fed Miles from a bottle. Proving Teigen can't seem to win on the breastfeeding issue, someone commented (via @commentsbycelebs), questioning if she was no longer breastfeeding. Teigen responded, simply pointing out, "John never breastfed Miles."