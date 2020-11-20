"Cake Boss" Star Reveals He May Never Bake Again After Accident

Iconic Carlo's Bakery owner and TV personality Bartolo "Buddy" Valastro Jr., better known as the Cake Boss, has been responsible for a wide variety of unbelievable cakes—but now the star is worried his baking career may have come to an end. In a Nov. 18 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Cake Boss star expressed his concern that he may never be able to bake again following an accident at the bowling alley in his home that has rendered his right hand too weak to use.

Although Valastro is now in much better spirits, he was originally haunted by the experience. "I kept waking up to night sweats of the nightmare of it happening, and the pain," he told People in an interview published on Nov. 17. Now he says he's "trying to think positive," even though that's challenging. Keep reading for more on Valastro's recovery and baking future, and for more entertainment news, This Is Who Fans Want to Succeed Alex Trebek as Host of Jeopardy!

Valastro's injury happened in late September.

Valastro posted a photo in the hospital after his first surgery. "I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago…What do you think of my new accessory?" he wrote, referring to his large arm bandage.

Valastro's representative told ET that the accident happened due to a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter. When Valastro tried to clear the bowling pin from the mechanism, his hand got lodged and compressed inside the machine. Valastro was unable to dislodge his hand, so a metal rod slowly impaled his right hand three times between his ring and middle finger. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Valastro has had multiple surgeries, with more on the horizon.

Valastro told ET that he's now on his third surgery and working through physical therapy. Depending on how physical therapy goes, Valastro may have to undergo two or even three more surgeries. And for celebrities who left the spotlight, revisit these Stars Who Quit Acting After Hitting It Big.

Now, Valastro is concerned he may never be able to bake again.

The world of baking would not be the same without Valastro's skill and hometown charm, but he's not sure he'll be able to return to the craft. "Honestly, I don't know how much I'm going to be able to do," Valastro told ET. "I can assure you and everybody—again, whether I have to do a left-handed, a 30 percent—I'm going to try to do it with all of my heart. I just don't know, you know, I might be like a boxer who's got the heart but ain't got the tools anymore and hope to God that that's not the case and only time will tell."

Just a couple of weeks after the accident happened, Valastro posted a picture of himself and his family decorating cakes, documenting his first foray back into baking after his hospitalization. "Family time is the BEST time! Doing it all over again, left handed," wrote Valastro. And for more breakout reality stars, these are The 30 Most Successful Reality TV Personalities of the Last 30 Years.

For the time being, he is not interested in baking from the "sidelines."

Valastro expressed his aversion to being put on the sidelines in the ET interview. The baker said he maintains a hands-on approach at the bakery, so even when he doesn't make all the desserts himself, he puts a lot of personal touches on them.

"I don't want to be the coach, right? And just saying, 'Guys, do this,'" Valastro told ET. "I want to be the guy when it's fourth and goal to say, 'Give me the ball and run in for the touchdown.' I'm not ready to be on the sidelines yet, so I don't know what the transition is going to be or what capacity things are, you know, going to end in."

While talking with People, Valastro confessed, "I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to ice a cake the same way or be as fast as I used to be. That's still to be discovered, and not knowing kind of sucks." And for stars who have avoided the limelight, check out these Major Celebrities Who Actually Hate the Spotlight.

Valastro does have another significant TV gig on the horizon.

Valastro is returning to Food Network in what could potentially be his last baking appearance, since it's the last thing he filmed before his injury. You can see him compete against other masters on Food Network's Buddy vs. Christmas on Nov. 22. Valastro told ET he feels confident that his creations on the show are some of his best work to date.

Additionally, TLC is airing a two-hour special detailing Valastro's healing process on Dec. 23. And for celebrities who nearly left their careers behind, These Huge Stars Almost Quit Hollywood.