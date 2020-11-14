This Is the Nickname Jennifer Aniston's Closest Friends Call Her

Jennifer Aniston has gained something of a cult following since starring on Friends. Yes, she's famous for playing Rachel Green and bringing us the hairstyle of the 1990s, but in recent years as she approached her 50s (the actor is now 51), we've slowly gotten to know the woman behind the image. Somewhere along the way, Aniston transformed herself from America's sweetheart into something else entirely: a low-key feminist icon, a philanthropist, and, according to those who know her personally, a super-nice person. As those in Aniston's inner circle told Hello! Magazine for their inaugural Kind List—a roundup of celebrities working overtime to do good deeds—the actor has raised millions for charitable causes. These include a Haiti relief fund, the LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD, racial justice organizations, and medical aid charities. It's no wonder, then, that her closest friends sing her praises so enthusiastically, even giving her a doting nickname for her caring role in their lives: "Mamma." Read on for more on the nickname, and if you're an Aniston fan, Relive Jennifer Aniston's Last 25 Years in Hollywood, in Photos.

Angela Levin, Aniston's makeup artist, had this to say about her longtime friend and client: "When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love, and family. She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time."

Levin also added that she and others have adopted the nickname to express their deep connection. "We call each other Mamma, not just us two but all the amazing women around her do," she said. "In a sense that sums it up—we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever."

Aniston has, on more than one occasion, expressed that there are many ways to serve as a "mother" without having children of your own. "I don't like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you've failed yourself as a female because you haven't procreated," Aniston told Allure in 2014. She pointed out that relationships with friends, friends' children, and pets were all crucial aspects of nurturing in her life. "My friendships keep me true and they keep me real… And vice versa," she shared with People last year, adding, "It's a beautiful exchange." Read on for more inspiring quotes from Jennifer Aniston, and for news on how she is growing her family, check out Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 "We are complete, with or without a mate."

Aniston has been famously outspoken about her comfort with being single and child-free. While fans have fretted over her high profile divorces from exes Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Aniston has always made it clear that her romantic relationships do not define her.

"I think people honestly just want to see me as a mom and married and barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen," she said in a 2011 interview with People. "I just want to say, 'Everybody relax!'" Later, Aniston wrote in a 2016 op-ed for HuffPost, "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child." And for more on celebs who prefer to fly solo, check out 15 Celebrities Who Say They're Never Getting Married.

2 "If you're not happy, you can become happy."

Yes, Aniston has led somewhat of a charmed existence due to her fame and fortune, but the actor has also been through the wringer of divorce and unrelenting media scrutiny. As she explains, her positive attitude comes less from her circumstances than from within: "You can undo a lot of things. If you're not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That's the thing I really feel," she told Glamour in a 2013 interview. And for more on how she's combatted that notion, check out Jennifer Aniston's Strong Words on the Enduring "Sad Jen" Stereotype.

3 "[Don't feel] shame for things that haven't gone the way you felt they should have."

When asked about her personal definition of beauty after being named People's Most Beautiful Woman in 2016, Aniston had this to say: "Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived. Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven't gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you've failed at something. That's just toxic noise." And for more on your favorite celebs, check out these 17 Major Celebrities Who Actually Hate the Spotlight.

4 "Reflection should be almost a daily thing, if possible."

From working out to meditation, wellness is clearly front and center in Aniston's life. In fact, the star considers personal reflection a crucial aspect of her overall well being.

"I think it's always important to reflect anyway, no matter what age you're approaching or what milestone is in front of you," she told the Associated Press in 2014. "Reflection should be almost a daily thing if possible. Because I was never a 'where do you see yourself in five years' person. I had no idea, and I didn't have a checklist, which really creates a lot less stress in your life." And if you're looking to be more reflective and positive, try out these 30 Super Effective Positive Affirmations You Can Use Every Day.