25 Stars You Didn't Realize Were in Their 60s

When we think about living legends in Hollywood, we often think about the stars who have the most staying power. Celebrities like George Clooney, Denzel Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have brought so many iconic roles to life and been in the public eye for so long that it's easy to forget that they're aging along with the rest of us. There are models and musicians too who are just as young as they feel. But on paper, many of your favorite stars are officially in their 60s. Read on for the celebrities you may be surprised to remember have already hit that milestone.

1 Julianne Moore

Born on Dec. 3, 1960, Still Alice star Julianne Moore is officially in her 60s. And she shared her grateful take on getting older when she entered her newest decade of life in 2020.

"It seems so silly to talk about it as something negative when it is a privilege to continue to age," she told The Sunday Times.

2 Colin Firth

Colin Firth turned 61 this year, in the midst of a lengthy career that has included dozens of movies, from The King's Speech to the Mamma Mia! series. To celebrate his 60th birthday, his ex-wife, Livia Firth, shared a photo of him in an Elton John costume that she said he stole from the set of Kingsman: The Secret Service, proving that getting older doesn't have to mean becoming less fun.

3 Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley may be 67 years old, but few would ever guess it. The supermodel has managed to keep looking so young that the photos she posts on social media often go viral because of it—something she said in an interview with People can make her feel "a little bit embarrassed."

"I am aware that sometimes looking through a magazine or an Instagram can make women not feel very good about themselves. Sometimes when people are raving like that, I feel like my response is, 'No, no. no. I just posted a picture that's really flattering.'" she admitted. "I'm obviously not going to put up the worst ones. But I hope in doing that, that it's inspirational in that I did just turn 67."

4 Jeff Goldblum

Best known for his role in the Jurassic Park movies, Jeff Goldblum is just one year away from turning 70. It would seem that his 60s have been some of the best times of his life so far—after all, he was 62 when he became a dad for the first time to his son, Charlie, followed by River less than two years later. He shares both kids with wife Emilie Livingston.

"I feel right on schedule and I love our two boys," he told Us Weekly. "Everything seemed to happen perfectly. I appreciate it wildly.

5 Denzel Washington

Also in the 60s club? Denzel Washington, who was born on Dec. 28, 1954. The Fences star, now 66, has said that turning 60 was a wakeup call that reminded him to think carefully about what he wanted the rest of his life to look like.

"You're never going to see a U-Haul behind a hearse. You can't take it with you … So what are you going to do with what you have?" he said during an interview with Good Morning America, adding, "There's so much division in the air right now. To be some kind of a force for unification, for unity, that's what I'm all about."

6 Mary Steenburgen

Book Club star Mary Steenburgen might be younger than 73-year-old husband Ted Danson, but not by much. Born on Feb. 8, 1953, Steenburgen is now 68 years old. Back in 2013, she told Allure that she welcomed her 60th birthday with open arms.

"I was excited to turn 60," she said. "I decided if you're lucky enough to be alive, you should use each birthday to celebrate what your life is about."

7 George Clooney

Many of his fans would agree that the years have been kind to George Clooney, who hit the big 6-0 this May. Though the father of young twins did admit that it was a "bummer" to walk through this particular doorway, it sounds like he's got big plans in the works for his future with wife Amal Clooney.

"I said to Amal, 'Knock on wood, I'm healthy. I still play basketball with the younger gang. I feel good. But in 20 years I'm 80—and 80 is a real number," he told The Sunday Times. "I said the next 20 years are halcyon and we need to celebrate that; we should focus on the work we do being just the stuff we have to, that we feel in our chest. We have young kids … I want to be able to live all of this."

8 Madonna

After the contributions she's made to music, Madonna is a living pop legend. The mom of six is also 63 years old, and in a 2019 issue of Vogue, she spoke out against ageism in the industry and society.

"People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that I'm not pretty enough, I don't sing well enough, I'm not talented enough, I'm not married enough, and now it's that I'm not young enough," she said. "So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I'm fighting ageism, now I'm being punished for turning 60."

9 Marcia Gay Harden

Mystic River star Marcia Gay Harden is now 62 years old, and she was so ready to welcome her 60s that she shared a selfie on Instagram in honor of the occasion, along with her thoughts.

"Hello 60. You ain't so bad. You're wonderful in fact," she wrote at the time. "What a good life I've led—for quite some—little—time. More to go—wisdom infused. Those wrinkles around your eyes are laugh lines. They belong on your face. Thank you to all my friends and family, I love u so much. thank you to my work team, I love and respect you, and am forever grateful."

10 Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas is somehow 61 years old. Unfortunately, though, the Desperado star didn't have the 60th birthday he might have dreamed of—he actually shared that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 on the big day.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and hope," he tweeted in 2020, according to a translation by The Guardian.

11 Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has been making fans laugh for decades, and the star celebrated his 60th birthday this very year. He told Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on The Oprah Conversation that he's more than ready for what this decade brings.

"I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my skin," he said, via People. "I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now."

12 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

After giving us unforgettable comic roles in Veep and Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus turned 60 in 2021. When she was still in her 50s, she talked about what getting older in the spotlight has been like for her.

"I've been in showbiz for so long. From the first time people saw me on Saturday Night Live until now… it's no secret that I've gotten older," she told NewBeauty in 2015. "I've gotten older in front of you and that is odd—it is still so strange to me that everyone has seen me age on a public stage. It's totally changing and difficult."

13 Bryan Cranston

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was born in 1956, making him 65 years old today. When he turned 60, he celebrated with a sketch on Live With Jimmy Kimmel mocking the MTV series My Super Sweet 16. But in Cranston's case, it was "My Super Sweet 60," and, of course, a lot funnier than the real thing.

14 Christopher Meloni

Best known for playing Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni is another celeb who just recently turned 60. And in a cover interview with Men's Health, he shared what he's learned through the years as he's gotten older in the entertainment business.

"I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills. As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes and of your gifts," he said.

15 Ray Romano

From Everybody Loves Raymond to his more recent roles in Parenthood and Made for Love, Ray Romano has been on TV for a long time…but it's still a bit surprising to find out that he's already 63 years old.

"I still feel like a stupid little kid inside," Romano admitted during a Today appearance just before he turned 60.

16 Jennifer Coolidge

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge also marked her 60th birthday in 2021. The actor, who first made a splash playing Stifler's sexy mom in the American Pie series, has said that she's always looked more mature than her years.

"I've always looked old for my age. I bought a case of beer when I was 11 with my neighbor's wig," she told Us Weekly.

17 Liam Neeson

Born in 1952, Liam Neeson is 69 years old. But he told People in 2018 that he commonly forgets that he's not much younger.

"I've gotta stop saying to myself, 'I'm 65. I've got to do that," he told the magazine. "It's an Irish thing. Sort of seeing the glass half empty instead of half full. But inside I feel 40. But I sometimes think, 'Who are you fooling? Who are you kidding?' I've got to stop that. Life's good! I'm very lucky and very blessed."

18 Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant is 61 these days, though to some, he'll always be the age he was in rom-coms like Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral. It doesn't sound like he was too jazzed about hitting this age; in fact, he admitted that turning 60 was "awful."

"It's a really alarming one, 60–it's awful. There's no getting 'round that. It's not exactly sexy, is it?" he joked during an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise.

19 Meg Ryan

A fellow rom-com mainstay, Meg Ryan, has now officially joined the rank of celebs in their 60s, too—as of November 2021, anyway. She's been living a more private life over the past several years, but in 2015, she told Porter that she thinks people shouldn't put so much weight on a woman's age.

"There are more important conversations than how women look and how they are aging," she said (via People). "I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into."

20 Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans hardly looks his 61 years, but in all his years in the business, he's built quite an influential comedy career. Though he did quit CBS' Lethal Weapon reboot (which ended in 2019) because his age was catching up to him.

"I'm going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13… So I really don't know what they're planning, but that's what I'm planning. I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16-hour days," he told EUR. "I'm done. Like Murtaugh said, 'I'm too old for this.'"

21 Alfre Woodard

Go ahead: Try to process that Clemency star Alfre Woodard is 69 years old. Though she still looks years younger, in an interview with AARP, the actor shared that she didn't hit her stride in her career until her 60s.

"You're a mess in the first act, going on instinct and bravado," she told the magazine. "I'm better now at all the things you can't touch with your hands. I'm more discerning. My joy is deeper and less shakeable. My craft is really fine-tuned."

22 Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson is 65 years old, and continuing to age isn't something she's afraid of.

"Really, fear getting older? I can't even conceive of that," she told HuffPost. "And consider the alternative! I would say, embrace it all. You couldn't possibly know at 25 what you know today. How amazing is that?"

23 Catherine O'Hara

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara has played several iconic comic roles in her career, including her characters in Home Alone and Beetlejuice, in addition to her Emmy-winning Moira Rose. At 67, she's still going strong and actually credits those types of roles to helping her age gracefully.

"Character roles definitely age better than your ingenues. You don't get to keep doing that," she told Today, adding that she didn't plan on getting plastic surgery to look younger.

24 Angela Bassett

Shockingly, Angela Bassett has been on this Earth for 63 years. In 2018, she welcomed her 60s by posting a bikini photo on Twitter and Instagram, giving all of her followers sexagenarian goals.

25 Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci seemingly hasn't aged a bit since he starred in The Devil Wears Prada 15 years ago, but somehow, he's 61 years old. In an interview with CBC Radio, he said that after playing a character with dementia in Supernova, he's a little more freaked out about the aging process.

"I think a lot about death. And I think a lot about loss. I lost my wife, my first wife [Kate Tucci, from breast cancer]. I've lost a number of friends, over the last decade. It's scary and this only, sort of, heightened those fears," he said. Though he added that he does hope the movie helps dementia patients feel less alone.

