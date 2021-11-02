Culture

24 Celebrities Who Are Way Taller Than You Thought

Can you guess the heights of these stars?

By Lia Beck
November 2, 2021
By Lia Beck
November 2, 2021

With celebrities being larger-than-life figures, it's often thought that many seem shorter in person that they do on screen or while performing on stage. But that's not always the case. There are plenty of celebrities who aren't just tall but taller than you might expect, from singers and actors to reality stars and royalty.

There could be a few reasons for the discrepancy between how tall you assume a star is and how tall they really are. Maybe you're used to seeing them on the big screen with other tall actors. Maybe red carpet photos haven't provided a point of comparison. Maybe they have just always seemed like they'd be short in your imagination. Whatever the reason, read on to find out if you're surprised by the heights of these 24 celebrities.

RELATED: The 38 Most Famous Left-Handed Celebrities in History.

1
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2019
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Did you know Taylor Swift is nearly six feet tall? The 5'11" pop singer spoke to Girls' Life about her height back in 2008. "I didn't like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me," she said. But her feelings changed as she got older. "When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing."

2
Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields at The Fashion Awards in London in 2018
Cubankite / Shutterstock.com

Brooke Shields was a fashion model, so it's probably not a surprise that she's statuesque, but you still might not have known she's quite as tall as she is. The actor is 6'.

3
Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in 2019
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Director, actor, and producer Tyler Perry is 6'5". This means he's even taller than some of his tall co-stars, including Christian Bale (6') in Vice and Ben Affleck (6'4") in Gone Girl.

4
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Justice League" in 2017
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Speaking of Affleck, at 6'4", he might be taller than you realized. This makes him almost a foot taller than girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who is 5'5".

5
Geena Davis

Geena Davis at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Geena Davis is 6', and it's something she lied about at the beginning of her career. "When I started to model, I went to a couple of agencies and they said, 'No, you won't fit the clothes,'" she told Ladies' Home Journal in 2001 (via AP). "So I started saying I was 5-foot-10 and it worked out better in interviews. I kept that up for a long time. But then a couple of years ago, I said, 'To hell with it. My career is working. I'll admit I'm six feet tall.' Now I've noticed the press saying I'm six-feet-two. I'm growing. In a few years I'll be 6'4"!"

6
Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood at the premiere of "Trouble with the Curve" in 2012
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Director and actor Clint Eastwood isn't just tall, he's very tall—6'4", to be exact. The screenwriter William Goldman (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Princess Bride) wrote in his 2000 book Which Lie Did I Tell? More Adventures in the Screen Trade (via the Sydney Morning Herald), "I am hopelessly smitten with finding out the truth about how tall performers are. Most movie stars are short. (I'm six-one, and the only major stars who are taller that I have met are [Clint] Eastwood and [Sean] Connery)."

7
Sean Connery

Micheline Roquebrune and Sean Connery at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Tribute to Sean Connery in 2006
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

And while we're on the topic of Connery, he might have been taller than you assumed too. The late James Bond actor was 6'2".

8
Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2012 WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

It's not uncommon for tennis players to be tall, but Venus Williams is particularly so. At 6'1", she's four inches taller than sister Serena Williams.

9
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Singer and actor Mandy Moore wasn't always confident about being 5'10", but she learned to enjoy her height. "When I was 12 or 13, I grew four inches over the summer, and I developed terrible posture because I was taller than all the guys and uncomfortable in my skin," she told Shape in 2017. But, she continued, "I've come to love my height. [Husband] Taylor [Goldsmith] is a bit shorter than I am, but I'll put on those four-inch heels and be 6'2"!"

10
John Corbett

Bo Derek and John Corbett at the Movieguide Awards in 2018
Eugene Powers / Shutterstock.com

At 6'5", John Corbett is one of the tallest actors in the business. The Sex and the City star is over a foot taller than his wife, Bo Derek, who is 5'3".

11
Adele

Adele at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Adele might be the shortest person on this list, but she's taller than you might expect. At 5'9", she towers over many fellow pop singers.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

12
Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson at the New York Film Festival in 2018
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Liam Neeson is 6'4", and he says his height was the reason he was turned down for a major role. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, he said he didn't get the part of Fezzik in The Princess Bride because he was too short. "I went into the office in London, and [director] Rob Reiner looked at me and said, 'He's not a giant. What height are you?' I said 'Six foot four.' [He said], 'That's tall. He's not a giant.'" The role went to André the Giant, who was 7'4".

13
Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and her children at the premiere of "Ugly Dolls" in 2019
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Blake Shelton has been listed as 6'5" at times, but he told Entertainment Weekly in 2014, "Man… I think I'm 6'4", and I've had people tell me they think I'm 6'5", but that's with my boots on." The country singer added of shorter celebrities, "It's easier for them to find clothes. That's the sucky thing about being tall and being a fat-*** at the same time. Nothing fits. If you see me on red carpets and I've got a look of disgust on my face, it's because I'm uncomfortable with whatever I have to be wearing."

14
Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler at the Directors Guild Awards in 2018
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Actor and comedian Aisha Tyler is six feet tall. The former The Talk co-host told Stephen Colbert in 2019 that if she were going to teach a MasterClass, perhaps she'd do one for tall people. "Maybe one on navigating places when you really tall and trying not to scare tiny babies and dogs," she joked.

15
Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase at the premiere of "The Last Movie Star" in 2018
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Comedian Chevy Chase is 6'4". As a point of comparison, this makes him four inches taller than Three Amigos! co-star Steve Martin and nine inches taller than the third in that trio, Martin Short.

16
Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020
Cubankite / Shutterstock.com

Queen Elizabeth might stand at only 5'4", but her grandson and the future King of England is nearly a foot taller. Prince William is 6'3", slightly edging out younger brother Prince Harry, who is 6'1".

17
Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2019
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also above average when it comes to her height. The Duchess of Cambridge is 5'9". In December 2020, People reported that the duke and duchess' son, Prince George, appeared to be taking after his parents in the height department.

18
Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones at the premiere of "Ghostbusters" in 2016
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones was taller than many of her costars at six feet tall. The comedian, who played basketball for Colorado State University, told People in 2016, "I never had a problem with [my height] until I discovered boys. Then I really became aware of it. It took me a while, but I'm totally into it now. I wear six-inch heels."

19
Allison Janney

Allison Janney at the 2018 Oscars
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Another six-foot-tall actor is Allison Janney. "I say I'm 5-feet-12 inches. I'm definitely six feet," she told Fresh Air in 2014. "In my heels I'm six-feet-three inches … [As a kid], I was always sort of a late bloomer in a lot of things. I always felt that way. I felt like my career started late and I think it was because of my height—and maybe some of my confidence issues."

20
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston at the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

You might not notice it when he's onscreen alongside his Marvel co-stars, but at 6'2" Tom Hiddleston is taller than a lot of them. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. is 5'9", Mark Ruffalo is 5'8", and Chris Evans is 6'.

21
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 American Music Awards
DFree / Shutterstock.com

Nicole Kidman's stature is apparent when she poses on the red carpet, but do you know just how tall she is? The actor is 5'11". The actor told Glamour UK in 2020 that she was insecure about her height when she was a teen. "I was a teenager who wouldn't conform, but I had a lot of fears and insecurities because I was very tall. I was 5-feet-10 inches by the time I was 13 years old."

22
Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman at the amfAR Gala in 2017
Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com

At 5'11", Uma Thurman has said that she was self-conscious about her height for a long time. "Was my height an issue? At nearly six feet tall, with large feet, of course it was!" she told The Sun in 2012 (via Stuff). "Once you get a job, you will feel different about yourself and establish your own identity. It took me until about 35 to walk without being self-conscious."

23
Khloé Kardashian

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian at Bravo's A-List Awards in 2009
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

It's well known that Khloé Kardashian is taller than her older sisters, Kim Kardashian (5'2") and Kourtney Kardashian (5'1"), but do you realize just how big the difference is? Khloé is 5'10"… almost. In May, she tweeted in response to a fan, "I am between five 9 1/2 and 510 thank you very much. Ok really 5'9.5 but I think 5'10 sounds nicer."

24
Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver at the 2016 American Cinematheque Awards
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Sigourney Weaver is just shy of 5'11" and has said that she reached that height when she was only 11 years old. "I was this tall when I was 11. Like a giant spider," she told The New York Times in 2020. She said her parents were so concerned by her growth spurt that they sent her to the doctor for tests. "I think they were afraid I'd just keep growing," the star added.

RELATED: 17 Celebrity Women Who Have Much Younger Partners.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Annoyed woman in her 20s with an angry expression because her smart speaker has an error and is not working
    Annoyed woman in her 20s with an angry expression because her smart speaker has an error and is not working
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Alexa Will Soon Lose This Service

    It's going away as of Nov. 8.

  • The skyline of downtown Los Angeles, California
    The skyline of downtown Los Angeles, California
    Health

    8 States Where the Delta-Plus Strain Is Spreading

    The new subvariant is currently on the move.

  • Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King"
    Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King"
    Culture

    Netflix Star Is Suing to Be Removed From Show

    And all of the show's trailers.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant.
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Urges Vaccinated People to Do This

    Here's his latest advice.

  • Jessica Simpson in New York City in February 2020
    Jessica Simpson in New York City in February 2020
    Culture

    Jessica Simpson Celebrates 4 Years Sober

    And shares a photo from the day she made a change.

  • The skyline of downtown San Diego, California
    The skyline of downtown San Diego, California
    Health

    The 6 States With the Worst COVID Surges

    Cases are rebounding here as national numbers rise.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group