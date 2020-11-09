A Restaurant Server Is Rating Celebrities Based on How Rude They Are

You can tell a lot about a person by the way that they treat the people who are serving them, and that's doubly true for celebrities—which is why it's so fascinating to hear how they behave when the cameras are off. Stars may have the money and the fame, but the service workers taking care of them have something almost as powerful: TikTok. Videos ranking celebrity encounters have become popular on the social networking app, and the latest series to take off focuses on the clientele of a fancy, unnamed New York City restaurant. TikTok user @lauramesrob is a restaurant server who rates celebrities based on her experiences with them, and some were memorable for all the wrong reasons. Keep reading for her list so far, from highest to lowest rated, and for stars who aren't into the whole fame thing, check out 17 Major Celebrities Who Actually Hate the Spotlight.

9 Greta Gerwig

Rating: 11/10

Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig boasts the highest rating so far for being "just a super good presence in the room," according to this TikToker. The restaurant worker calls the actor-turned-filmmaker "a true queen," who, fresh off of giving birth to her child, got into a detailed conversation about how her body had changed. "Totally would want to party with her all night," Laura sums it up.

8 Frances McDormand

Rating: 9/10

"All she said to me was, 'Are you our waitress? Because we need alcohol right now,'" Laura remembers of Oscar-winning actor Frances McDormand. This alone rates her an almost perfect score.

7 Hillary Clinton

Rating: 9/10

Laura doesn't take credit for this insight into the restaurant behavior of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but says that she's relaying a story from a colleague. Clinton supposedly came in shortly after her loss to Donald Trump ("She had been through it") and was ordering tequila and sodas. While the higher rating is for her "drink choice," the TikToker gives this patron a dismal 2/10 "for war hawk policies."

6 Amanda Seyfried

Rating: 8/10

The Mamma Mia! star "looks like a beautiful little fairy in person," Laura says. She came in with husband Thomas Sadoski on a night when the restaurant was slammed, but was "sweet and understanding" about it, according to the server. Their order? A cheese board.

5 Julianne Moore

Rating: 8/10

The Kids Are All Right star Julianne Moore also got great marks, for being "beautiful, classy, and sweet." This TikToker says that she's "one of the few celebrities, yet alone people, who will look you in the eyes and say 'thank you.'" She also shouts out her amazing skin. Leak your routine, Ms. Moore!

4 Jake Gyllenhaal

Rating: 7/10

It's a bit of a mixed bag with Jake Gyllenhaal. While the server says that "his eyes will pierce your soul," she characterizes him as "kinda whiny." She also claims that he "somehow never paid," which was apparently forgiven because he and his friends were overall "pretty fun." She also sheds some light on his go-to order: pinot noir and french fries.

3 Dakota Fanning

Rating: 7/10

Dakota Fanning has been in the public eye since she was a little kid, but she seems to have managed to hold onto some perspective. Her server says that she acted like "a really normal person" and is a "solid tipper." You love to see it.

2 Glenn Close

Rating: 7/10

Laura says that while some of her coworkers read legendary actor Glenn Close as being "cold," she saw her as "regal" and "composed." This is in contrast to her little dog Pip, who the server says "had full rein to run around the restaurant as much as he wanted." While that was a little chaotic, it didn't lose Close many points, since "the dog was pretty funny and it was overall okay."

1 Noah Baumbach

Rating: 4/10

Ironically, this TikToker's lowest-rated celebrity was there with her highest-rated. Gerwig's partner, fellow director and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach, "def didn't match the vibes of Miss Gerwig," Laura says. "Didn't seem like he was having any fun. Kinda could see why Noah Baumbach would make Marriage Story."

