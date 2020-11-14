Boredom hits everyone at different times, but it's been especially prevalent during the isolating coronavirus pandemic. And while everyone knows a good trip outside can bring about a more positive mood and cure some of those listless feelings, it's not always easy to do that, especially when you're staying socially distant. Fortunately, new research concluded that you can get back in touch with nature without ever having to leave your house. In fact, a recent study has found that watching nature TV shows can actually cure boredom. Read on to find out more about the study, and for more ways to boost your mood, try these Fascinating Fast Facts for When You're Bored.

The study, published Oct. 14 in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, was led by researchers at the University of Exeter. These researchers had nearly 100 participants watch a boring video where a person described their work at an office supply company. After the video, researchers showed the participants scenes of an underwater coral reef to to see how their fatigue and sadness levels changed.

Feelings of sadness and boredom were significantly minimized in every participant, no matter their viewing format. Some of the participants watched these scenes through regular television, while the others used a virtual reality (VR) headset with 360-degree video or a VR headset with computer-generated graphics.

"Our results show that simply watching nature on TV can help to lift people's mood and combat boredom," Nicky Yeo, BSc, the lead researcher and a PhD student at the University of Exeter, said in a press statement. "With people around the world facing limited access to outdoor environments because of COVID-19 quarantines, this study suggests that nature programs might offer an accessible way for populations to benefit from a 'dose' of digital nature."

According to Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist based in New York City, nature is a mood booster because "it literally changes your body chemistry."

"Taking in fresh air and exercising increases oxygen, endorphin, and serotonin levels in the brain—leading to positive alterations in mood," she says. "Combined, these effects lead to the experience of 'runner's high' and contribute long-term relaxation and tranquility. Additionally, humans tend to possess an instinctive emotional attachment to other living organisms. These connections are satisfied when immersed in nature"

However, as the study shows, Romanoff says you don't necessarily need to actually be in nature to feel these effects.

"The real experience of being immersed in nature strongly implicates neural connections and positive alterations in mood. When this is not available, virtual nature is able to tap into these processes through analogous visual experiences and memories," she explains. "Therefore, virtual nature mimics the effects of immersion in physical nature."

And while the researchers specifically showed scenes from the Blue Planet II series produced by BBC Natural History, the study concludes that any nature program could likely bring about the same results. Keep reading for some nature series you can stream now.

1 Our Planet

Our Planet on Netflix takes viewers to 50 countries, showing the various ecosystems across Earth.

2 The Crocodile Hunter

Who can pass up watching Steve Irwin doing what he did best? This beloved nature show has five seasons streaming on Hulu.

3 Night on Earth

This fascinating new series uses advanced technology to capture animals' lives at night, and is streaming on Netflix.

4 Gathering Storm

You can catch Gathering Storm on Disney+. The show takes a look at some of the planet's fiercest storms through the experience of those who work at sea.

5 72 Dangerous Animals

This Netflix series may not be as calming as some of the others, but if you're looking for a more exciting glimpse of nature, this is it. The show looks at dangerous creatures and how they stack up against other predators.

6 Life Below Zero

This Disney+ show goes behind the scenes of those living deep in Alaska as they fight the freeze and brave the wild, with temperatures venturing far below zero.

7 Drain the Oceans

If you like learning about shipwrecks and what lies way down deep, Drain the Oceans is streaming on Disney+. This show exposes sunken cities, shipwrecks, and other wonders below the ocean water.