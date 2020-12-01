Culture

This Was the Cake Boss' Most Epic Cake Fail

Before Buddy Valastro got the results he wanted with this cake, he made a huge mess.

By Allie Hogan
December 1, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
December 1, 2020
circle

Buddy Valastro, who you likely know as the Cake Boss, has crafted hundreds of unique cakes over the years. In addition to his hit TLC show and his world-famous bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, Valastro also has a YouTube channel, Cakehouse, where he looks back on some of his most magnificent culinary creations. During one episode, Valastro's cousin asked him which cake was his favorite and he answered immediately. But oddly enough, the Cake Boss' favorite cake to make was also his biggest fail: his spin art cake. To see why it went so wrong, read on, and to learn about his recent injury, check out Cake Boss Star Reveals He May Never Bake Again After Accident.

"It's going to sound weird, but my favorite cake was kind of a fail: when we did the spin art thing," Valastro said in Jan. 2019. "Cake flew off and went all over the place. I had so much fun doing it even though it was a fail."

Valastro made the spin art cake back in Sept. 2018. Before he began working on it, he predicted the process was "going to go one of two ways: It's either going to be really, really good, and I'm a genius, or it's going to go really, really bad, and I'm going to have food coloring all over me."

The latter proved to be correct.

During the first few minutes of the experiment, the cake looked promising, but once Valastro sped up the table, the cake spun too quickly, and chunks flew off and hit him.

Cake Boss spin art cake
Cakehouse YouTube

However, Valastro's second attempt was more successful. You can tell the Cake Boss was proud of his efforts as he compared his final product to a Jackson Pollock painting and referred to it as "edible art," declaring it should be in the Museum of Modern Art.

Of course, asking Valastro to pick his all-time favorite cake is like asking a parent to choose their favorite child. But he can name the top 10. Read on to see the Cake Boss' favorite cakes he's ever done.

And for more TV stars' biggest lows, check out The Worst Late Night Guest Conan O'Brien Ever Had.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10
This ice cream drip cake

Cake Boss ice cream cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This boldly colored cake that was topped with a melted ice cream cone was certainly a standout.

9
This beach cake

Cake boss beach cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This themed cake, complete with ocean waves, makes us miss summer.

8
This teddy bear cake

Cake Boss bear cake
Cakehouse YouTube

The mint-green teddy bear cake almost looked too cute to eat. (Almost.)

And for more fun entertainment content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7
This Star Wars galaxy cake

Cake Boss Star Wars cake
Cakehouse YouTube

We'd travel to a galaxy far, far away for this cake. And if you love Star Wars, check out 25 Amazing Star Wars Facts Even Fans Don't Know.

6
This Marvel birthday cake

Cake Boss Marvel Comics cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This thrilling Marvel cake honored the classic comics in honor of the company's 80th anniversary.

5
This Niffler cake

Cake Boss niffler cake
Cakehouse YouTube

The Cakehouse bakers brought the mythical niffler from Harry Potter to life. It's a Potterhead and cake lover's dream come true!

4
This Avengers cake

Cake Boss Avengers cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This cake looks like a perfect replica of the Infinity Gauntlet from The Avengers: Endgame. The fact that it's edible is truly mind-blowing!

And for some fun Marvel trivia, check out 13 Marvel Movie Facts Even Massive MCU Fans Don't Know.

3
This Easter cake

Cake Boss Easter cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This festive, flowery cake is fit for the whole family.

2
This Kit Kat cake

Cake Boss Kit Kat cake
Cakehouse YouTube

This is what we call a truly "fun size" Kit Kat.

1
This classic Oreo cake

Cake Boss Oreo cake
Cakehouse YouTube

Everyone loves a classic cookies and cream Oreo cake.

And if you're wondering what festive pie to avoid this time of year, find out The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dessert, Survey Says.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This
    You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This
    Health

    You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This

    Experts say lengthy showers aren't good for you.

  • vials of blood show different blood types
    vials of blood show different blood types
    Health

    Have This Blood Type? You May Be Safe From COVID

    It's good news for more than a third of Americans.

  • The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    Health

    This State May Be Locking Down Again

    COVID surges have the governor considering it.

  • Madonna
    Madonna
    Culture

    Madonna Just Posted a Rare Family Photo

    Her kids are so grown up!

  • An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    Health

    CDC Rules on Who Gets the COVID Vaccine First

    The agency's recent vote made the important call.

  • Brad Pitt
    Brad Pitt
    Culture

    This Is the Biggest Star With Your Birthday

    These famous faces are celebrating in December.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE