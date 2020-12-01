This Was the Cake Boss' Most Epic Cake Fail

Buddy Valastro, who you likely know as the Cake Boss, has crafted hundreds of unique cakes over the years. In addition to his hit TLC show and his world-famous bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, Valastro also has a YouTube channel, Cakehouse, where he looks back on some of his most magnificent culinary creations. During one episode, Valastro's cousin asked him which cake was his favorite and he answered immediately. But oddly enough, the Cake Boss' favorite cake to make was also his biggest fail: his spin art cake. To see why it went so wrong, read on, and to learn about his recent injury, check out Cake Boss Star Reveals He May Never Bake Again After Accident.

"It's going to sound weird, but my favorite cake was kind of a fail: when we did the spin art thing," Valastro said in Jan. 2019. "Cake flew off and went all over the place. I had so much fun doing it even though it was a fail."

Valastro made the spin art cake back in Sept. 2018. Before he began working on it, he predicted the process was "going to go one of two ways: It's either going to be really, really good, and I'm a genius, or it's going to go really, really bad, and I'm going to have food coloring all over me."

The latter proved to be correct.

During the first few minutes of the experiment, the cake looked promising, but once Valastro sped up the table, the cake spun too quickly, and chunks flew off and hit him.

However, Valastro's second attempt was more successful. You can tell the Cake Boss was proud of his efforts as he compared his final product to a Jackson Pollock painting and referred to it as "edible art," declaring it should be in the Museum of Modern Art.

Of course, asking Valastro to pick his all-time favorite cake is like asking a parent to choose their favorite child. But he can name the top 10. Read on to see the Cake Boss' favorite cakes he's ever done.

10 This ice cream drip cake

This boldly colored cake that was topped with a melted ice cream cone was certainly a standout.

9 This beach cake

This themed cake, complete with ocean waves, makes us miss summer.

8 This teddy bear cake

The mint-green teddy bear cake almost looked too cute to eat. (Almost.)

7 This Star Wars galaxy cake

We'd travel to a galaxy far, far away for this cake.

6 This Marvel birthday cake

This thrilling Marvel cake honored the classic comics in honor of the company's 80th anniversary.

5 This Niffler cake

The Cakehouse bakers brought the mythical niffler from Harry Potter to life. It's a Potterhead and cake lover's dream come true!

4 This Avengers cake

This cake looks like a perfect replica of the Infinity Gauntlet from The Avengers: Endgame. The fact that it's edible is truly mind-blowing!

3 This Easter cake

This festive, flowery cake is fit for the whole family.

2 This Kit Kat cake

This is what we call a truly "fun size" Kit Kat.

1 This classic Oreo cake

Everyone loves a classic cookies and cream Oreo cake.

