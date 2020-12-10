Tiffany Haddish Refused Grammys Gig After This "Disrespectful" Request

Being asked to host the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-show ceremony is a huge honor that many stars have jumped at in the past. This year, the Recording Academy asked actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish to host the Grammys pre-show, but she declined. It turns out Haddish had a good reason for turning down such a prodigious request: they refused to pay her.

Haddish shared her feelings about the situation with the Recording Academy during a Dec. 9 interview with Variety. The actor made it known that she was appalled by the lack of compensation, and the Recording Academy responded.

The Recording Academy told Tiffany Haddish she had to pay her own way as Grammys pre-show host.

On top of not being compensated monetarily for hosting the three-hour live-streamed event, Haddish said the Recording Academy also refused to cover the cost of hair, makeup, or wardrobe. "All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she noted.

On top of not being compensated monetarily for hosting the three-hour live-streamed event, Haddish said the Recording Academy also refused to cover the cost of hair, makeup, or wardrobe. "All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she noted.

The actor shared that she didn't think the transaction was fair. "I was like, 'The exposure is amazing, but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,'" Haddish said. "And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that's not OK."

Haddish says she believes this could affect her chances of getting nominated again.

Haddish was nominated for her second Grammy this year for Best Comedy Album for Netflix's Black Mitzvah. In 2019, she earned her first Grammy nod for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn. However, the performer seems to think this could be the end of her nominations because she turned down the Recording Academy.

Although she knows speaking out might affect her career, she is passionate about calling out something she thought was wrong. "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful," Haddish said.

In speaking up, Haddish made the perfect comparison.

After turning down the gig, Haddish felt the issue had to be discussed. "This is something that needs to be addressed," she told Variety. "How many other people have they done that to?"

Haddish equated the situation to a date that went sour when the bill came. "It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it," she joked.

The Recording Academy president and CEO apologized to Haddish.

At first, when Variety reached out to the Recording Academy, a representative pointed out that the Academy is a not-for-profit organization and said that traditionally all hosts, presenters, and performers have performed for free. The representative also told Variety that Haddish's decision would not impact future nominations.

Following that, on Dec. 10, Harvey Mason Jr., interim Recording Academy president and CEO, posted a video on Instagram apologizing to Haddish. "It's just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year's premiere ceremony," Mason said. "Unfortunately, and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Miss. Haddish that we wouldn't even cover her costs while she hosted this event for us."

Mason Jr. went on to say that he agreed that the Academy was in the wrong. "I'm frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community," he said. He also said he had the opportunity to apologize to Haddish personally, because she "was gracious enough" to give him the chance.