Chrissy Teigen Is Prepared to Be Mom-Shamed For Her Latest Tweets

"I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes."

By Lia Beck
November 30, 2020
Chrissy Teigen is extremely popular on Twitter (13.5 million followers!), but that doesn't mean she doesn't also get a lot of hate online. So, when Teigen tweeted about breastfeeding on Sunday, Nov. 29, she was well aware that she would get feedback. "Ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing," Teigen's series of tweets began, "But here goes: normalize formula."

People have very strong opinions about breastfeeding versus using formula, and they tend to voice them especially loudly when it comes to celebrities online. In fact, Teigen has been questioned and shamed about how she feeds her children, Miles and Luna, in the past. In Nov. 2018, for example, Teigen's husband, John Legend, posted an Instagram of Teigen feeding Miles with a bottle. A follower commented, "You no longer breastfeed?" to which Teigen replied, "John never breastfed Miles." Ironically, a few months prior in Jul. 2018, she posted a photo that showed her breastfeeding Miles—and she got comments from followers who thought it was inappropriate to post something like that online.

Teigen clearly has plenty of evidence that saying anything about breastfeeding brings on a lot of responses and unsolicited opinions. Still, she wanted to speak up for the benefit of other parents who can relate to what she and so many others have gone through. Read on to hear what she had to say, and for more on Teigen's experiences as a mom, check out Chrissy Teigen's Candid Words About Postpartum Life.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
She wants to be clear that she doesn't have anything against breastfeeding.

Chrissy Teigen with children and mom
John Legend/Instagram

While Teigen is hoping to "normalize formula," she started by explaining that this doesn't mean she has anything against breastfeeding, which is something that has needs to be normalized, too.

"Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot," Teigen wrote. "People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best."

She added in another tweet, "'Normalize breastfeeding' is great. 'normalize formula' is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."

And for more about Teigen's personal struggles with loss and motherhood, read: Chrissy Teigen Just Explained Why She Shared Photos of the Son She Lost.

2
She said she struggled to breastfeed and felt guilt as a result.

Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys red carpet wearing a white dress
Shutterstock

Teigen's personal experience is part of the reason she believes that using formula needs to be normalized in the same way breastfeeding does. "I remember pumping my A** OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouthes if I breastfed," she wrote. "It drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!"

She continued, "The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."

3
She wants parents to know that formula is OK.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend standing in front of a green wall
Shutterstock

While Teigen did get some mom-shaming responses, as she predicted, a large number of people have replied to her to tell their own stories of breastfeeding or using formula, and to support others who are trying their best to feed their babies.

To the commenters who weren't being so productive, Teigen stopped responding to them personally and said, "The point is not how great breast milk is. WE KNOW THAT. the point is FORMULA IS OKAY … *weeeee are not talking about youuuuuuuuuu*."

And for more on celebrity parents, check out All the Cutest Celebrity Baby Names of 2020.

4
And she also wants to normalize minding your own business.

Chrissy Teigen posing with peace signs on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Another Twitter user told Teigen that we also need to normalize not caring "what other people want to do with their lives as long as it's not hurting anyone else." Teigen responded, "Truly, IN EVERY ASPECT. 'normalize minding your f****** business as long as it is not hurting anyone else' needs to be a t-shirt lol."

 

