8 Easy Morning Habits That Reduce Fat

Did you know you can start losing weight the minute you wake up every morning? It can happen if you know these eight easy morning habits that reduce fat. I've seen it work personally, as a registered dietitian nutritionist who has helped hundreds of people shed dangerous belly fat and live longer, healthier lives. It's my job to guide you through the noise and help you navigate the world of nutrition and wellness, so you can focus on what truly matters: shopping for the healthiest foods, steering clear of unrealistic fad diets, mastering easy recipes in the kitchen, and ultimately, helping you look and feel your best.

And these healthy habits start first thing.

You might wake up and rely on a routine to jump start your day. Others don't have a routine and prefer to face their days spontaneously. Whatever works for you, works…but here are a few tips that will help anyone ease into their waking hours with energy, a bright outlook and a turbocharged metabolism.

Be Grateful

Before you even get out of bed, take a moment to feel thankful for the day ahead. Some people prefer to just talk to themselves and express positive thoughts about how your day can unfold. Others prefer to write in a journal to express their thoughts and feelings.

Healthfully Hydrate

After a long night of rest, it's good to down a tall glass of water to hydrate your system. Some people like hot water with lemon and for others, a glass straight form the tap will do.

Get Out First Thing

If it's possible, try to fit in a brief walk or activity outdoors. The morning sun will help you feel refreshed and many people say this practice helps them to sleep better at night.

Break Your Fast with a Powerful Combo

Breakfast should contain a trifecta of whole grain carbs, protein and/or healthy fat. These BFFs will help stabilize your blood sugar levels and provide energy to keep you going. Some ideas might be cottage cheese and fruit, whole grain bread and nut butter or Greek yogurt, fresh fruit and nuts.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Go Lean

Try to purchase products that are lower in saturated fat and calories like 1% or non-fat Greek yogurt instead of regular types and skim or 1% milk or plant based milks instead of full fat types. If you love highly sugared cereals, try mixing them with those that hardly contain any sugar.

Make it Mindful

Try to pay attention to your morning meal without reading emails, watching TV or getting dressed. Paying attention to what you're eating will help you appreciate the taste, temperature and texture of your food and could prevent overeating.

Move Your Body

Whether it's walking on the treadmill, jogging around the park or doing some yoga stretches in your living room, you'll feel more energized if you move your body and do some physical activity in the morning. If you wait until later on to exercise…it may not happen.

Dress the Body You Have

There's no sense in keeping old clothes around that might be too tight on you or wear the same clothes every day waiting until you hit a "goal" weight. Wear clothing that makes you feel good and that you feel comfortable in.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, is the host of the Media Savvy Podcast, creator of BetterThanDieting.com, and author of Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table, You can find her @bonnietaubdix on Instagram.