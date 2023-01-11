5 Stores That Offer a Senior Discount—And When to Shop Them

Shopping is fun at any age but your golden years may have a leg up thanks to all the deals and discounts you get to partake in as a senior. Many prominent businesses offer discounts for people even beginning in their 50s, so we're rounding up the best places to score big. Read on to see the stores that offer great discounts for seniors (and younger!) and the best time to shop till you drop.

1 Fred Meyer

If you aren't familiar with Fred Meyer, it's an American chain of supermarkets found in the Northwest. No matter if you live in that area or are just visiting, it's worth noting that if you're over the age of 55, you can get great deals on all your food needs from fresh produce to pantry goods, plus unique items, like jewelry and beautifully made patio furniture, that you won't find at your average grocery store.

"On the first Tuesday of every month, shoppers 55 and older can save an additional 10 percent on select purchases at FredMeyer," says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "This includes private brand groceries and nutrition; apparel, shoes, and accessories; all home items; and most electronics."

2 Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann Fabrics, formally know as JOANN, is a retail company that carries fabrics and craft supplies for projects and DIY jobs. If you need to stock up on materials for your next knitting session with your girlfriends or get some wall paint for a last-minute bathroom revamp, it has everything on your list.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Seniors can save 20 percent when they shop on the designated day, but you'll have to watch for the announcement on their website or Facebook page," says Ramhold.

Joann offers shoppers everything from yarn to pillow cases to jewelry making supplies. If you're in the mood to be creative, don't hesitate to head to Jo-Ann and get the senior discount.

3 Kohl's

Kohl's is one of the largest American retail department store chains and offers great prices on clothes, electronics, makeup, and even luxury skincare items.

If you are 60 and older, then you've truly hit the jackpot. The best time to shop at Kohl's is every Wednesday, when you will be able to save 15 percent off if you shop in store. But buyers beware, this deal isn't applicable online.

No matter if you need to buy clothes for yourself or baby clothes for your grandkids, it would be a missed opportunity to not shop here on hump day.

4 Michaels

Michaels is the best place to shop when you're feeling creative. Whether you're wanting to spruce up your home decor, or start up a new hobby like watercolor painting, Michaels offers an awesome deal for seniors.

If you're 55 and older, you get 10 percent off every day at Michaels. Yes, you read that right! To make this deal even better, you can use a code online, so you don't even have to leave your house to save.

If you haven't been browsing the aisles at Michaels yet, it's a good time now as any to get your shopping on, or even get next years Christmas gifts over with bright and early.

5 Walgreens

No matter if you cut your thumb chopping onions or are dealing with a cough that just won't go away, you're bound to find exactly what you're looking for when walking through the aisles at Walgreens. And for those 55 and up, the pharmacy has something call Senior Day once a month, where you can save up to 20 percent. This deal is also available to AARP members.

This is a fantastic sale to take advantage of whether you need to stock up on your meds for the month, or even get some luxurious skin care items that you deemed too expensive before the discount. So go ahead, treat yourself.