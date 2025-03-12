Home Depot and Lowe's Announce Customer Service Changes—How They'll Affect You

For many Americans, whether they frequent Home Depot or Lowe's often depends on which home improvement store is closer to their home. But more discerning DIYers might be swayed by the particular brands the store carries (i.e. Pella versus Andersen windows) or which store credit card they have. Now, both Home Depot and Lowe's are throwing another variable into the mix, as they've just announced competing AI customer service features.

Home Depot just unveiled its Magic Apron smart tool.

In a March 6 press release, Home Depot unveiled Magic Apron, an AI tool available on the Home Depot app and "millions" of website product pages.

"The first-of-its-kind technology is powered by a proprietary home improvement knowledge base, combining large-scale datasets with The Home Depot’s own expertise and product information," reads the release. "It’s like having your trusted store associate on hand, delivering reliable, accurate answers."

How can customers use this tool?

For example, if you're on the product page for a pressure washer, you can ask Magic Apron questions like, "How do I know what size pressure washer I need?" The tool will break down the different specs of the sizes and give you scenarios in which you'd use each (washing cars, cleaning a deck, etc.).

Or, if you ask something like, "How many bags of mulch do I need for a small garden bed?" you'll receive a full step-by-step breakdown of how to calculate this.

Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president of online at Home Depot, said that the goal of Magic Apron is to provide online customers with the same level of customer service they'd find in-store.

In the coming months, Magic Apron will roll out new features, including "design ideas, product comparisons, and recommendations," according to Bloomberg. The press release also states that the tool will expand to the Home Depot Pro website, "offering tailored support to professional contractors and business account users."

And Lowe's unveiled its own AI assistant, Mylow.

Just a day before Home Depot's announcement, Lowe's unveiled its own AI assistant, Mylow.

"Developed in collaboration with OpenAI and leveraging Lowe’s expert advice, Mylow delivers the expertise of a trusted Lowe’s associate anytime and anywhere, providing customers with clear steps and practical solutions for projects ranging in type and complexity all from the palm of their hand," reads the press release.

The tool's capabilities seem pretty similar to Magic Apron, but there's a caveat to Mylow: It's currently only available on desktop and mobile views for MyLowe’s Rewards loyalty members. The company says it will expand to the Lowe's app with voice capabilities later this year.