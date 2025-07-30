Costco Is Selling 7 Name-Brand Beauty Products for up to $121 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’ll be the first one to admit that I primarily shop at Costco for their makeup and personal hygiene products. (Fine—and for their food court.) The warehouse store rivals the wide selection and pricing of major beauty retailers Ulta and Sephora, and even big-box stores like Target. And the best part is that nearly everything is sold in bulk at Costco. So I can stock up on a few months’ worth of beauty products for a fraction of the price. Here are seven name-brand beauty products that just arrived at Costco, including popular Korean skincare items.

1 Chloé Eau de Parfum

Costco is selling a bunch of new designer fragrances, including Chloé Eau de Parfum. At Ulta, a 3.3-ounce bottle will run you $181, but Costco members can purchase it for just $60.

TikToker Brianna Ancheta highlighted Costco’s designer fragrance section in a recent video. To her disbelief, every perfume was priced at $60—a minimum savings of $100 for most available items.

Some of the designer names she spotted include:

2 L’Oreal Lumi Glotion

The hashtag “Lumi Glotion” has racked up over 30 million views on TikTok, and the L’Oreal tinted moisturizer is now available at Costco. Members can score a two-pack for just $15.99—that’s roughly the price of one Lumi Glotion bottle at Target. In other words, Costco is selling two for the price of one.

According to the product description, the Lumi Glotion is “a luminous tinted moisturizer infused with glycerin and shea butter for instant hydration and a radiant finish.” It’s an easy way to get a sun-kissed glow without hitting the tanning salon or lying out in the sun. (Not to mention, a lot safer, too.)

3 Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Costco has three-packs of Maybelline Lifter Gloss for under $10. Each set comes with three different shades, including Gummy Bear, Bubble Gum, and Taffy. The plumping gloss gives your lips a shinier and fuller appearance, and it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

“These are so good, not sticky at all,” a TikToker named Arielle said in a video. “I love these so much.”

Costco members save $25, compared to Target shoppers who spend $11.49 for a single gloss.

4 L’Oreal Lash Paradise

If mascara is part of your daily makeup routine, consider stocking up on L’Oreal Lash Paradise mascaras while they’re only $9.97 for a three-pack at Costco. Arielle called this an “insane” deal, as Target sells individual Lash Paradise mascaras for $12.69 a pop.

5 MediHeal Collagen Ampoule Pads

For just $28.99, you get “the standard 100-count box plus a refill of another 100 [pads], which is insane because just one box goes for $24 at Ulta,” Ancheta said in another TikTok.

MediHeal is a popular Korean skincare brand. Their collagen pads are formulated to boost skin elasticity and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

6 TirTir Ultimate Hydrating and Lifting Set

This TirTir bundle includes ceramic cream and collagen lifting eye cream, plus a bonus mini version. The three-pack is only available at Costco and retails for $32.99. Both products are sold individually at Ulta for $25 and $24, respectively, for a grand total of $49.

“I really like this cream because it feels way more luxe than the price,” said Ancheta, adding that it’s “known to give that glass skin finish without feeling greasy.”

7 Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser

The Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser “gives a deep yet gentle cleansing” without stripping your skin, according to Ancheta. “It leaves more of a hydrating finish, and it’s made for sensitive and acne-prone skin,” she added.

The $24.99 pack comes with two full-size bottles and a travel-size cleanser. In comparison, a single full-size bottle retails for $15 at Ulta.