Michaels shoppers love these seven new Christmas craft kits flying off shelves now.

Have you seen the Christmas crafts section at Michaels recently? The store has so many fun, creativity-inducing kits that are festively themed for the holidays. Not only are holiday-centric crafts fun to do, but they also make excellent gifts for people of all ages. And, the best part is, many of them are keepsakes and can be stored after every holiday season and pulled out for the next. What should you grab on your next run to the arts and crafts store? Here are the 7 best new Michaels Christmas craft finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Lots of Diamond Art Kits

Diamond Art Kits are super popular at Michaels. The gem placement crafts come in many different types, ranging from poster-style art to ornament kits. There are endless holiday patterns, including Santa, gingerbread men, nutcrackers, wreaths, and more. Each of them is reasonably priced, with many at the $15 price point, plus an additional 40 percent off.

2 Beading Kits

‘Tis the season to make holiday jewelry. My daughter loved these Christmas tree-shaped beading kits, which come in stocking or Christmas tree-shaped plastic containers. They are filled with red, green, silver, and white beads, as well as alphabet beads. Each kit is $7.99.

3 Letters to Santa Stationery Kits

I really love this Letters to Santa stationary kit. It is a super fun activity for kids who want to write and decorate a thoughtful letter to the big guy. It comes with lined notes, envelopes, stickers, and more, and is just $4.99.

4 These Holiday Painting Canvases

How adorable are these Craft Smart Canvas Painting Kits? Choose from a bunch of festive designs. Each set comes with everything needed to create a work of art, including a pre-printed canvas, acrylic paints, and brushes. The sets are currently 30 percent off.

5 Creatology Ornament Kits

These super affordable kits from Creatology will help you make ornaments. Initially $4.99, they are all 40 percent off right now. Choose from a snowflake suncatcher, a photo ornament, a gingerbread frame, a tree bell ornament, a wood character ornament, a bead bow ornament, and more.

6 And, Creatology Ornament Painting Kits

There are so many fun ornament painting kits from Creatology, and they are 40 percent off at $4.99 each. Choose from a tree, a wreath, a hot cocoa mug, a nutcracker, and more. Each is more festive than the next.

7 Snowflake Ornament Group Kits

And, finally, there is a kit that has everything needed to make 24 unique snowflakes from felt, foam, gemstones, and more. The Creatology craft is also on sale for 40 percent off.