These new Michaels Christmas craft finds are the week’s top picks for holiday DIY fans.

The holidays are still over a month away. Even if you are waiting until after Thanksgiving to decorate your home and set up the tree, now is the time to order holiday crafts. From ornaments and decorations to trays and other trinkets, there are so many items at Michael’s if you want to get crafty this holiday season. Here are the 7 best new Michaels Christmas craft finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Diamond Art Tray Kit

This super preppy 10″ x 10″ Merry & Bright Diamond Art Tray Kit by Make Market, $24.99, comes with everything needed to make a beautiful decorative holiday tray. Use the stylus to apply the gems to the tray with the instruction kit, and you will have a blinged-out decoration.

2 A Reindeer Paint-by-Number

A new collection of paint-by-number decorations just dropped, priced at $9.99 each. This 8″ Reindeer Paint-by-Number Plywood Surface Kit by Artist’s Loft® is one of them. It comes complete with brushes, numbered paint pots, and a pre-printed plywood board with a hanger for display. There is also a snowman and Christmas bells.

3 Clear Glass Balls to Paint

Shoppers love these 3″ DIY Clear Glass Ball Ornaments, 8ct. by Make Market, as they are super versatile. “These feel like a nice quality ornament. I am pleased to use these in my crafting work,” writes a shopper. “They are perfect for painting,” adds another.

4 This Diamond Art Wreath Ornament Kit

This 8″ Ornament Wreath Diamond Art Kit by Make Market comes with everything needed to make a keepsake wreath for $14.99. It also makes a great custom gift for loved ones. “I loving doing diamond art I enjoy making them for family and friends,” a shopper writes.

5 A Holiday Toy Shop Diorama Kit

The Toy Shop Diorama Kit by Make Market is an excellent craft for beginners, per shoppers. “This is a good one for beginners but some of the piece were a little hard to get out if you have little ones they will need help with this part,” writes one. It comes with everything needed to build your own miniature toy shop, complete with shelves of toys, Christmas decorations, and two nutcrackers.

6 This DIY Paint Your Own Ornament Set

Kids will love this Bright Creations 26 Piece DIY Paint Your Own Ceramics for Kids Ages 3-14. It comes with little ornaments: Christmas Tree, Santa, and Stockings, and all the paint needed to customize each one. “I painted them All and it was fun!” writes a shopper.

7 A Make Your Own Snowflake Kit

Another fun craft for the whole family? This Creativity for Kids® Make Your Own Snowflake Ornaments kit is $20.99 and provides hours of fun. “These snowflakes were so fun to make! It was a great family activity. The kit includes everything needed to make beautiful snowflakes, including easy to follow instructions. My little ones loved decorating the snowflakes with the colorful rhinestones. Great quality and perfect for the holidays!” writes a shopper.