13 Best New Michaels Christmas Decor Finds That Just Hit Stores

These new Michaels Christmas décor arrivals bring serious holiday charm to every corner of your home.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Michaels is one of my go-to spots for holiday decorations. In fact, it is my daughter’s ultimate favorite. “They have the preppiest Christmas stuff,” she says. One of the things we both like about the selection of Christmas merchandise? The store does a great job of organizing it by collections and aesthetics. Whether you are leaning into a rustic look, a more traditional vibe, whimsical, or that Merry Pinkmas look, there is a section with everything from garlands and ornaments to wall hangings for you. We visited our local store this week and found so many fantastic finds. Here are the 13 best Michaels Christmas decor finds that just hit stores.

1 These Beatiful Etched Santa Framed Prints

Pretty much every holiday item is 40 percent off at Michaels, including these Black & White Santa Wall Art Prints by Ashland. While some of the art at Michaels looks a bit cheap to me, these have an upscale look. The frame is high-quality and the prints are minimalist and timeless. They end up being $21 each.

2 Or, This Cute Nostalgic Print

If you like a more nostalgic feel and a little bit of color, this Santa in Window Framed Wall Art by Ashland is a great option. It also happens to be half off right now, $12.49.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many Pretty Throw Pillows, Like These Embellished Pastel Ones

There are so many beautiful throw pillows. I gravitated toward these two pastel, embellished pillows. Not only do they spread holiday cheese, but they also add some texture and bling to your space.

4 Endless Ornaments

If you want to refresh your tree ornaments, head to Michaels. My daughter was like a little kid in a candy shop, trying to choose from the extensive selection on the wall.

5 Festive Plates

I love these festive 8″ Pink & White Jolly Ceramic Plates by Ashland. They will look great layered with your plain white dishes, and are just $7.50 on sale. There is also an equally adorable “Merry” version.

6 Lots of Jingle Bells and Door Hangers

There are jingle bells and door hangers in various sizes and colors. Like most of the other Christmas items, get them for 40 percent off.

7 A Complete Wall of Garlands

If you aren’t sure what type of garland you want this year, Michaels will definitely overwhelm you. My store had an entire wall full of options, ranging from velvet bows to bulbs and fringe.

8 This Little Reindeer Pillow

How adorable is this little 7.5″ x 7.5″ Reindeer with Pom Pom Nose Pillow by Ashland? It is from the new Berry Holly collection and features a cute little nose, a la Rudolph. Get it on sale for just $7.49.

9 Holiday Doormats

Don’t forget to add a holiday doormat outside? These festive doormats for $29.99 will get people in the spirit whiel keeping out the mud.

10 Metallic Reindeer

There are lots of reindeer at Micahel’s. I gravitated toward these metallic guys, regularly priced at $89.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Craft Finds.

11 A Christmas Story Leg Lamp

If your family watches A Christmas Story on repeat, they will appreciate opening this Leg Lamp on Christmas morning. The 2-foot lamp is a replica of the iconic one from the holiday movie. It retails for $79.99.

12 Beautiful Taper Candles

These 11.25″ Red with White Bow Unscented Taper Candles, 2ct. by Ashland are super preppy and add some color and preppy style to your candle holders. They are on sale for $6.49.

13 And, These Bow Candle Holders

In the same section, I found these beautiful pink blow taper candle holders. I honestly think these will look amazing all year long.