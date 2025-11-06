11 Best New Lidl Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $10 or less.

Between Christmas gifts and decorations, it’s easy to rack up a bill during the holidays. And let’s not forget all the time and effort (and money) that goes into hosting, either. Being financially frugal around the winter holidays can feel like an uphill battle, but the key is knowing where to shop without breaking the bank. Enter: Lidl. The German-owned discount grocery chain has holiday cookware, baking essentials, decorations, and more for $10 or less.

1 Holiday Thermal Drinking Glasses

Made from double-walled borosilicate glass, these Holiday Thermal Drinking Glasses are designed to keep iced drinks cold and warm beverages piping hot. Snag a set of two for $8.

2 Gingerbread Building Kits

Looking for a last-minute craft idea? Grab a Gingerbread Village Kit or Gingerbread Truck Kit from Lidl for $10 each.

3 Digital Kitchen Scale

Pro bakers will tell you that the most accurate way to bake is with a measuring scale, much like this snowflake-themed Digital Kitchen Scale ($7).

4 Silicone Christmas Tree Baking Mold

This Christmas Tree Baking Mold ($4) is made from flexible and nonstick, heat-resistant silicone that can endure temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, you can throw it in the dishwasher.

The mold is also available in a star shape, as well as a sheet of mini Christmas decorations and mini chocolate molds.

5 Holiday Soup Mug with Lid

Available in four festive patterns, this Holiday Soup Mug with Lid is made from durable stoneware and retails for $6 each.

6 Holiday Kitchen Floor Mat

This Holiday Kitchen Floor Mat ($8) is specifically designed to relieve tension from your feet and joints, so you can spend more time baking alongside the family and less time elevating your tired feet. It comes in four prints.

7 Gingerbread Man Salt & Pepper Shakers

I’m obsessing over these Gingerbread Man Salt & Pepper Shakers. At just $5 a set, I might have to pick up multiple and repurpose them as hostess gifts.

8 Holiday Tablecloth

Whenever I’m feeling too lazy to “dress up” my kitchen table, I just throw on a tablecloth. Lidl offers several Holiday Tablecloths ($10) to choose from, including plaid, gingerbread man, winter village, and winter greenery with berries.

9 Holiday Candles

It’s not Christmas until you’ve lit a winter-scented candle! I’m leaning towards the Sugar Plum Candle, but you can also get a Festive Eggnog, Frosted Cranberry, or Hot Cocoa Dream scent—all of which retail for $6 each.

10 Ugly Winter Bottle Sweater

This Ugly Winter Bottle Sweater ($4) would make a fun stocking stuffer, or you can pair it with a nice bottle of wine if you’re shopping for coworkers or party hosts. It comes in four different prints.

11 Cookie Tin Set

If you’re someone who gifts homemade desserts during the holidays, you need this Cookie Tin Set ($10 per three-pack).