7 Best New Lidl Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

When it comes to German-founded discount supermarkets, Aldi tends to get all the attention in the U.S. But competitor Lidl has been quietly making its mark with 185 stores across the country. As Best Life reported in May, in the first quarter of 2025, Lidl’s foot traffic increased 4.2 percent year-over-year, and average visits per location were up 1.9 percent.

Speaking with Grocery Dive last month, Lidl CEO Joel Rampoldt credited this success to the store’s more limited inventory.

“We couldn’t offer the best price and the best quality on every single item you can stock. So we’re very selective,” he said. “The idea is that with the [limited] number of products we have in our stores, you should be able to meet every need that you have as a shopper.”

And believe it or not, that includes decorative items for your home. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best seasonal items you can get right now at Lidl, from ceramic pumpkins to autumnal doormats.

1 Ceramic pumpkin dish: $7.99

This ceramic pumpkin dish could easily be a dupe for Le Creuset’s famous (and famously expensive) cookware. But at just $8 a pop, you can pick up enough of these to serve an entire 12-person dinner party.

2 Fall coir doormats: $6.99

Coir doormats—those made from the natural fibers of coconut husks—are a huge trend right now, popping up for every season at places like West Elm and Pottery Barn (where, naturally, they cost a pretty penny).

Lidl has gotten in on the game, too, with these $7 fall coir doormats in six different prints. We’re partial to the cheeky “don’t stop be leaving” and “gobble til you wobble” mats.

3 Harvest chip-and-dip trays: $3.99

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving or having friends over for football Sunday, this harvest chip-and-dip tray will come in handy. And at just $4, you can buy both prints and fill them with two different seasonal dips.

4 LED porcelain pumpkins, pears, apples, and acorns: $3.99

At only $4 each, you can buy one of each of these porcelain decorations and create a lovely light-up display on your mantle or coffee table. They even come with batteries and have an automatic timer.

5 Hand soap and lotion sets: $9.99

These hand soap and lotion sets come in two delicious-sounding scents: Pumpkin pecan waffles or sweet honey almond. For ten bucks, you get the two 16.9-ounce bottles, as well as a cute little wooden tray.

6 Home-scented candles: $6.99

These home-scented candles come in three colored pumpkin-shaped jars that’ll have your house smelling like a cozy fall hideaway.

7 Fall decoration sets: $7.99

Putting together a seasonal tray can get pricey once you acquire all the doodads to go inside. That’s why these pre-assembled fall decoration sets are so convenient. And at just $7.99, you can get a couple for different rooms.