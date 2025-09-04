5 New Le Creuset Cookware Items You Can Buy Now for Pumpkin Season

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall has arrived at Le Creuset! The brand’s 2025 Harvest Collection is here, just in time for your first pumpkin baking party of the season. The line features a variety of stoneware and cast iron cookware pieces, including pumpkin-inspired classics and other spooky motifs that’ll bring an autumnal flair to your kitchen and tablescape. Shop our top picks below—but act quickly, these items are bound to sell out.

RELATED: 6 T.J. Maxx Le Creuset Finds That Are $160 Cheaper Right Now.

1 Signature Pumpkin Cocotte with Gold Knob Lid

A cocotte is basically the French version of a Dutch oven. The enamelled cast iron pot is stovetop-safe, and it can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use it for baking (pumpkin bread, anyone?), braising, and stewing—just in time for soup season. Its versatility knows no bounds.

This pumpkin cocotte exudes autumnal vibes from its unique ribbed design to its hand-sculpted gold knob. It retails for $368 and comes in six colors. (You can also buy a mini version for just $50.)

2 Signature Pumpkin Braiser

Braisers are ideal for chilis, casseroles, and other one-pot recipes. “With its shallow, ribbed design and hand sculpted stainless steel figural knob, the wide base allows ingredients to be placed in a single layer for searing without crowding; once liquid is added, the domed lid circulates steam to lock in moisture and flavor,” explains the brand.

It also has the perfect shape for making breads and desserts. (Tip: Check out this recipe roundup for inspo’.)

Personally, I have my eyes set on the Rhone color, but Persimmon is a gorgeous pumpkin orange hue. The pumpkin braiser costs $360.

3 Pumpkin Mug with Lid

Nothing tastes worse than a lukewarm PSL. Fortunately, Le Creuset has found a solution: a coffee mug with a lid. And of course, it’s shaped like a pumpkin because fall, duh!

The stoneware mug has a 14 fluid-ounce capacity, which is also ideal for serving soups and mini baked desserts. It’s dishwasher-safe and resistant to chips, scratches, and stains. Available in four classic colors, it retails for $50.

RELATED: 5 Best Walmart Halloween Finds That Look Just Like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn.

4 Traditional Petite Stockpot with Gold Knob Lid

As soon as the temperature dips below 65 degrees, I’m pulling out my favorite cardigan and soup cookbook. (Yes, I have a folder dedicated to just soup recipes.)

Le Creuset’s 3.8-quart stockpot is crafted from sturdy carbon steel that “rapidly brings water to a boil to speed up prep and cooking, and retains heat to keep food and liquids warm,” says the brand. It makes about three to four servings and is safe to use on both gas and electric stovetops.

The $95 cooking pot is brand new to Le Creuset’s Harvest collection. Choose from eight colors, including on-trend hues like Persimmon, Flame, and White.

5 Cloche Kettle with Gold Knob

Crafted from Le Creuset’s signature enamel-coated carbon steel, this Cloche Kettle is resistant to stains, rust, scratches, and flavor absorption. It has a 2.2-quart capacity, which is equivalent to about eight cups.

The kettle is designed with a halo-style handle that stays cool to the touch, “ensuring easy lifting and a comfortable grip.” Just listen for the single-tone whistle that indicates it’s ready.

The Cloche Kettle costs $115 and comes in four colors.

6 And there’s more!

Additional products on our radar from Le Creuset’s Harvest Collection include: