7 Best New Aldi Fall Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are making a grocery run to Aldi, check out all of the fall decorations. The discount store is home to so many amazing deals on everything from small furniture pieces to seasonal finds, including candles, signs, garlands, and doormats. This week, there are so many new arrivals you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi fall finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Adorable Fall Sign

What better way to welcome the new season than with a sign that, well, welcomes the new season? This Kirkton House Indoor/Outdoor Hello Fall Circle Sign is just $8.99 and is decorated with faux greenery and a fabric bow. Hang it indoors or outside in a covered area. Comes with a loop to hang.

RELATED: 7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets.

2 A Scented LED Pumpkin Candle

My kids love Halloween candles. I was surprised to find that this Kirkton House LED Novelty Pumpkin Candle is scented. The $7.99 candle is reusable and requires three AAA batteries. You can also use the timer (6 hours on, 18 off).

3 A Few Fall Doormat Options

Aldi sells a few fall doormat options, including this pumpkin patch-inspired Kirkton House 18″ x 30″ Deluxe Harvest Doormat for $7.99. It features non-skid backing and can be used indoors and outdoors.

4 A Handcrafted Tortoiseshell Pumpkin

I love tortoiseshell decor, and this Kirkton House Handcrafted Glass Pumpkin, $7.99, is simply stunning. The handcrafted glass piece is one of a kind, about 4.8″ x 4.3″, and will add an elegant touch to your home that nobody will guess is courtesy of Aldi.

5 Another LED Ceramic Pumpkin

Because you can never have too many pumpkin items in your home, I am picking up one of these Kirkton House Ceramic Pumpkins for $9.99. It works on batteries and features an18 hours off/6 hours on timer and is frafted from high quality ceramic. Other styles are available so you can mix and match.

6 A Pumpkin Spice Candle That Doubles As Decor

I love candles, and this pumpkin spice-scented one doubles as decor. The Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle is basically a gorgeous piece of art, but it smells great, too. At $8.99, it makes a great gift item.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, This Gorgeous Pumpkin Wreath

The last fall item on my list is Kirkton House 72″ Long Fall Harvest Garland with Faux Pumpkins, just $16.99. It is crafted with realistic faux florals and is perfect for decorating your mantle, entryway, console, or tablescape. There is a matching wreath if you want to go all out.