 Skip to content
Wellness

7 Best New Aldi Fall Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These 7 new Aldi fall home finds bring cozy seasonal vibes without breaking the bank.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 2, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 2, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are making a grocery run to Aldi, check out all of the fall decorations. The discount store is home to so many amazing deals on everything from small furniture pieces to seasonal finds, including candles, signs, garlands, and doormats. This week, there are so many new arrivals you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi fall finds hitting shelves this week.

1
An Adorable Fall Sign

fall sign Aldi
Aldi

What better way to welcome the new season than with a sign that, well, welcomes the new season? This Kirkton House Indoor/Outdoor Hello Fall Circle Sign is just $8.99 and is decorated with faux greenery and a fabric bow. Hang it indoors or outside in a covered area. Comes with a loop to hang.

RELATED: 7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets.

2
A Scented LED Pumpkin Candle

Led candle Aldi
Aldi

My kids love Halloween candles. I was surprised to find that this Kirkton House LED Novelty Pumpkin Candle is scented. The $7.99 candle is reusable and requires three AAA batteries. You can also use the timer (6 hours on, 18 off).

3
A Few Fall Doormat Options

Doormat Aldi
Aldi

Aldi sells a few fall doormat options, including this pumpkin patch-inspired Kirkton House 18″ x 30″ Deluxe Harvest Doormat for $7.99. It features non-skid backing and can be used indoors and outdoors.

4
A Handcrafted Tortoiseshell Pumpkin

glass pumpkin Aldi
Aldi

I love tortoiseshell decor, and this Kirkton House Handcrafted Glass Pumpkin, $7.99, is simply stunning. The handcrafted glass piece is one of a kind, about 4.8″ x 4.3″, and will add an elegant touch to your home that nobody will guess is courtesy of Aldi.

5
Another LED Ceramic Pumpkin

led pumpkin Aldi
Aldi

Because you can never have too many pumpkin items in your home, I am picking up one of these Kirkton House Ceramic Pumpkins for $9.99. It works on batteries and features an18 hours off/6 hours on timer and is frafted from high quality ceramic. Other styles are available so you can mix and match.

6
A Pumpkin Spice Candle That Doubles As Decor

pumpkin spice candle Aldi
Aldi

I love candles, and this pumpkin spice-scented one doubles as decor. The Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle is basically a gorgeous piece of art, but it smells great, too. At $8.99, it makes a great gift item.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
And, This Gorgeous Pumpkin Wreath

garland Aldi
Aldi

The last fall item on my list is Kirkton House 72″ Long Fall Harvest Garland with Faux Pumpkins, just $16.99. It is crafted with realistic faux florals and is perfect for decorating your mantle, entryway, console, or tablescape. There is a matching wreath if you want to go all out.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • People with shopping carts filled with groceries goods, products walking out of Costco store in Virginia in parking car lot
    People with shopping carts filled with groceries goods, products walking out of Costco store in Virginia in parking car lot
    Daily Living

    7 Ways Costco Tricks You Into Spending More Money

    Those free samples aren’t so free after all.

  • AYR, UK - APRIL 2, 2025: Aldi Supermarket Sign at Entrance of Discount Grocery Retailer at Sunset
    AYR, UK - APRIL 2, 2025: Aldi Supermarket Sign at Entrance of Discount Grocery Retailer at Sunset
    Wellness

    7 Best New Aldi Fall Finds Hitting Shelves

    Enjoy cozy seasonal vibes for less.

  • A Dollar Tree storefront
    A Dollar Tree storefront
    Daily Living

    6 All-Time Best Dollar Tree Beauty Items

    You can buy these products right now.

  • marshalls storefront
    marshalls storefront
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Bedding and Linen Finds

    Create a cozy, luxe sleep space.

  • spread of breakfast foods
    spread of breakfast foods
    Wellness

    No. 1 Breakfast Food to Lower Heart Attack Risk

    Just two servings per week can make a difference.

  • Shoppers Are Abandoning Dollar Tree, New Data Reveals—Here's Why
    Shoppers Are Abandoning Dollar Tree, New Data Reveals—Here's Why
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dollar Tree Storage Finds

    Organize your home for less.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family