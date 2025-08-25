Most of us know that Aldi has a cult following due to its perfect intersection of high-quality food and beverages and unparalleled value. But did you know that Aldi is also the undercover, sneaky spot for home goods and seasonal decor? From crazy cheap furniture pieces to vases, candles, and even rugs, the grocery store is the perfect spot for a much-needed fall refresh for your spaces. Here are the 7 best new Aldi home finds hitting shelves this week. And the best news? They are all under $20.

1 This Adorable Acorn-Shaped Bud Vase

There are so many adorable Kirkton House pieces at Aldi right now, including this Novelty Glass Bud Vase. I am obsessed with the acorn, but there are other options, each just $4.99, waiting for your little fall blooms.

2 These Expensive Looking Pumpkin Bowl Fillers

Another great Kirkton House find is this 6 Piece Woven Pumpkin Bowl Fillers set. Use them in a bow, on a tray, or on a shelf. The set is just $4.99, but similar things at other stores cost more.

3 A Set of Rustic Storage Baskets

I love this Kirkton House 2 Pack Small Metal Storage Baskets set, available in black or white. They are so versatile and can be used as decoration or storage. The set is just $9.99, or $5 a basket.

4 A One-and-Done Fall Tray Objects Set

This is genius. Instead of buying fall decor to fill your tray or platter a la carte, Aldi offers a few adorable set options. The 4 Piece Fall Tray Objects – Fall Wishes Collection is just $5.99, and each set contains unique pieces, like a fall gnome, beads, and a pumpkin.

5 This Expensive Looking Tiered Tray

Another hard-to-believe-I-found-it-at-Aldi item is this Scalloped Edge Tiered Tray, $12.99. It’s perfect for displaying all your seasonal decor or using it to serve cookies or desserts for parties.

6 A Luxe Magnolia Wreath

Fall wreaths can get so pricy, but not at Aldi. There are a bunch of wreath options from Huntington Home, each more festive than the last. I love the 20″ Indoor/Outdoor Harvest Wreath – Fall Magnolia, which includes a loop for easy hanging indoors or outside. Get it for just $16.99 and also make sure to throw the matching Harvest Garland in your cart.

7 A Versatile Accent Rug

Aldi even has rugs! This 20″ x 30″ Hand Hooked Accent Rug in Taupe Medallion is functional and fashionable for just $12.99. The hand-hooked rug is made out of 100% Polypropylene with 2 mm foam filling for added comfort and features anti-slip backing.