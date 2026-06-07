Shop 7 Target kitchen finds that look like Williams Sonoma, from Ninja drink systems to lattice towels.

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Williams Sonoma is my favorite place to shop for everything from high-end cookware to delicious turkey brine. The bougie brand is basically Mercedes-Benz of kitchen stores, and most of the prices reflect that. If you aren’t on a caviar budget but still want the high-end look and feel, head on over to Target. The superstore has so many luxurious yet affordable kitchen items. What should you shop for? Here are 7 Target kitchen finds that look like Williams Sonoma for less.

1 The Ninja Soda Machine

The Ninja Thirsti Ultimate Drink System Cyberspace WC3001BL2 is a favorite among Target shoppers, especially soda drinkers. “I absolutely love this soda machine. It saves money and if someone in the household wants a soda we don’t have to worry about if we have one in the fridge or not,” writes a shopper.

2 A Paper Towel Holder

This Georgian Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder – Threshold, $30, looks like the ones I have spotted at Williams-Sonoma but costs a lot less. At the WS store, paper towel holders cost up to $100. “This paper towel holder is truly magnificent. It has a beautiful wood grain and color to it. It perfectly holds the paper towel roll and even the bigger ones you get from warehouses. It’s great because you don’t have to have it hanging from a cabinet or attached to your wall and you can take it anywhere even out to your backyard for a picnic,” writes a shopper.

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3 So Many Cookbooks

Williams Sonoma is famous for its sensational cookbook collection. However, the titles are usually sold at retail. You can get some great deals on the same cookbooks at Target, including The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook by Meredith Hayden. It is $19.49 instead of $35.

4 The Bamboo Bordered Melamine Collection

The new bamboo line at Target looks straight out of the Williams Sonoma catalog. This 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White Threshold is just $4, while the Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl is another must-buy for all your summer entertaining. “Great chip and dip bowl. It is well made. I even dropped it on hard tile floor and not even a scratch on the bowl. It is a great size. It worked for 7 of us to have chips and dip together. The brown edging detail is a nice touch. It is easy to clean and store. I will be using this a lot for meals together,” writes a shopper.

5 A Woven Basket to Display in Your Kitchen

This Rattan Fruit Bowl is just $22 and screams Williams Sonoma luxury. “Holds 10-ish items of fruit. Looks super cute on the counter,” writes a shopper. “Seems very durable and made well made,” they add. “The design is visually appealing and gives a touch of intrigue on my otherwise boring counter.”

6 Glass Canisters with Wooden Lids and Spoons

These Dark Wood Top Small Canisters with Spoon Clear Threshold are a Williams Sonoma storage alternative. “This is such a cute little glass canister. It is great to keep on your counter filled with something that you use often like salt or brown sugar. The little spoon is super convenient so you don’t have to get a new utensil everytime or put dirty fingers into the container. It is pretty small, but works well if you don’t need to store a large amount,” writes a shopper.

7 And, Lattice Kitchen Towels

This set of Kitchen Towels Khaki Lattice Threshold is giving high-end vibes. “I absolutely love these lattice patterned kitchen towels! The design is elegant and adds a stylish touch to my kitchen. They are soft, highly absorbent, and dry quickly after use. The fabric feels durable and holds up after a couple washes without fading. They are very large for kitchen towels too,” writes a shopper.