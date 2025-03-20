Skip to content
Retail
The 5 Most Underrated Items at Aldi That Experts Swear By

From candles to rugs and more, these home finds are almost better than the grocery chain's steep discounts on food.

Aldi Store grand opening on June 16, 2016 in Simi Valley, California. Aldi is a low price grocery outlet that is rapidly expanding in the USA.
Joe Seer / Shutterstock
By Zachary Mack,
Zachary Mack
Contributor
Follow:
Faye Brennan
Faye Brennan
Contributor
Mar 20, 2025

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is a fan-favorite grocery chain beloved for its budget-friendly food selection. In fact, Aldi's commitment to low prices saves shoppers approximately $8.3 billion annually, solidifying its position as a leader in cost-effective shopping.

However, you may not know that the retailer also offers a ton of household items that are high quality and affordable. From stylish home decor to practical kitchen gadgets, these hidden gems usually fly well under the radar. But, we tapped a few retail experts to unearth the must-have essentials you need . Here are the five most underrated items at Aldi that experts swear by, helping you make the most of your next shopping trip.

RELATED: 5 Secrets Aldi Doesn't Want You to Know

1 | Serving Items

Crofton Wooden Lazy Susan with Metal Rim

Aldi

It's only logical that a store that stocks food items would also sell the essentials you need to serve them. According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, you can find great, seasonal options at Aldi.

"Sometimes you'll be able to find neutral products that can be used year-round, while during fall or winter, you may find products geared toward specific holidays," she says. "You can stock up on festive finds for much less than you would elsewhere."

For instance, this Crofton Wooden Lazy Susan with Metal Rim is only $12.99 and is suitable for year-round entertaining.

2 | Candles

Relaxed woman smelling a lighted scented candle in the night at homeAntonio Guillem / Shutterstock

While Aldi might not be the first place that comes to mind when you need to restock your favorite candles, experts say it has a surprisingly good selection.

"Aldi's store brand Huntington Home offers candles in seasonal scents throughout the year, so if you or someone you know always has one lit—or even has on a candle warmer—you can't go wrong with these for everyday burning," saysRamhold. "They're soy blends, and you can typically find a few different options to choose from whether you prefer something sweeter, more floral, or even a natural kind of outdoorsy vibe."

Aldi's candles shift from brighter aromas like vanilla, tropical escape, and gardenia in the warmer months to more seasonal scents in the fall and winter. Plus, there are specialty drops that can appear out of nowhere.

"Under their limited-run Aldi Finds banner, they also had apple blossom and jasmine, bourbon and wild mint, pink peppercorn and sea salt, and yuzu and ginger," Ramhold says. "The price will vary by location, but for me, these are priced around $5, so it's pretty affordable to stock up on your favorites."

RELATED: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Aldi Employees

3 | Laundry Baskets

laundry basketShutterstock

You can count on Aldi for an excellent deal on laundry room essentials, like baskets and storage pieces, says Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Landau has found deals on these items that are way less expensive than similar buys at competitors like The Container Store. This makes Aldi "a great choice to save money without compromising on style or function."

4 | Organizing Containers

organized pantry with containers1 | Food storage containersKristen Prahl / Shutterstock

Speaking of storage, you'll find inexpensive options at Aldi for your kitchen and other rooms.

"Aldi tends to have super affordable storage containers, whether it's a silverware organizer for $6.99, clear bottle storage or drawers for $9.99 each, or massive collapsible fabric cubes for less than $10," says Ramhold.

And, don't forget: These items can be versatile if you get creative.

"That silverware tray can be used to sort other items, like crafting supplies, and those storage drawers can be used to organize your extensive tea collection," Ramhold says. "For the price, it's definitely worth checking out to see if there's an affordable solution to fit your needs rather than experiencing sticker shock by shopping at retailers like The Container Store."

RELATED: Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About an Underrated Aisle

5 | Rugs

London,UK/June 16,2020\u00ef\u00bc\u0161Customers walking on the parking area of Aldi supermarket. Aldi is the common brand of two German based global family-owned discount supermarket chains.5 | Serving ItemsShutterstock

Finding the right rug can be a time-consuming and expensive ordeal, but you might be able to get what you're after simply stopping by the discount grocer.

"This is another super affordable item that Aldi will sometimes have—but not always," says Ramhold. "It may be more likely to show up on shelves around late summer or during fall and winter when people are feeling particularly cozy, so keep an eye out."

However, if you do get lucky enough to find them, she says it can be hard to beat the prices: In some cases, you can pick up area rugs as large as 6x9 feet for just around $50.

"Patterns will be limited, so if you have a specific vision, you might not be able to find one you like," Ramhold points out. "But if you're just looking for a rug to keep your bare feet off the cold floors, you may be surprised at your affordable options."

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

