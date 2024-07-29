6 Best Citronella Candles to Keep Mosquitoes Away

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

If mosquitoes are ruining your summer fun, don't give up on the great outdoors just yet. There are several ways to keep those pesky pests at bay, including removing standing water from your yard, using mosquito nets and repellent sprays, and donning clothing with more skin coverage. When combined with these methods, citronella candles can offer an additional line of defense against mosquitoes.

"Citronella is a well-known mosquito repellent. It's a natural oil found in certain plants and works by masking the scents mosquitoes are attracted to," explains Bryan Clayton, founder and CEO of Green Pal.

However, it's important to realize that citronella candles are most effective in small areas and will not rid an entire yard of mosquitoes, explains Shannon Harlow-Ellis, associate certified entomologist and technical specialist for Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. The closer you sit to your candle—let's say, by positioning it on your picnic table as your guests gather around it—the more effective it will be.

All that said, we've consulted the experts to find out the best citronella candles and why each one is worth the money.

1 Cutter Citronella Candle

Size: 17 ounces

17 ounces Burn time: Up to 30 hours

Up to 30 hours Number of wicks: 1

The Cutter citronella candle is a highly-rated option made with citronella and cornmint oil, a close cousin of wild peppermint oil that further helps repel mosquitoes.

"Known for its steady burn and pleasant scent, the Cutter citronella candle is a widely trusted brand," says Harlow-Ellis. "It effectively masks scents that attract mosquitoes, making it a good option for patios and small outdoor gatherings."

2 Repel Insect Repellent Citronella Candle

Size: 10 ounces

10 ounces Burn time: Up to 20 hours

Up to 20 hours Number of wicks: 1

Harlow-Ellis next endorses Repel Insect Repellent's citronella candle. One value pack available on Amazon bundles the citronella candle with a camp fogger and a 40 percent DEET mosquito repellent spray—offering everything you need for a deeper foray into the woods.

"This candle is well-regarded for its strong citronella content and long burn time. It's designed to provide a large coverage area, making it suitable for larger outdoor spaces," she says.

3 TIKI Brand Citronella Candle

Size: 28 ounces

28 ounces Burn time: Up to 32 hours

Up to 32 hours Number of wicks: 3

If you want to buy a candle that will last longer than its competitors, pick up the TIKI Brand citronella candle. It comes in a functional galvanized steel candle bucket and has three wicks to help it burn brighter.

"TIKI's citronella candles often come in decorative containers that add to the ambiance of outdoor settings. They are also infused with cedar and other essential oils to enhance the repellents' effectiveness," says Harlow-Ellis.

4 Murphy's Naturals Citronella Candle

Size: 9 ounces

9 ounces Burn time: Up to 30 hours

Up to 30 hours Number of wicks: 1

Murphy's Naturals is among the most popular brands of citronella products. Their candles come in a stylish retro tin and are sold in a convenient two-pack.

"Made with 100 percent natural, plant-based ingredients, including citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary oils, this candle is an eco-friendly option that is effective in repelling mosquitoes," Harlow-Ellis shares.

5 Coleman Citronella Candle

Size: 6 ounces

6 ounces Burn time: Up to 25 hours

Up to 25 hours Number of wicks: 1

Coleman is a trusted name in outdoor and camping gear, so it should come as no surprise that they also make fan-favorite citronella candles. This particular one is pine-scented and comes with a wooden crackle wick.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The wooden crackle wick is a standout feature. It adds a charming and rustic touch to the candle's presentation, mimicking the soothing sound of a crackling fire. It's perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere during outdoor gatherings or simply when relaxing on the patio," says one enthusiastic (but representative) reviewer of the product.

6 Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Candle

Size: 9 ounces

9 ounces Burn time: Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours Number of wicks: 1

Finally, this mosquito-repellent candle from up-and-coming brand Cliganic uses an all-natural, DEET-free mix of essential oils to keep those bugs at bay.

Emma Grace Crumbley, an entomologist at Mosquito Squad, previously explained to Best Life that oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) is the only natural scent approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to repel mosquitoes, though research shows "peppermint oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil, lemongrass oil, lavender oil, and rosemary oil" also have repellent properties.

This candle not only is made with citronella but also with rosemary, peppermint, lemongrass, and cedarwood essential oils. It also has the longest burn time on our list.