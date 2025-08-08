8 Shopping Secrets Aldi Doesn’t Want You to Know

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At one time, Aldi may have had a reputation as a lower-quality grocery store. But just because the discount grocer from Germany offers shoppers affordable prices, it doesn’t mean the food isn’t fresh and tasty. And clearly Americans have caught on: During the first quarter of 2025, foot traffic at Aldi increased 9 percent and, by the end of the year, it’ll have opened 225 new stores across the U.S., making it the third-largest grocery chain in the country.

However, higher foot traffic doesn’t necessarily equate to smart shopping—which is where we come in. Ahead, hear from retail pros and shopping influencers about all the Aldi shopping secrets that can save you big bucks and help you score some fun deals.

1 Aldi has a great return policy.

Known as the “Twice as Nice” or double back guarantee, Aldi’s return policy is unbeatable.

“They will replace the product and provide a refund,” Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, tells Best Life, whereas most stores only do one or the other.

For example, Kroger will let you return your item, and they’ll give you your money back, but if you want a replacement, you have to re-purchase it.

In a video on TikTok, Casper Capital explains that as long as you have your receipt, you can return food that’s gone bad or simply isn’t as fresh as normal.

Non-food Aldi Finds (which are their limited-time offerings that change every week), alcohol, national brands, and non-quality related issues are not included in the Twice as Nice policy, according to Aldi’s website. However, for these items, you can receive your money back or a replacement (just not both).

2 Wednesday is the best day to shop.

Want to get the best deals and first dibs on all of Aldi’s unique finds? Hit up your local store on a Wednesday.

“This is when they put out new deals on fresh produce, meat, fish, and pantry items,” Queenie Tan (@investwithqueenie) shares in a TikTok video. This is also when the store rolls out its new ads and updates the Aldi Finds section, the store aisle with specialty items such as unique foods, home goods, pet toys, and gardening tools.

Ramhold notes that some stores don’t change out their stock until the afternoon, so be sure to scope out the best time of day to visit your location on Wednesdays.

And keep in mind that produce is restocked daily, so you’ll find fresh food no matter what day you visit.

3 Stick to the Aldi brand.

Aldi prides itself on stocking high-quality food for much cheaper than traditional supermarkets.

Therefore, Jeanel Alvarado, a retail expert at RETAILBOSS, recommends choosing Aldi’s in-house brand over name brands. She says these items are “up to 50 percent less expensive than competing brands and still provide excellent quality and value.”

If you do want a name-brand product, Aldi may not be your best bet. Experts say you’ll probably find these items for less at places like Walmart and Target.

4 Skip the toiletries.

“Toiletries are not a good deal, so just skip them,” says TikToker @freebielady, referring to the fact that items like deodorant, shampoo, and body wash aren’t available in the Aldi brand, and the name brands don’t typically go on sale. Therefore, you can usually find them for less elsewhere.

5 But don’t sleep on the gluten-free products.

The price of going gluten-free can be prohibitive, as groceries with this label are often more expensive than their standard counterparts. Luckily, Aldi’s liveGfree gluten-free line is considerably cheaper.

For example, a 16-ounce box of their gluten-free pancake mix is $3.25, whereas Bisquick’s gluten-free pancake mix is $5.99 at Kroger.

Plus, Aldi sells two other affordable, healthy brands–Simple Nature (organic, non-GMO foods) and Earth Grown (plant-based vegan and vegetarian foods).

6 The wines are underrated.

Cheap wine gets a bad rap, but if you know what to look for at Aldi, this is not the case, even if some of their private label bottles start at just $3.

Popular picks from wine drinkers and sommeliers include the California Heritage Merlot, Peaks & Tides Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, and the Specially Selected Cremant d’Alsace Brut.

In past years, their $8 bottle of Exquisite Collection Cotes des Provence Rosé nabbed a Great Value Award at the International Wine Challenge, and they won the Product of the Year award for a $12.99 bottle of Broke Clouds Pinot Noir.

7 Buy bread that’s about to expire.

It may sound counterintuitive, but you can save money at Aldi if you select bread that’s expiring soon (and will probably be good past that date).

In a TikTok video, smart shopping influencer @rossen.reports says, “If you find bread that’s expiring in five days or less, and you go to the cashier and say, ‘Give me 50 percent off,’ they’ll usually do it” since they’re trying to make room for newer bread on shelves.

However, he’s quick to point out that this isn’t an official store policy, but many shoppers report having success with the trick.

8 Keep an eye out for dupes.

Remember the Aldi Finds aisle we mentioned? It sells everything from candles to pajamas to seasonal decorations—and some really decent dupes.

This past holiday season, Aldi had a slew of Pottery Barn-lookalike Christmas decorations, including ceramic gingerbread houses and candy cane throw pillows. They’ve also had makeup dupes for popular brands like Urban Decay, Tarte, and Benefit for up to $53 cheaper.