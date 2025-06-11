Sprouts Is Coming for Whole Foods With Cheaper Groceries and New Locations

We all have reasons behind our preferred grocery store, whether it's a convenient location, high-quality produce, or fresh prepared foods. Ideally, your store of choice also helps you save a little money . And while stores like Whole Foods have long been considered a top-tier option for savvy shoppers, it appears that their dominant position is far from safe. Now, Sprouts is poised to make a run at the Amazon-owned chain with a slew of new locations and even cheaper groceries.

RELATED: 6 Secrets Kroger Doesn't Want You to Know .

Sprouts is weathering economic uncertainty.

It’s no secret that inflation and economic woes have made even a simple trip to the grocery store a painful experience. But thanks to its focus on health and good value, Sprouts Farmers Market appears poised to weather the storm and continue to grow while many other major chains openly warn of difficult months to come.

During an earnings call earlier this year, Sprouts said it had seen a 19 percent jump in sales in the first quarter of 2025, Progressive Grocer reports. The surge equates to an extra $2.2 billion in revenue for the chain. The store also said it expected to finish the year with a total sales growth of 12 to 14 percent. This is all despite economic headwinds that the company acknowledges will affect their market sector.

"We believe our strong financial position and execution of our strategic initiatives give us flexibility to navigate uncertainties that may arise from the macro environment," Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair said during the call. "We are effectively managing our expenses while continuing to look for investment opportunities that will drive long-term sustainable earnings growth."

Sprouts is also opening new stores this year.

The company’s rosy outlook is apparently strong enough for it to act on. As of May 2025, Sprouts already operated 443 stores in 24 states, per Progressive Grocer. However, that number is poised to grow, with more than 120 stores approved for opening and 85 leases already signed for new locations. This includes three stores that already opened in the first quarter of the year, as well as 35 slated to open before 2026.

According to the company’s website, there are 10 new stores that have already been announced, all of which are slated to open before summer ends:

June 13 : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 501 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 501 N Christopher Columbus Blvd. June 20 : Kessler Park (Dallas), Texas at 1322 N Hampton Rd.

: Kessler Park (Dallas), Texas at 1322 N Hampton Rd. June 27 : Woodbury (West Deptford), New Jersey at 875 Mantua Pike

: Woodbury (West Deptford), New Jersey at 875 Mantua Pike June 27 : Pittsburg, California at 2201 W. Leland Rd.

: Pittsburg, California at 2201 W. Leland Rd. June 27 : Burleson, Texas at 1679 SW Wilshire Blvd.

: Burleson, Texas at 1679 SW Wilshire Blvd. July 11 : Ocala, Florida at 8430 SW Hwy. 200

: Ocala, Florida at 8430 SW Hwy. 200 July 25 : Montgomeryville (Lansdale), Pennsylvania at 751 Horsham Rd.

: Montgomeryville (Lansdale), Pennsylvania at 751 Horsham Rd. August 1 : Waldorf, Maryland at 3000 Festival Wy.

: Waldorf, Maryland at 3000 Festival Wy. August 8 : Richmond, Texas at 19160 W. Bellfort St.

: Richmond, Texas at 19160 W. Bellfort St. August 29: Knoxville, Tennessee at 9622 Kingston Pike

"While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we are also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast," Sinclair said during the call.

RELATED: Shoppers Say These Are the 10 Worst Grocery Stores in the U.S.—And You Won't Believe #1 .

Shoppers say Sprouts is a deal compared to its competitors.

In a recent discussion thread on Reddit, many shoppers were able to parse out how Sprouts is different from competitors like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, especially pointing out what makes it better.



Many pushed back against the idea that Sprouts was an "upscale" grocery store. "It's great, cheap produce and bulk items like nuts and oats," one Redditor wrote. They added that they "love" the store for carrying items like "$1.69 tofu…Over 20 different flavors of bulk apples, [a] big variety of oranges, tangerines, and other citrus."

"Sprouts is the same as Whole Foods, just a bit cheaper," one shopper put it simply. Another added: "Sprouts is downright cheap compared to Whole Foods."

Others pointed out that there were more similarities with Trader Joe's: "They've got more healthy options than your average store, so they may be seen that way due to the 'health food,' but they both have better prices on produce than the chain markets."

And according to others, even the experience is better at Sprouts. "Not purely for the selection, but I FEEL better shopping there," one Redditor shared. "Going to [Whole Foods] always puts me in a bad mood/customers are obnoxious/everything is expensive. Trader Joe’s feels obnoxious to me, too. At Sprouts, I just feel like I can get in and out, do my thing, and not be bugged. So I guess I’m just saying I prefer the vibe."