Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shopping
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

8 Things Kroger Shoppers Got for Free

kroger storefront
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 19, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you’re a loyal Kroger’s shopper and not taking advantage of their amazing coupons and deals, you are missing out on a lot of savings! Not only does Kroger have great weekly deals, but savvy shoppers can even get items completely free if they’re strategic about their shopping. While deals will change depending on where the store is located, there’s no doubt with a little bit of research, you can cut your shopping budget significantly. Here are 8 things Kroger shoppers can get for free.

RELATED: 6 Ways to Save at Kroger.

1. Low-Moisture Mozzarella Cheese

Low-Moisture Mozzarella Cheese

Copyright @The Tex-Mex Mom/YouTube

YouTuber The Tex-Mex Mom got a whole pack of Kroger brand low-moisture shredded mozzarella cheese for free. “I had a coupon for a free 8 ounce bag of cheese or a block—I chose the bag,” she says.

2. Multi Grain Cheerios

Multi Grain Cheerios

Copyright @The Tex-Mex Mom/YouTube

The Tex-Mex Mom also got a free box of Cheerios as part of her amazing grocery haul. “I also had a coupon for a free box of Cheerios,” she says. “That was also happy because these Multi Grain Cheerios, this is $5 for 12 ounces. Completely free. Check your Kroger app because sometimes they do give free things.”

3. Nature’s Bounty Potassium

Nature\u2019s Bounty Potassium

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

YouTuber OhioValleyCouponer got Nature’s Bounty Potassium on a buy-one-get-one free scheme. “This deal is totally dependent on how your area works with buy-one-get-one free,” he says, pointing out that in some areas, it just halves the price on one item.

4. Twin Pack Air Wick Warmer

Twin Pack Air Wick Warmer

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

OhioValleyCouponer also found a double pack of Air Wick warmers for free. “These guys are marked at $3.79 for the two-pack, we have $4 back when I bought them today.” He even got money back!

RELATED: Kroger Is Making New Changes to Deliveries.

Lala Yogurt Smoothies

Lala Yogurt Smoothies

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

OhioValleyCouponer got the Lala Yogurt Smoothies on a great buy-one-get-one free deal. One costs $1.39. What a great bargain!

Fritos Original

Fritos Original

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

OhioValleyCouponer found a great deal for the Frito’s. By using points from the app, the chips not only came out free, but he made 24 cents on his shopping. Not bad.

Evolution Real Fruit Soda

Evolution Real Fruit Soda

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

OhioValleyCouponer found a deal where the Evolution Real Fruit Soda is free. “They are on sale, 2 for $4,” he says. Using a Kroger cash back rebate, the drink cost him nothing.

Rice Krispies Treats

\u200bRice Krispies Treats

Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube

OhioValleyCouponer discovered a fantastic deal for anyone who loves Rice Krispies Treats. Kroger is selling them in a buy-on-get-one free deal, so you either get one for half-price, or two, with one free.

RELATED: Kroger Is Adding Receipt Checks.


The Latest

orange and white Halloween skeletons on display at Five Below
Scary Good

13 Halloween Finds at Five Below

A contractor with his arms crossed
Home Truth

Contractor Secrets Exposed

Rendering of the T Coronae Borealis nova
Star Search

Rare Star "Explosion" Will Soon Light Up the Night Sky

Walmart Bettergoods products on an orange background
Better Hurry

8 Top Food Items From Walmart’s Bettergoods Brand

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.