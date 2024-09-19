8 Things Kroger Shoppers Got for Free

If you’re a loyal Kroger’s shopper and not taking advantage of their amazing coupons and deals, you are missing out on a lot of savings! Not only does Kroger have great weekly deals, but savvy shoppers can even get items completely free if they’re strategic about their shopping. While deals will change depending on where the store is located, there’s no doubt with a little bit of research, you can cut your shopping budget significantly. Here are 8 things Kroger shoppers can get for free.
1. Low-Moisture Mozzarella Cheese
Copyright @The Tex-Mex Mom/YouTube
YouTuber The Tex-Mex Mom got a whole pack of Kroger brand low-moisture shredded mozzarella cheese for free. “I had a coupon for a free 8 ounce bag of cheese or a block—I chose the bag,” she says.
2. Multi Grain Cheerios
Copyright @The Tex-Mex Mom/YouTube
The Tex-Mex Mom also got a free box of Cheerios as part of her amazing grocery haul. “I also had a coupon for a free box of Cheerios,” she says. “That was also happy because these Multi Grain Cheerios, this is $5 for 12 ounces. Completely free. Check your Kroger app because sometimes they do give free things.”
3. Nature’s Bounty Potassium
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
YouTuber OhioValleyCouponer got Nature’s Bounty Potassium on a buy-one-get-one free scheme. “This deal is totally dependent on how your area works with buy-one-get-one free,” he says, pointing out that in some areas, it just halves the price on one item.
4. Twin Pack Air Wick Warmer
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
OhioValleyCouponer also found a double pack of Air Wick warmers for free. “These guys are marked at $3.79 for the two-pack, we have $4 back when I bought them today.” He even got money back!
Lala Yogurt Smoothies
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
OhioValleyCouponer got the Lala Yogurt Smoothies on a great buy-one-get-one free deal. One costs $1.39. What a great bargain!
Fritos Original
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
OhioValleyCouponer found a great deal for the Frito’s. By using points from the app, the chips not only came out free, but he made 24 cents on his shopping. Not bad.
Evolution Real Fruit Soda
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
OhioValleyCouponer found a deal where the Evolution Real Fruit Soda is free. “They are on sale, 2 for $4,” he says. Using a Kroger cash back rebate, the drink cost him nothing.
Rice Krispies Treats
Copyright @OhioValleyCouponer/YouTube
OhioValleyCouponer discovered a fantastic deal for anyone who loves Rice Krispies Treats. Kroger is selling them in a buy-on-get-one free deal, so you either get one for half-price, or two, with one free.
