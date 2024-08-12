6 Ways to Save Big on Groceries at Kroger

Groceries are arguably the most essential part of your weekly budget—and likely the most expensive—so when you have an opportunity to save, you jump on it. And while supermarkets like Kroger are often pricier than big-box stores or wholesalers, they do give you changes to reduce your spending. From produce and cleaning products to snacks and pantry items, these tips can help cut down the amount on your receipt. Read on to learn how to save big at Kroger, according to shopping experts.

1 Get vouchers for free items.

@couponwithkayla How to get coupons sent to your house from Kroger or one of their sister stores.

Clipping coupons can be a great way to save, but you can go even further at Kroger with vouchers for free products. There's just one easy step to take before you can collect.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You'll need to join Kroger Plus (it's free), and download the store app so that you can scan your barcode whenever you shop," Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously told Best Life.

Once you're set up with your account, you'll begin accruing points on purchases that can be used to save through the digital app.

However, according to a video posted by TikTok user Coupons with Kayla (@couponwithkayla), you need to take one more step to get your free items.

"All you have to do is go to the website of the store that's nearest to you, log in, go to the my account page, and add your address to the address book," Kayla says. She adds that mailings happen every four to six weeks, depending on the frequency of your visits. But those aren't the only things you can expect.

"Kroger basically takes note of your purchases and will provide you with digital coupons as well as paper ones that are tailored to your purchases," Ramhold says. Typically, the vouchers you receive will be different from shopper to shopper and are based on your apparent preferences. Each voucher varies from person to person, and your potential free items are decided based on what you've bought previously.

2 Stack coupons on sale items.

If you really want your discounts to go the extra mile, you might want to target specific products based on the coupons you've clipped.

"You can stack savings and take advantage of digital coupons to stock up on your favorite items," Ramhold previously told Best Life.

In some cases, this also means you can use them multiple times. According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, you can load digital coupons onto your digital app and check how many products they can be used for in one purchase. For example, there have been instances where a single coupon can be used for up to five boxes of cereal.

3 Time your purchases to specific days.

While some grocery runs for last-minute purchases are inevitable, it can pay to time your weekly shopping trips to certain days. Wednesdays are the day when Kroger releases its latest coupons, so head in on hump day to shop and save.

"This means that's when new sales kick in, so it's a good time to take advantage of those," Ramhold previously told Best Life.

And shopping in the middle of the week has other perks, too. "Many people do their shopping for the upcoming week on Sundays, so not only will you get the first pick of the newest sales by shopping on Wednesday, but you'll also potentially be able to avoid crowds," she added.

However, there is one reason to hold off until just before the weekend. "Kroger has 'Free Friday' promotions, where shoppers can download a coupon for a free item," Ramhold previously said. "The product will vary, but it's always good to check to see what it's for and if you're interested, in order to get a freebie."

4 Look for mix-and-match sales.

Sometimes, you just can't wait for an item you need to go on sale before you buy it. But if you're signed up for Kroger's loyalty app, you may not necessarily have to.

In a previous interview with Best Life, Ramhold explained that members can take part in a weekly mix-and-match sale at the store. It typically includes "five different kinds of categories, and as long as you buy five, you save $5," she said, taking $1 off each item, with items and categories changing each weeks.

5 Try shopping online.

Ordering your groceries for pickup or delivery is clearly more convenient than a trip to the store. But in some cases, it can also help you save money.

"If you're planning to order groceries through Kroger's pickup or delivery services, make sure you check their pickup and delivery savings when you're shopping," Katie Roberts, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously told Best Life. "You can find these coupons on the promotions page on Kroger's website, and they give you discounts for buying certain items that you wouldn't get through shopping in-store."

It can be especially helpful if you're new to this type of shopping. "One promotion I saw offered $15 off the first pickup or delivery order for shoppers who spent at least $75," Roberts said.

6 Have a plan and stick to it.

Shopping lists aren't only helpful for remembering what you need to buy: They can also help prevent you from spending too much on items you don't need. And, of course, the urge to fill your cart with items is by no means an accident.

"Grocery stores—including Kroger—use various retail tricks like creating tempting food displays, placing daily essentials at the back of the store, strategically placed sale items, water squirts on produce to make it look fresher, and more to get you to buy more and spend more, which is much easier to do when you shop in person. In fact, grocery stores make a big profit off your impulse purchases," consumer expert Andrea Woroch previously told Best Life.