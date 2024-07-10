Albertsons and Kroger Share Full List of 579 Stores Being Sold—Here's Where
The massive transaction will affect grocery store locations across 19 states.
After many years of jumping through hoops, it appears the merger between Kroger and Albertsons is one step closer to hitting the pavement. The $24.6 billion deal was first announced in Oct. 2022 and was estimated to affect more than 710,000 store associates, 4,966 storefronts, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies, and 2,015 gas stations.
To appease antitrust concerns, the combined new supermarket initially planned to offload upwards of 375 stores. Since then, Kroger-Albertsons bumped the total to 413 stores in Sept. 2023 and again in April 2024 to 579 stores, following negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The affected grocery stores include many Albertsons, Carrs, Safeways, and Vons (no individual Kroger locations are part of the sale).
RELATED: Big Lots Is Closing Even More Stores This Year.
Since the rumblings of a supermarket amalgamation hit Wall Street, the FTC has been adamantly opposed to the Kroger-Albertsons merger. In fact, the consumer protection agency filed a lawsuit to cease the deal in Feb. 2024.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by USA Today, officials "doubted the legality of the deal and were skeptical of promises that it would lower prices for consumers."
Kroger-Albertsons argued that the FTC's case is invalid in today's economy in which the grocery industry is inundated with non-supermarket competitors such as Walmart, Costco, and Amazon, as reported by USA Today.
On Aug. 26, Kroger and Albertsons will appear before a U.S. district judge for a preliminary injunction determining whether the grocers can move forward with their merger. Meanwhile, the FTC is still actively reviewing the terms of the agreement.
Kroger and Albertsons are keeping to their timeline, which includes selling 579 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which operates the Midwestern supermarket chain Piggly Wiggly. Six distribution centers and one dairy plant are also listed in the transaction.
Supermarket locations in 19 states will be affected by this massive deal. Check out the full list below to see if your local grocery sore will be re-franchised under the C&S Wholesale Grocers umbrella.
RELATED: Walgreens Is Closing "Significant" Number of 8,600 Pharmacies.
Alaska
- Carrs — 1340 Gambell St, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 5600 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 4000 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1501 Huffman Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 7731 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1725 Abbott Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 2920 Seward Hwy, Anchorage
- Carrs — 11409 Business Park Blvd, Eagle River
- Safeway — 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks
- Safeway — 30 College Rd, Fairbanks
- Eagle — 147 Hightower Rd, Girdwood
- Safeway — 3033 Vintage Blvd, Juneau
- Safeway — 10576 Kenai Spur Hwy Ste A, Kenai
- Safeway — 301 N Santa Claus Ln, North Pole
- Carrs — 664 E Palmer-Wasilla HWY, Palmer
- Safeway — 44428 Sterling Hwy S, Soldotna
- Carrs — 595 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla
-
Arizona
- Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction
- Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City
- Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande
- Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
- Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler
- Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler
- Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley
- Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood
- Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florence
- Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills
- Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft Mohave
- Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert
- Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert
- Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
- Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale
- Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave Ste 100, Glendale
- Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 107, Glendale
- Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe
- Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
- Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
- Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
- Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley
- Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
- Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix
- Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
- Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott
- Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
- Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek
- Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley
- Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 4, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
- Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Litchfield Park
- Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa
- Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa
- Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa
- Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley
- Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria
- Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria
- Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria
- Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria
- Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria
- Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 76, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
- Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd Ste 22, Phoenix
- Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
- Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City
- Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West
- Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise
- Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise
- Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise
- Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe
- Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe
- Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson
- Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
- Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
- Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson
- Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson
- Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson
- Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson
- Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
California
- Vons — 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills
- Pavilions — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
- Pavilions — 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank
- Vons — 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank
- Vons — 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
- Vons — 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
- Vons — 3439 Via Montebello, Carlsbad
- Albertsons — 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson
- Vons — 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
- Pavilions — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
- Albertsons — 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point
- Vons — 2606 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar
- Albertsons — 2899 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon
- Albertsons — 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach
- Albertsons — 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
- Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood
- Vons — 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
- Pavilions — 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla
- Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta
- Pavilions — 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
- Albertsons — 1500 N H St, Lompoc
- Vons — 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach
- Vons — 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
- Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
- Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
- Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
- Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
- Vons — 6571 W 80th St, Los Angeles
- Vons — 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City
- Vons — 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
- Vons — 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga
- Vons — 6040 Telegraph Rd, Ventura
- Pavilions — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
- Vons — 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
- Pavilions — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey
- Vons — 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose
- Albertsons — 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay
- Albertsons — 541 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park
- Pavilions — 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach
- Pavilions — 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach
- Albertsons — 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge
- Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
- Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert
- Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs
- Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
- Pavilions — 7 Peninsula Ctr, Palos Verdes Peninsula
- Albertsons — 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
- Pavilions — 989 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
- Pavilions — 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego
- Vons — 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
- Vons — 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego
- Vons — 2495 Truxtun Rd Ste 100, San Diego
- Safeway — 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro
- Vons — 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro
- Vons — 163 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara
- Vons — 9643 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
- Pavilions — 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
- Pavilions — 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
- Albertsons — 543 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley
- Vons — 25850 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch
- Pavilions — 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills
- Pavilions — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
- Albertsons — 23893 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar
Colorado
- Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa
- Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada
- Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
- Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora
- Safeway — 1677 S Havana St, Aurora
- Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora
- Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora
- Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder
- Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
- Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder
- Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton
- Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield
- Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City
- Safeway — 880 S Perry St, Castle Rock
- Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
- Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer
- Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez
- Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta
- Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver
- Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver
- Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver
- Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver
- Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 200 Quebec St Bldg 400, Denver
- Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver
- Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd, Denver
- Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker
- Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo
- Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
- Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs
- Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton
- Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver
- Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver
- Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango
- Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth
- Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood
- Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie
- Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen
- Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
- Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unit 6, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton
- Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser
- Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco
- Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden
- Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
- Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley
- Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison
- Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch
- Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs
- Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood
- Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood
- Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton
- Safeway — 5025 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
- Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton
- Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton
- Safeway — 8434 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
- Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree
- Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
- Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont
- Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville
- Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville
- Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland
- Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
- Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
- Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
- Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument
- Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
- Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
- Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor
- Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park
Delaware
- Harris Teeter — 31221 Americana Pkwy, Selbyville
Idaho
- Albertsons — 10500 Overland Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 5100 W Overland Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 909 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise
- Albertsons — 4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 6560 S Federal Way, Boise
- Albertsons — 3614 W State St, Boise
- Albertsons — 20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
- Albertsons — 2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa
- Albertsons — 330 E Benton St, Pocatello
- Albertsons — 1221 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
Illinois
- Jewel-Osco — 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip
- Marianos — 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights
- Marianos — 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale
- Jewel-Osco — 87 W 87th St, Chicago
- Marianos — 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
- Marianos — 1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago
- Marianos — 3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago
- Marianos — 3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago
- Marianos — 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
- Marianos — 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
- Marianos — 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines
- Marianos — 678 N York St, Elmhurst
- Marianos — 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
- Marianos — 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee
- Jewel-Osco — 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet
- Marianos — 1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich
- Marianos — 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard
- Marianos — 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville
- Marianos — 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
- Marianos — 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn
- Marianos — 9504 142nd St, Orland Park
- Marianos — 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine
- Jewel-Osco — 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights
- Marianos — 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge
- Marianos — 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood
- Marianos — 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie
- Marianos — 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
- Marianos — 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester
- Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs
- Marianos — 150 W 63rd St, Westmont
- Marianos — 625 S Main St, Wheaton
- Marianos — 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka
Louisiana
- Albertsons — 2750 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
- Albertsons — 105 E Southfield Rd, Shreveport
Maryland
- Harris Teeter — 10125 Ward Rd, Dunkirk
- Harris Teeter — 28528 Marlboro Ave, Easton
- Harris Teeter — 14101 Darnestown Rd, Germantown
- Harris Teeter — 18169 Town Center Dr, Olne
Montana
- Safeway — 1735 W Main St, Bozeman
- Albertsons — 1414 3rd St N W, Great Falls
Nevada
- Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St, Elko
- Albertsons — 575 College Dr, Henderson
- Albertsons — 190 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson
- Vons — 2667 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson
- Albertsons — 5975 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 10250 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 10140 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 6730 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 8410 Farm Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 5881 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
- Vons — 475 E Windmill Ln, Las Vegas
- Vons — 7405 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 3010 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 200 S Hwy 160, Pahrump
New Mexico
- Albertsons — 12201 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 8100 Ventura St NE, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
- Safeway — 3540 E Main St, Farmington
- Safeway — 730 W Main St, Farmington
- Albertsons — 2351 Main St, SE, Los Lunas
- Albertsons — 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Rio Rancho
- Albertsons — 710 A Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos
Oregon
- Safeway — 6055 SW 185th Ave, Aloha
- Safeway — 3250 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria
- Safeway — 20535 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton
- Albertsons — 61155 S Hwy 97, Bend
- Safeway — 2650 NE Hwy 20, Bend
- Safeway — 1051 SW 1st Ave, Canby
- Safeway — 12032 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas
- Safeway — 230 E Johnson, Coos Bay
- Safeway — 590 NE Circle Blvd, Corvallis
- Safeway — 20151 SE Hwy 212, Damascus
- Albertsons — 55 Division Ave, Eugene
- Safeway — 145 E 18th Ave, Eugene
- Safeway — 700 Hwy 101, Florence
- Safeway — 2836 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove
- Safeway — 95 82nd Dr, Gladstone
- Albertsons — 1690 Allen Creek Rd, Grants Pass
- Safeway — 115 SE 7th St, Grants Pass
- Safeway — 1640 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass
- QFC — 6411 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
- Safeway — 6901 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 13485 NW Cornell Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 1100 NE Broadway, Portland
- Safeway — 3930 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland
- Safeway — 1303 NW Lovejoy St, Portland
- Safeway — 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 8145 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 18425 NW West Union Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 8330 N Ivanhoe St, Portland
- Safeway — 5920 NE Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 1001 SW Highland Dr, Gresham
- Safeway — 1455 NE Division St, Gresham
- Albertsons — 7500 W Baseline, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 2525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 2177 NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 888 NE 25th Ave, Hillsboro
- Albertsons — 5500 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
- Safeway — 14840 SE Webster Rd, Milwaukie
- Safeway — 1140 N Springbrook Rd, Newberg
- Safeway — 2220 N Coast Hwy, Newport
- Albertsons — 19007 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City
- Safeway — 13434 Colton Pl, Oregon City
- Albertsons — 5415 SW Beaverton Hwy, Portland
- Albertsons — 451 NE 181st Ave, Portland
- Albertsons — 5850 NE Prescott St, Portland
- QFC — 4756 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
- QFC — 7525 SW Barnes Rd, Portland
- QFC — 5544 E Burnside St, Portland
- Safeway — 4320 SE King Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 3527 SE 122nd Ave, Portland
- Safeway — 1705 S Hwy 97, Redmond
- Safeway — 795 Lower Columbia River Hwy, Saint Helens
- Safeway — 3380 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem
- Safeway — 37601 Hwy 26, Sandy
- Safeway — 401 S Roosevelt Dr, Seaside
- Safeway — 20685 SW Roy Rogers Rd, Sherwood
- Safeway — 520 Mt Hood St, The Dalles
- Safeway — 1815 4th St, Tillamook
- Safeway — 25691 SE Stark, Troutdale
- Safeway — 22000 Salamo Rd, West Linn
- Safeway — 8255 S Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville
Texas
- Market Street — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen
- Albertsons — 6220 U S Hwy 287, Arlington
- Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Ctr, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 2755 N Collins, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
- Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton
- Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless
- Market Street — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
- Tom Thumb — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound
- Market Street — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
- Market Street — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco
- Tom Thumb — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco
- Tom Thumb — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco
- Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston
- Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston
- Tom Thumb — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst
- Tom Thumb — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller
- Market Street — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield
- Market Street — 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
- Tom Thumb — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
- Tom Thumb — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite
- Tom Thumb — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano
- Tom Thumb — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
- Tom Thumb — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall
- Tom Thumb — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall
- Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
- Tom Thumb — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club
Utah
- Albertsons — 745 N Dixie Dr, Saint George
- Lucky Store — 729 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City
- Albertsons — 915 W Red Cliffs Dr, Washington
- Lucky Store — 6936 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan
Virginia
- Harris Teeter — 735 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
- Harris Teeter — 2425 N Harrison St, Arlington
- Harris Teeter — 105 Purcellville Gateway Dr, Purcellville
Washington
- Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
- Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn
- Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground
- Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground
- QFC — 201 NE State Route 300, Belfair
- QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue
- QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
- QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- QFC — 15600 NE 8th St Ste K1, Bellevue
- QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue
- Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham
- Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 210 36th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham
- Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
- Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Bonney Lake
- QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell
- QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton
- Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien
- Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington
- Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington
- Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines
- Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
- QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds
- Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg
- QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw
- QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett
- Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett
- Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett
- Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way
- Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale
- Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham
- QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
- Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd Ste B, Issaquah
- Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah
- Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore
- QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent
- Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent
- QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, Kirkland
- Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland
- Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey
- QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle
- Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle
- QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim
- Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton
- QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline
- Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish
- Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish
- Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane
- Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
- QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood
- QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
- QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma
- Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma
- Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
- Safeway — 717 State Route 9 NE, Lake Stevens
- Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
- QFC — 7500 196th St SW Ste B, Lynnwood
- Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
- QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Maple Valley
- Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley
- Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville
- Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville
- QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Mercer Island
- QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Mercer Island
- Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek
- Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe
- QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
- Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon
- QFC — 11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
- QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle
- QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend
- Haggen — 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor
- Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olympia
- Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia
- QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock
- Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard
- QFC — 515 Sheridan St, Port Townsend
- Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup
- Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup
- QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond
- QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond
- QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
- Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond
- QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton
- Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton
- QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
- QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle
- QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle
- QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle
- QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle
- QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
- QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle
- QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle
- QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle
- QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
- QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle
- Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma
- Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma
- Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
- Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater
- QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver
- Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99 Ste 1, Vancouver
- Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver
- Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
- Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima
Washington D.C.
- Harris Teeter — 401 M St SE
Wyoming
- Albertsons — 1076 CY Ave, Casper
- Albertsons — 3355 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne
- Albertsons — 2610 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
- Albertsons — 105 Buffalo Way, Jackson
- Albertsons — 1323 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs