Guacamole and Salsa Sold at Kroger Is Being Recalled Amid Listeria Outbreak

Your summer party plans may need a menu revamp thanks to a massive ongoing Listeria recall that's been unfolding over the past month. It started with whole cucumbers and bagged salad products, and was then expanded to include a number of pre-packed produce and vegetables. Now, the recall is reaching your dips, as officials warn that guacamole and salsa sold at Kroger has been affected, too.

On July 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall announcement from Houston-based JFE Franchising, Inc. According to the notice, the company is recalling a limited number of Snowfruit products "because of a possible health risk."

All of the items impacted in this new recall were sold in plastic clam shell containers, and include Snowfruit's Guacamole Chunky Medium, Guacamole Chunky Mild, Guacamole Blender Mild, Salsa Medium, Salsa Mild, Pico de Gallo Classic Hot, Pico de Gallo Classic Medium, Pico de Gallo Classic Mild, and Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo, among other packaged vegetables and herbs.

The recalled products were packed between July 6 to July 19, and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as Jay C Food retail stores in Indiana.

"Consumers who have purchased affected Snowfruit products are urged to not consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products," the release advises. "JFE Franchising, Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation. The safety and wellbeing of the consumer is our top priority."

According to the notice, this new recall is connected to the ongoing recall initiated by Wiers Farm, Inc. Since July 12, Wiers Farm, Inc has been recalling vegetable and produce products from major retailers like Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save.

This multi-layered recall has been pushed "out of an abundance of caution" after routine sampling from Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) uncovered potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The new recall announcement confirmed that "there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date" in connection with this outbreak. But listeriosis can be fatal. Another ongoing Listeria outbreak has sickened 34 people, with two deaths reported, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

It is estimated that about 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis each year, and out of that, about 260 die, the CDC says.

"The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," the agency notes.

Symptoms of listeriosis can vary depending on the severity of your illness, but they may last from days to weeks.

"Consumers who have consumed the affected product(s) and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention," one of the recall notices advises.