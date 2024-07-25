OTC Pain Meds Sold Nationwide Are Being Recalled Over Dangerous Mislabeling

Amazon makes stocking up on household essentials effortless, and customers can often find items on their list at a discounted rate—including popular over-the-counter (OTC) medications, like acetaminophen and aspirin. However, if you recently placed an OTC drug order at Amazon, you'll want to double-check your medicine cabinet for bottles with undisclosed labels. One migraine medication sold nationwide is now subject to recall.

On July 24, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Healthy Living Migraine Relief, Acetaminophen 250 mg, Aspirin (NSAID) 250 mg and Caffeine 65 mg tablets on behalf of AuroHealth due to mislabeling concerns, per a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled medication, which first became available in Jan. 2024, was sold to customers on Amazon. The pills are intended to provide temporary relief caused by headaches, colds, arthritis, muscle aches, toothaches, and premenstrual and menstrual cramps, per the release.

Healthy Living Migraine Relief tablets are "white to off-white, capsule shaped, biconvex film-coated tablet debossed with 'T' on one side and '57' on the other side," and were sold in 100-count bottles.

AuroHealth supplied the white unmarked bottles to Amazon without the proper OTC labeling information, drug facts sticker, or patient usage information—all of which is required by the FDA.

"Every OTC medicine has a Drugs Facts Section. This is required reading before giving or taking a medicine," states Poison Control. "Whether it is tube of toothpaste or a bottle of allergy medication, the following information must appear in this order: the product's active ingredients, the purpose of the product, the uses (indications) for the product, specific warnings, dosage instructions, and the product's inactive ingredients."

According to the notice, Amazon stamped each bottle with "an Amazon identifying sticker" that only included the product name. These OTC medications were then shipped to consumers.

Purchasing mislabeled medication can lead to serious—and sometimes fatal—health consequences.

"There is significant risk of misuse which could result in permanent liver damage if consumers exceed the recommended dose, combine use with excessive consumption of alcohol or are allergic to the active ingredient which could be life-threatening," the recall notice explains.

Aurobindo Pharma said customers could verify whether their Amazon products are impacted by the recall by referencing the National Drug Code (NDC) and lot number. Mislabeled OTC medications will bear a 10-digit NDC that reads "58602-882-21" and a lot number that reads "AC2523005A." The bottles were also stamped with a "June-2025" expiration date.

Individuals taking this OTC drug or who have experienced any abnormal health effects while on the medication should contact their healthcare provider for medical assistance.

If you have questions about the recall or wish to report an adverse event, Aurobindo Pharma can be reached at their 24-hour hotline 1-866-850-2876 (Option 2) or via email at [email protected].