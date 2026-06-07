11 Best New Aldi Backyard Finds Under $20

Spruce up your outdoor space with budget-friendly planters, decor, and solar lighting.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi‘s backyard department is full of hidden treasures, much like the store as a whole: You never know what gems are going to be unearthed on any given day, must-have items that offer great quality at unbeatable value for money. If you’re looking to spruce up your backyard before summer grilling season kicks fully into gear, there are plenty of impressive options available at very competitive prices. Here are 11 of the best new Aldi backyard finds for under $20.

1 Belavi Round Hanging Bird Feeder

Bring all the sweet birds to your yard this summer with the Belavi Round Hanging Bird Feeder. This $14.99 feeder is both functional and beautiful, with two feeding ports and an access door for easy refilling. Ventilated for fresher seeds, this bird feeder is also available in a star shape.

2 Belavi Green Tea Cup Planter

The Belavi Green Tea Cup Planter is a beautifully decorated backyard item. Shaped like an old-fashioned tea cup, this planter is weather-resistant and has a lovely quaint look to it, Also available in white.

3 Belavi Metal Side Table

Aldi’s Belavi Metal Side Table is ideal for holding drinks and snacks at your next cookout. With 18.5″ x 18.5″ x 20.47″ dimensions, this table is easily moved around and can be used indoors or out. Get it right now for $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

4 Belavi Brown Half Round Welcome All Seasons Doormat

I love a nice welcome mat, and this Belavi Brown Half Round Welcome All Seasons Doormat from Aldi doesn’t disappoint. Available in four styles, this welcome mat has a fade-resistant fiber surface and channels to trap dirt and allow water to drain. Get it for just $9.99.

5 Belavi 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand

The Belavi 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand is a garden must-have: With a loading capacity of 6.6 lbs per shelf, this attractive planter is perfect for displaying your favorite plants and flowers. Grab it for $16.99.

6 KIRKTON HOUSE Watermelon Shaped Décor Pillow

The KIRKTON HOUSE Watermelon Shaped Décor Pillow is a bright, fun addition to your backyard decor. Cozy and fluffy, it’s a steal for $9.99. This pillow is also available in lemon, lime, and strawberry designs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

7 Ambiano Black Fan with Flexible Tripode

Keep cool this summer with the Ambiano Black Fan with Flexible Tripod. This $9.99 fan has three fan speeds and a 360 degree rotatable fan head. The fan comes with a handy USB C charging cable and is available in three colors: black, blue, or pink.

8 Belavi Black Solar Flame Effect Stakes

Aldi’s Belavi Black Solar Flame Effect Stakes will give your backyard a beautiful look in the evenings. Available in black or bronze, these LED lights have a gorgeous flame flickering effect. Another must-have for 11.99 for five stakes.

9 Belavi Black Solar Address Stake

The Belavi Black Solar Address Stake takes your normal house address sign to the next level. Water resistant and charged by sunlight, this warm white LED light will allow guests to find your home easily and runs for six hours once fully charged. Get it for just $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Gardening Finds Under $20

10 Belavi Bee Ceramic Garden Stakes

These Belavi Bee Ceramic Garden Stakes are unbelievably cute. At $6.99 each, these decorative garden stakes will bring a touch of whimsy to your backyard. Also available in Mushroom or Snail designs.

11 Belavi Butterfly Glass Sun Catcher

Aldi’s gorgeous Belavi Butterfly Glass Sun Catcher is $4.99. This sun catcher will add a burst of light to your garden and 9.84″ diameter and includes a metal hanging chain. Also available in very pretty Bee and Bird designs.