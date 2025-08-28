7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has amassed a cult following for several reasons. Not only does the grocery store sell some of the most delicious, gourmet foods for less, but it also offers a sneaky number of home and kitchen must-haves that are a serious bargain. This week, I threw so many in my shopping cart, and I’m still shocked that I found them at a grocery store. Here are the best Aldi everyday home and kitchen must-haves you need now.

1 An Actual Ottoman

Who knew you could buy an upholstered piece of furniture at Aldi? Not me. This SOHL Indoor Decorative Ottoman, Beige, just $14.99, adds texture and a functional design element to your space.

RELATED: 8 Shopping Secrets Aldi Doesn’t Want You to Know.

2 A Designer-Looking Fall-Scented Candle

Don’t be deceived by the fact that it looks like a designer candle. This gem, the Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle – Vanilla Pumpkin, is an Aldi find for just $8.99. There are a few other scents. BRB, I am buying a bunch for all of my friends.

3 This Stunning Wood Serving Tray

This Crofton Curved Acacia Wood Serving Tray will impress guests for just $12.99. You can also use it as a decorative tray, layering the stunning piece with fall-inspired items.

4 Vintage-Inspired Green Wine Glasses

“Where did you get those gorgeous green wine glasses?” people will ask when you serve drinks in these gorgeous embossed glasses from Aldi. Minds will be blown when they find out you paid just $10 for this Crofton 4 pack of Embossed Wine Glasses. Yes, just $2.50 each. Don’t forget to pick up the matching set of highball glasses.

5 Classy Storage Containers

Aldi has various kitchen and pantry organization tools, including this 2 Pack Round Acai Lid Food Storage Containers from Crofton. There are also square and rectangular options if you want to get super organized and have everything match. And, they are all a great bargain compared to other home stores.

6 Clever Brownie Bite Pans

Why are brownie bites so much more delicious than regular brownies? While the answer might vary, if you want to make a bite-sized version of the dessert, pick up this Crofton Sweet Baking Pan – Brownie Bite Pan, Gold, for just $6.99. Brownie mix not included.

RELATED: The 5 Most Underrated Items at Aldi That Experts Swear By.

7 The Cheapest, Coziest Towel Set

Aldi sells almost everything for less, including bath towels. I was surprised to find this Kirkton House 6 Piece Towel Set, Beige, for just $14.99. It comes with bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths in a few colors. I’m going with the beige.