 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

These Aldi home and kitchen finds are stylish, affordable, and loved by shoppers.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
August 28, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
August 28, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has amassed a cult following for several reasons. Not only does the grocery store sell some of the most delicious, gourmet foods for less, but it also offers a sneaky number of home and kitchen must-haves that are a serious bargain. This week, I threw so many in my shopping cart, and I’m still shocked that I found them at a grocery store. Here are the best Aldi everyday home and kitchen must-haves you need now.

1
An Actual Ottoman

Aldi ottoman
Aldi

Who knew you could buy an upholstered piece of furniture at Aldi? Not me. This SOHL Indoor Decorative Ottoman, Beige, just $14.99, adds texture and a functional design element to your space.

RELATED: 8 Shopping Secrets Aldi Doesn’t Want You to Know.

2
A Designer-Looking Fall-Scented Candle

Aldi Candle
Aldi

Don’t be deceived by the fact that it looks like a designer candle. This gem, the Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle – Vanilla Pumpkin, is an Aldi find for just $8.99. There are a few other scents. BRB, I am buying a bunch for all of my friends.

3
This Stunning Wood Serving Tray

serving tray aldi
Aldi

This Crofton Curved Acacia Wood Serving Tray will impress guests for just $12.99. You can also use it as a decorative tray, layering the stunning piece with fall-inspired items.

4
Vintage-Inspired Green Wine Glasses

aldi wine glasses
Aldi

“Where did you get those gorgeous green wine glasses?” people will ask when you serve drinks in these gorgeous embossed glasses from Aldi. Minds will be blown when they find out you paid just $10 for this Crofton 4 pack of Embossed Wine Glasses. Yes, just $2.50 each. Don’t forget to pick up the matching set of highball glasses.

5
Classy Storage Containers

Aldi storage containers
Aldi

Aldi has various kitchen and pantry organization tools, including this 2 Pack Round Acai Lid Food Storage Containers from Crofton. There are also square and rectangular options if you want to get super organized and have everything match. And, they are all a great bargain compared to other home stores.

6
Clever Brownie Bite Pans

aldi brownie bite pans
Aldi

Why are brownie bites so much more delicious than regular brownies? While the answer might vary, if you want to make a bite-sized version of the dessert, pick up this Crofton Sweet Baking Pan – Brownie Bite Pan, Gold, for just $6.99. Brownie mix not included.

RELATED: The 5 Most Underrated Items at Aldi That Experts Swear By.

7
The Cheapest, Coziest Towel Set

 

aldi towel set
Aldi

Aldi sells almost everything for less, including bath towels. I was surprised to find this Kirkton House 6 Piece Towel Set, Beige, for just $14.99. It comes with bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths in a few colors. I’m going with the beige.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • sign for aldi grocery store
    sign for aldi grocery store
    Daily Living

    7 Best Aldi Home and Kitchen Items

    Yes, Aldi sells furniture!

  • USPS express mail boxes
    USPS express mail boxes
    Daily Living

    USPS Is Hiking Mail Prices This Fall

    Here's what it'll cost you.

  • tj maxx store
    tj maxx store
    Daily Living

    7 Best T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves

    Grab them before they sell out.

  • A woman measuring her waist with a tape measurer
    A woman measuring her waist with a tape measurer
    News

    Hormone Could Revolutionize Weight-Loss Drugs

    Scientists recently made the discovery.

  • Bath and Body Works store at mall
    Bath and Body Works store at mall
    Daily Living

    7 Best Bath & Body Works Bath Must-Haves

    Including a few Meghan Markle endorsed items.

  • woman sick in bed blowing her nose
    woman sick in bed blowing her nose
    News

    COVID Levels Are Surging in 11 States

    The Stratus variant is spreading as we head into fall.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family